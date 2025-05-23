I'm calling it: patterned plants are the next big thing in gardens, and David Austin's showstopping new rose is my proof

Patterned plants might sound like something out of Alice In Wonderland, but these fairy-tale blooms are about to become a VBD in the world of gardening.

Yes, RHS Chelsea Flower Show has once again set the tone for the gardening year ahead, and this time, it’s not just about green fingers, but pink, white, and everything in between, thanks to the launch of David Austin’s The King’s Rose.

This bold, bi-coloured bloom – unveiled in honour of King Charles III – has captured imaginations with its striped petals in painterly pink and white. And, according to experts, the rose is more than just a regal tribute: it’s a statement that the age of patterned plants is back.

The patterned plants trend

Once dismissed as garish or overly traditional, variegated plants (a posh gardening term for those with streaks, splashes, or speckles of colour in their leaves or petals) are enjoying a serious comeback on the garden trends list.

This year’s Chelsea displays were awash with leaves as interesting as the flowers themselves, from marbled hostas to yellow-splashed shrubs. And, for designers and home gardeners alike, these patterned plants are proving irresistible for the depth, texture, and unexpected charm they bring to both borders and container gardens.

'Variegation and patterned flowers or foliage have been out of fashion for some time, snubbed by plant snob types,' says celebrated garden designer Matthew Childs. 'But The King’s Rose may put an end to this. After all, it’s been given the King’s seal of approval!'

Matthew Childs Social Links Navigation Garden Designer Matthew is an award-winning garden designer and has designed a diverse range of exciting landscapes both in the UK and internationally. He believes in the power of gardens to have huge benefits for mental and physical wellbeing, but also as having an important role to play in tackling climate change and providing habitat for wildlife. His studio is passionate about creating gardens that lead to positive change.

Basically, if you want an easy way to inject personality into a small garden or refresh a tired garden border, patterned plants are the answer.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The royal rose

The launch of The King’s Rose is a headline moment for fans of English roses, patterned plants and innovative planting alike.

Described by David Austin Roses as 'semi-double, repeat-flowering blooms that appear in profusion, with at least 20 buds per stem', the rose’s hand-painted look feels like something from an antique painting (albeit with a thoroughly modern twist).

(Image credit: Heather Young/Future PLC)

‘Its bicolour deep pink and white striped petals are balanced by a fairly open natural, semi-double form which will complement many contemporary planting styles,’ says Matthew, who explains that this forerunner of the patterned plants trend works in both modern and cottage gardens alike.

‘Plus, it’s scented like fresh apple, rose water and soft clove, too… what’s not to love?’

Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries agrees, adding that 'the King's Rose is a repeat bloomer meaning it will flower for a long season and can be grown both in beds and also container gardens'.

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

It’s even earned a place in His Majesty’s private gardens, where it’s been growing quietly for the last three years before this week’s grand debut.

How to get the patterned plants look

The patterned plants trend isn’t just about roses, of course, which means you can tailor it to suit your own personal tastes.

‘There has been an increase in interest for plants with patterned foliage or petals because they give such a lot of aesthetic interest in the garden,’ says Morris. ‘And perhaps because of the boom in houseplants which also often have patterned foliage.’

He adds that ‘incorporating plants with variegation can add a great deal of interest and diversity to a garden’.

At Chelsea, that diversity was on full display – literally. One standout inclusion was Aucuba japonica ‘Crotonifolia, featured prominently in Kazuyuki Ishihara’s Best in Show Japanese teahouse garden.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

‘It’s a shrub I remember from my grandmother’s garden in the 70s, but one which has fallen out of favour due to its green leaves being heavily speckled with vibrant yellow and thus not being a comfortable fit for on-trend naturalistic planting styles,’ reflects Matthew.

'It’s actually a very versatile, robust shrub which will thrive in deep shade, illuminating a dark corner of a garden. I think it’s time to be open-minded about all things variegated.'

The best patterned plants to buy now

Want to bring the variegated trend home? Here are some standout choices to start planting with pattern...

FAQs

What are variegated plants?

Variegated plants, or patterned plants, are those which feature more than one colour in their leaves or petals.

'There are many plants with patterned foliage and flowers, including other roses such as ‘Claude Monet’ and ‘Gorgeous’ to name a few,' explains Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

'Other popular plants include variegated Euonymus and Acer, which we sell in our nursery and are very popular. Begonia leaf patterns can be stunning and come in many colours and patterns. Hostas are a popular choice for various shades of green foliage, along with variegated Ivy, Elaeagnus, and Canna as well.'

Do variegated plants need sun or shade?

Most variegated plants require full sun, or at least dappled shade, to help them keep that fabulous pattern in place.

So it's best to avoid this trend if you have a very dark or north-facing garden, as they just won't get the sunshine they need to keep themselves looking their bright and beautiful best.

As ever, RHS Chelsea Flower Show has pointed the way, and this time, the message is loud and clear: it’s time to paint your garden with all the colours (and patterns) of the palette.

All hail patterned plants!