Why has Nancy Birtwhistle chosen to keep caterpillars in her veg patch? Everything you need to know - and what the experts say about it
She’s controlling her very hungry caterpillars the natural way
Let’s be honest; caterpillars only need a few days to ruin your gardening efforts. These very hungry caterpillars will chomp your brassicas down to a single stalk and they’ll munch their way through your flowerbeds without a care in the world. But Nancy Birtwhistle’s caterpillar hack can definitely help with that.
Yes, if you’re constantly trying to stop caterpillars eating your plants, you’ll understand the struggle. They’re some of the garden plant pests that you just can’t ignore, and they can make a huge dent in your garden - especially if you’re trying to grow your own fruit and vegetables. And while you may be inclined to get rid of caterpillars as soon as you spot them, GBBO legend Nancy has suggested an alternative.
Her hack caused a stir when she uploaded it on her Instagram stories, but we’ve spoken to gardening experts about her controversial decision not to get rid of the caterpillars that were chomping on her veg - and they all agree that we should all be doing the same.
In her Instagram video, Nancy takes us around her vegetable garden, proudly showing off the butternut squash, fennel, kale, onions, parsnips, sweetcorn, and sprouts growing in a dedicated corner of her (admittedly very impressive) garden.
And while her vegetable-growing skills have to be commended - especially during a year in which growers are struggling to get rid of slugs - she proved that she was just like the rest of us when she gave us a closer look at the leaves of her sprouts, which caterpillars had chomped.
A post shared by NANCY (@nancy.birtwhistle)
A photo posted by on
Although Nancy admitted that her sprouts were the only caterpillar victims, she didn’t want them to spread to her other produce. But instead of reaching for chemical pest controls or insecticides and killing the caterpillars, she decided to rehome them.
Not only that, but she opted to do something that the Ideal Home team has been raving about for the past few months: trap cropping and using sacrificial plants.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Yes, in her video, Nancy can be seen picking the caterpillars off her sprouts by hand, popping them in an egg carton, and then rehoming them on her horseradish plant. And as horseradish grows underground, the caterpillars can eat as many of the horseradish leaves as they want without harming the crop. In doing so, Nancy hopes that they’ll leave her sprouts alone.
Why you should rehome your caterpillars
Seeing Nancy champion this natural pest-control method - which is similar to companion planting - definitely put a smile on the Ideal Home team’s faces. Not just because Nancy chose to save the lives of the caterpillars, either.
Our Gardens Editor, Sophie King, is a huge fan of using sacrificial plants for pest control.
She says, ‘Sacrificial plants are my favourite way of dealing with caterpillars, because although they're a garden pest, I actually have a soft spot for them! When I first grew radishes, they quickly became the targets of an infestation of cabbage white caterpillars. But I was fascinated by them and enjoyed watching them, so I didn't want to eradicate them completely.’
She adds, 'So, I sowed some nasturtiums in my vegetable patch the next time I grew brassicas. Caterpillars love nasturtiums, so they took some of the heat off of my vegetable plants. Plus, nasturtiums can grow really quickly, so the caterpillars were actually doing me a favour by keeping them under control! There's certainly plenty to go around when you bring sacrificial plants into the picture.'
It seems as though Nancy’s fans were impressed with her natural pest-control efforts, too. They rushed to the comments section, thanking her for rehoming the caterpillars and finding a way to protect her crops while also protecting the animals.
One commenter wrote, ‘I love that you don't kill them off as many gardeners would. I, too, just relocate as opposed to snuff out.’ And even if you don’t have a Nancy-sized vegetable patch in your garden, you can still replicate Nancy’s efforts at home.
How to make the most of sacrificial plants
Sacrificial plants work wonders with caterpillars, as they're both lazy and incredibly savvy at the same time.
As Gardening expert Harry Bodell at PriceYourJob.co.uk explains, 'Caterpillars will emerge from their egg sack and immediately start feeding on the host plant, consuming leaves, stems, roots, flowers and fruits, depending on the species. They won’t move off the host plant even if they run out of food, which is why some plants can be stripped clean by caterpillars.'
