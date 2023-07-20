9 of the easiest vegetables to grow that are beginner-approved

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

'Which are the easiest vegetables to grow?'

If you, like so many others, have 'grow your own food' on your list of must-try garden ideas, it's time to stop worrying that you don't have the gardening skills to make all of your edimental dreams a reality. Right now.

While some cook's garden ideas are admittedly a little more advanced, there are actually plenty of beginner-friendly vegetables out there. Which means you can live out all your farmcore dreams even if you're not Monty Don himself.

The easiest vegetables to grow

So, are you ready to give one of the hottest garden trends out there a go? Of course you are!

Here's our list of the very easiest vegetables to grow, so that you're guaranteed a low maintenance crop and a bumper harvest...

1. Carrots

(Image credit: Getty)

Whether you sow them into a traditional vegetable plot, have a bash at chaos gardening, or learn how to grow carrots in containers, these root vegetables are incredibly easy to grow.

'Sow carrot seed (such as Johnsons Chantenay Red Cored 2 Carrot Seeds)sparingly in drills on a regular basis, and you should have carrots all year round,' says Andrew O'Donoghue, one of the co-directors at Gardens Revived.

These vegetables are drought-resistant and pretty self-sufficient, although you'll want to keep an eye on weeds – and consider covering them with horticultural fleece to protect them from carrot root fly, if you're not companion planting.

All being well, they should be ready about 12–16 weeks after sowing. 'Just be sure to thin them out every 3-4 weeks to give the plants enough space to develop their roots,' adds Andrew.

2. Lettuce

(Image credit: Getty )

Not sure how to grow lettuce? Again, they are quick and easy to grow, even if you only have a balcony or garden border to spare. Simply sow them in fertile soil in a warm and sunny spot, water them well, and harvest the leaves regularly to keep a steady supply.

'Lettuce grows pretty quickly and it's a great continuous source of fresh greens,' says Nick Wood at GardeningExpress.co.uk

'Just be sure to protect your seedlings and young plants from slugs and snails.'

3. Radishes

(Image credit: Getty)

Radishes are another fast growing and low maintenance vegetable.

'They can be grown in the ground or a container,' says Andrew, 'and require little maintenance other than watering and checking so often for signs of pests or diseases.'

'This peppery salad vegetable can be harvested in as little as three weeks,' adds Nick. Just be sure to keep the soil consistently moist to ensure rapid, even growth.

4. Green beans

(Image credit: Getty)



'Beans are fairly hardy and can be grown as bush beans or pole beans,' says Nick.

Whether you opt to grow one of its more compact fast-cropping dwarf varieties in pots, or train a classic specimen to climb up high above your plot, just be sure to keep yours well watered, especially once it starts flowering.

More importantly? Get ready for a lot of picking.

5. Tomatoes

(Image credit: Future/Heather Young)

I know, I know: these are technically a fruit but, let's face it, we all treat them like a vegetable. And, once you learn how to grow tomatoes in pots (and figure out how easy it is to do so!), there will be no looking back.

'Tomatoes require some more maintenance but are a popular choice with many beginners,' says Nick. 'Cherry tomatoes tend to be easier to manage.'

6. Courgettes

(Image credit: Getty)

If you thought cucumbers were easy to grow, courgettes are even easier – largely because they don't need a frame, instead growing along the ground like a pumpkin.

'These tasty vegetables can be grown in fertile soil,' says Nick, 'but just be sure to water them frequently.'

Andrew, meanwhile, is a big fan of courgettes – although he warns that they may get bigger than you might expect.

'Always plant them 90cm apart,' he says. 'The dimensions of the courgette plant tend to expand and take up a lot of space!'

7. Spinach

(Image credit: Heather Young/Future Publishing Ltd)

Like so many leafy greens, spinach is a great low maintenance vegetable and tends to be pretty hardy. And, if you time it well, you can plant them outside in batches every few weeks, so you have a steady supply throughout the season.

Even better? It is one of those vegetables that grow in shade, making it ideal for those without a sunny backyard.

8. Peppers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you are looking to grow a glut of bell peppers, or trying to figure out how to grow chillis in pots, peppers are definitely a beginner gardener's friend.

'Just be sure to keep them in a warm and sunny spot,' says Nick.

9. Peas

(Image credit: Getty)



While it's best to opt for 'shelling peas' or 'English peas', peas are very easy: simply plant them in well-draining soil and give them plenty to drink.

'Peas can tolerate cooler weather, and even partial shade. Just be sure to provide them with support; bamboo canes should work fine,' says Nick.

Anyone else suddenly struck by the feminine urge to grow their own vegetables...?