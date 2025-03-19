I'm seeing daisy-themed decor everywhere this spring - these budget buys make embracing the trend easy
Florals look good all year round - but they're really popping off this spring
Florals for spring? Groundbreaking… We all know the quote, but this scathing review doesn’t applied to this year’s home trends as right now, on the Ideal Home team we can’t get enough of daisy-themed decor.
You’ve probably seen it for yourself on the high street, as our favourite home brands have embraced floral design, but the flowers standing out the most are daisies - they are the 'it' flower of this year’s home decor trends.
Daisies are symbolic of spring, so this trend feels right on time. It’s delicate, feminine and the pastel hues make for a soft, playful look this spring. There are so many lovely daisy-inspired pieces around at the moment, so I've rounded up my favourite budget-friendly buys to get in on the look.
This plush cushion will add a spring vibe to your sofa. It's fluffy and playful, making it great for snuggling up with.
I love the use of rattan to give a mature edge to this trend. This neutral placemat feels mature without loosing the fun of this floral trend.
This smattering of daisys gives added texture to this platter. This stylish serving dish is perfect for any afternoon teas you have planned.
Double flowers anyone? Add bright blooms to this vase to add an extra splash of spring to your home.
Daisy glassware is another easy way to embrace the trend. I love this simple design which still catches your eye.
A revival of pastel shades saw baby blue hues rise to the top of this year’s colour palette, and the daisy trend shows this preference for softer colours is going nowhere.
‘Daisy-themed decor embodies simplicity and cheerfulness, resonating with the spring season's essence of renewal and growth. The use of daisy patterns in homeware collections, such as those by Stacey Solomon, highlights their popularity in creating uplifting and stylish interiors,’ says Monika Puccio, Director of Buying at Sofa Club.
Daisy-themed tableware can freshen your tablescape in time for summer and soft furnishings such as cushions can add a playful touch to your living room ideas. However, for a more retro flower power aesthetic consider pairing them with punchy orange and amber.
When decorating with daisie motifs the trick is to keep it simple. Too many daisies run the risk of looking childish but adding a daisy vase to your windowsill or adoring a table with daisy side plates can give your space a fresh, floral look.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
While florals in spring may not exactly be groundbreaking, daisy-themed decor is both fun and surprisingly versatile - so why not embrace it? I know I’ve been left charmed by the trend.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
IKEA's Oxford Street store finally has an opening date - everything we know about the new London store
Shopping bags at the ready, IKEA is making a name on the UK's most well known street
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Aldi has launched an aromatherapy pillow for only £12.99 – experts say it could reduce stress and anxiety for a more restful sleep
This lavender-scented pillow could help you sleep better
By Amy Lockwood
-
What is retrospective planning permission and how easy is it to get? Experts explain why it may be harder than you think
If you didn't get planning consent before starting work, you can apply for it afterwards, but it's a risky move
By Sarah Handley
-
This boucle table lamp from The Range looks much more expensive than its £17 price tag – and it’s the perfect lookalike for a much-loved £60 version
It's the perfect lookalike for a high-end version four times its price
By Sara Hesikova
-
I’m seeing tomatoes all over the high street – why we can’t get enough of the Italian-inspired Tomatocore
We love how this rich, red hue can brighten your home
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I had to do a double take when I spotted these designer-look H&M homeware buys in store
The expensive looking homeware items to snap up at H&M right now
By Rebecca Knight
-
IKEA just opened up its archive - snap up the 3 classic pieces guaranteed to never go out of style
Vintage IKEA furniture has been auctioning for thousands - but these are the affordable pieces you should invest in
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I got a first look at Morrisons' new spring/summer Nutmeg homeware collection – the stylish low-price pieces give Aldi a run for its money
Introducing your one-stop shop for budget buys this year
By Maddie Balcombe
-
Primark launches its first homeware collection inspired by Pinterest trends – these are the pieces that will sell out first
Get your dose of on-trend home accessories at affordable prices just in time for the new spring season
By Sara Hesikova
-
Shoppers are racing to their local B&M to grab the viral £6 fluted bowl - it’s a dead ringer for a £59 designer alternative
Social media can't get enough of this viral buy - and it's easy to see why...
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Everyone is surprised when I tell them where the most complimented item in my flat is from — it's the most underrated brand
From my favourite lamp to my Ninja air fryer, I picked them all up for a bargain price from the same place
By Rebecca Knight