And while this may seem like a negative, this can be turned into a positive. If you physically move them away from the vegetables or plants they have claimed as their own, they will stay there from that moment on.
So, by moving the caterpillars onto your sacrificial plants, you (and Nancy) can be sure that they won't bother your precious veg again.
However, Morris Hankinson, Director of Hopes Grove Nurseries, has issued a warning to those looking to follow Nancy's lead. He says, 'Some caterpillars are quite particular about the plants they feed on, often choosing only specific "host plants".'
'These plants were chosen as they provide the exact nutrients they need to grow and develop. If you move caterpillars to a different plant, even one that looks similar, it could mean they don’t get the sustenance they need to thrive.'
Because of this, it's always best to take caution when moving caterpillars and using sacrificial plants. If you're ever in doubt, do your research.
Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.
If you want to start sacrificing your nasturtiums right away, these bedding plants are ready to be planted. And your caterpillars will love them.
Often associated with Christmas, it's well worth adding holly to your year-round garden to keep caterpillars away from your much-loved plants.
FAQs
What are sacrificial plants for caterpillars?
Although many garden pests are attracted to the same sacrificial plants, caterpillars know exactly what they like. The best sacrificial plants for caterpillars are:
- Nasturtiums.
- Nettles.
- Cuckoo flower.
- Garlic mustard.
- Holly.
- Ivy.
- Birdsfoot trefoil.
Should you pick up caterpillars?
One of the best ways to get rid of caterpillars is to rehome them and move them by hand. However, you should always wear gloves when doing this.
As well as protecting the caterpillar from potential germs, gardening gloves will also protect you from any potential spikes or irritation from handling the caterpillars.
So, will you be following Nancy’s lead?
Lauren Bradbury is a freelance writer and major homes enthusiast. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016, before dipping her toe into the world of content writing. After years of agency work, writing everything from real-life stories to holiday round-ups, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer in the online magazine world. Since then, she has become a regular contributor for Real Homes and Ideal Home, and become even more obsessed with everything interior and garden related. As a result, she’s in the process of transforming her old Victorian terraced house into an eclectic and modern home that hits visitors with personality as soon as they walk through the door.
-
How to sharpen secateurs - xx tips for easy pruning
Get your tools in tip-top shape
By Sophie King
-
Ofgem delivers bad news as energy bills are set to rise by 10% from this October
This is all you need to know about the October energy price cap and what it means for you
By Sara Hesikova
-
How to clean porcelain patio tiles - a step-by-step guide to keep them looking good all year round
The experts explain everything you need to know before you get scrubbing
By Ellis Cochrane
-
How to sharpen secateurs – streamline your next pruning session
Get your tools in tip-top shape
By Sophie King
-
How to clean porcelain patio tiles - a step-by-step guide to keep them looking good all year round
The experts explain everything you need to know before you get scrubbing
By Ellis Cochrane
-
How to use natural predators for garden pests and create an effective eco-system in your outside space
Natural predators are everywhere… you just need to use them to your advantage
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How to revive a dry lawn for lush, green grass (even after a heatwave!)
Lawn looking tired and dry? Here's what to do about it...
By Kayleigh Dray
-
How to prune fruit trees for a better harvest – expert-approved tips for plentiful pickings
Encourage a bumper harvest come next season
By Sophie King
-
10 outdoor reading nook ideas that will inspire you to carve out a quiet retreat in your garden
Make the space to dive into a good book with one of these serene outdoor reading nook ideas
By Amy Hodge
-
When to prune azaleas - experts urge gardeners to choose the right time if they want their shrubs to bloom next year
If you prune azaleas too late, there’s a high chance they won’t flower next year
By Lauren Bradbury
-
When to deadhead agapanthus - experts reveal the exact time you should remove these spent flowers
It all depends on your plans for your plants
By Lauren Bradbury