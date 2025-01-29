Don't fall for these 8 patio heater mistakes, warn experts — this is how to heat your outdoor space safely (and efficiently!)

Patio heaters are an incredibly rewarding buy for the garden, especially if you enjoy spending as much time outdoors as you can. There are a few common patio heater mistakes to be aware of, though.

If you're thinking about investing in one of the best patio heaters on the market, cosy evenings in the garden are just months away. And while most patio heaters are simple to use and maintain, whether you've gone for an electric or a gas patio heater, experts are warning of a few safety hazards in a bid to keep our gardens as safe as possible.

'Outdoor heaters can help you make year-round use of your outdoor space, but it's important to follow all safety instructions as they can pose a fire risk if you aren’t careful,' says garden design expert Sam Stevens from Pergolux UK.

So, we've rounded up a list of the most common patio heater mistakes you're likely to make — and asked the experts how you can avoid them in the first place.

Sam Stevens Garden design expert Sam Stevens is a garden design expert at Pergolux UK and has been part of the team since 2023. Pergolux UK is dedicated to helping customers create unforgettable moments with loved ones by crafting beautiful and functional outdoor spaces designed in Norway.

1. Using it in an enclosed area

One of the biggest patio heater mistakes is choosing the wrong place for it. To minimise any health risks, you’ll need to select a space that allows plenty of air flow.

‘Patio heaters are designed for open, well-ventilated spaces,’ explains Alex Bridgman, CEO of patio heater stockist Bridgman. ‘They should never be used indoors or in enclosed areas without proper airflow, as this poses serious risks of carbon monoxide buildup, especially if you're using a gas heater.’

So, if you're wondering if you can use a patio heater under a pergola or gazebo, you're making the right considerations. Always check the manufacturer's instructions first, as it depends on the type of patio heater you have.

Never move a patio heater before it’s fully cooled down — doing so can cause serious burns!

2. Setting it too close to other objects

As you’ve probably gathered by now, location is everything when it comes to patio heaters. Another of the most common patio heater mistakes is positioning them too close to other objects — especially flammable ones. In fact, it's crucial that you're aware of the worst places to put a patio heater before you switch it on.

‘Don’t place anything directly above or below your heater,’ warns Sam from Pergolux UK. ‘Always refer to the manufacturer’s instructions to determine the safe distance the heater can be placed from other objects.’

Be way of overhead structures, too. ‘Avoid placing them under low-hanging structures, near flammable materials like awnings, or in areas where wind could destabilise the heater,’ advises Alex from Bridgman.

It also goes without saying that you should never cover your patio heater while it’s hot. Make sure it’s completely cooled down before popping the cover back on.

3. Positioning it on uneven surfaces

So, you’ve chosen a spot with good ventilation and adequate space from surrounding furniture. Sorted?

Not exactly. You’ll also need to ensure the ground beneath your patio heater is even, and avoid placing it on grass — the last thing you’ll want is the heater toppling over and becoming a fire hazard.

‘If you live in an area where your heater could be exposed to wind, then make sure that it’s weighted down or anchored to reduce the risk of it toppling over,’ adds Sam from Pergolux UK.

You'll also need to be mindful of whether or not you can use your patio heater on decking.

4. Not covering leads

Consider any potential trip hazards when positioning your patio heater, especially if you’re using an electric model with leads.

'Make sure that the length of the cable is adequate so your heater can easily be placed in a suitable position, and that cables are kept tidy to avoid any trip hazards,' advises Sam from Pergolux UK.

You can buy outdoor cable protectors from Amazon to help you keep everything in check.

5. Using the wrong extension lead

On the subject of leads, another common patio heater mistake is using the wrong extension cable for your heater.

‘Don’t use your patio heater with a standard extension lead,’ warns Sam. ‘Extension leads are not designed to handle the electrical current required to power a patio heater and can overheat and cause an electrical fire.’

You'll also need to use a weatherproof socket like the Masterplug IP54 Rated 1 Socket from B&Q. 'Ensure that the socket you are using is weatherproof if you are plugging your heater into an outdoor socket that is going to be exposed to different weather conditions,' Sam says.

6. Not cleaning the heater

Cleaning is often overlooked when it comes to patio heaters, but skipping this crucial step could lead to a fire hazard.

‘Proper cleaning and maintenance of your patio heater not only extends its lifespan but also ensures safe and efficient operation,’ explains Stephen Hankinson, energy efficiency and patio heater expert at Electric Radiators Direct.

Cleaning will depend on the type of heater you have. ‘For gas models, always start by turning off the gas supply and checking for blockages in the burner and vents,’ advises Stephen. ‘For electric and infrared heaters, dusting off components regularly and inspecting wiring for wear can prevent overheating and malfunction.

‘Regardless of the type, always allow the heater to cool before cleaning, and avoid using harsh chemicals or abrasive materials that could damage the sensitive surface.’

As always, double-check the manufacturer’s instructions for cleaning beforehand.

7. Ignoring signs of damage

As Stephen mentioned, it’s important to check your patio heater over for signs of wear regularly. Failing to do so is one of the biggest patio heater mistakes, because left unchecked, your heater could be unsafe.

‘Don’t use your heater if any of the wires or plug fixtures are damaged or worn out, as this could pose a massive fire risk,’ warns Sam from Pergolux UK.

8. Using the wrong type of heater for your space

The biggest patio heater mistakes aren’t just about safety hazards — using the wrong type of heater for the space you have can mean you’re missing out on efficiency and performance.

‘For example, a gas heater may not perform well in a windy area, while an electric heater might struggle to heat a large, open patio,’ explains Alex from Bridgman.

If you're wondering how expensive a patio heater is to run, every little helps — so make sure you're picking the most efficient option for your space.

FAQs

Why is my patio heater not hot enough?

If you're wondering why your patio heater isn't producing heat like it should, it could be down to a number of reasons.

'For gas heaters, it may be due to a clogged burner, low gas pressure, or an improperly sized propane tank,' says energy efficiency and patio heater expert Stephen.

'Electric and infrared heaters might be suffering from faulty wiring, insufficient power supply, or a worn-out heating element. If this is the case for you, always get it checked by a professional.'

Keeping on top of maintenance will help keep wear and tear at bay for as long as possible, but keep checking your patio heater over to spot damage before it becomes a hazard.

Keep these patio heater mistakes at the top of your mind this year. Avoiding them will improve safety and efficiency so you can enjoy the outdoors with peace of mind.