I'm seeing daisy-themed decor everywhere this spring - these budget buys make embracing the trend easy

Florals for spring? Groundbreaking… We all know the quote, but this scathing review doesn’t applied to this year’s home trends as right now, on the Ideal Home team we can’t get enough of daisy-themed decor.

You’ve probably seen it for yourself on the high street, as our favourite home brands have embraced floral design, but the flowers standing out the most are daisies - they are the 'it' flower of this year’s home decor trends.

Daisies are symbolic of spring, so this trend feels right on time. It’s delicate, feminine and the pastel hues make for a soft, playful look this spring. There are so many lovely daisy-inspired pieces around at the moment, so I've rounded up my favourite budget-friendly buys to get in on the look.

A revival of pastel shades saw baby blue hues rise to the top of this year’s colour palette, and the daisy trend shows this preference for softer colours is going nowhere.

‘Daisy-themed decor embodies simplicity and cheerfulness, resonating with the spring season's essence of renewal and growth. The use of daisy patterns in homeware collections, such as those by Stacey Solomon, highlights their popularity in creating uplifting and stylish interiors,’ says Monika Puccio, Director of Buying at Sofa Club.

Daisy-themed decor on a pink tablecloth.

(Image credit: B&M)

Daisy-themed tableware can freshen your tablescape in time for summer and soft furnishings such as cushions can add a playful touch to your living room ideas. However, for a more retro flower power aesthetic consider pairing them with punchy orange and amber.

When decorating with daisie motifs the trick is to keep it simple. Too many daisies run the risk of looking childish but adding a daisy vase to your windowsill or adoring a table with daisy side plates can give your space a fresh, floral look.

While florals in spring may not exactly be groundbreaking, daisy-themed decor is both fun and surprisingly versatile - so why not embrace it? I know I’ve been left charmed by the trend.

