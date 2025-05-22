Dyson has announced the release of a groundbreaking new vacuum – it’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen and I want one immediately

As Ideal Home’s resident Vacuum Expert, it would be pretty weird if I didn’t get excited when a new vacuum is unveiled. But ask anyone on the team and they’ll tell you that I’m also a Dyson super-fan, which is why news of Dyson’s newest vacuum cleaner unveiling has got me jumping out of my seat. After all, they’re dubbing it the ‘world’s slimmest vacuum.’

And while the Dyson PencilVac is not set to be released until 2026, I’ve been given a sneak peek into what we can expect from this new product - and at first glance, it has all of the components worthy of one of the best vacuum cleaners .

So, this is everything I know about the Dyson PencilVac so far.

Of course, the first thing I should mention about the Dyson PencilVac is the size, as the main difference between this new release and the other Dyson vacuums on the market is the fact that it’s just 38mm in diameter (or 1.5 inches if you’re that imperially inclined). For reference, that’s the length of a safety pin, which means it’s small. Officially, the world’s smallest vacuum, to be exact.

Talking about the new release, Dyson founder, James Dyson says, ‘I have long wanted to make a vacuum of only 38mm diameter. But first we needed to develop our most powerful Hyperdymium motor at only 28mm diameter to achieve such a slender machine.’

This new Dyson Hyperdymium 140k motor isn’t just small, though. It’s also a brand new development from the Dyson engineering team, designed specifically for this model, and now the fastest vacuum motor they’ve ever created. This should make how you vacuum your home more efficient than ever.

What I love most, however, is that while the Dyson PencilVac (when it’s released) will officially be the world’s smallest vacuum, the innovative brand has removed the clunky dust bins synonymous with traditional cordless vacs. Instead, the dust and debris you suck up is stored inside the stick and then compressed so intensely that it offers five times the amount of its 0.08L capacity. So, it technically has a capacity of up to 0.4L, which is actually more than one of my favourites, the Dyson V12 Detect Absolute.

But how do you empty the innovative Dyson PencilVac, I hear you ask? Well, this new release comes with a ‘syringe bin ejection system,’ which essentially means that you can empty the debris while also wiping the shroud at the same time. And all in all, it’s pretty impressive, but the newness doesn’t stop there.

This new vacuum will also include the first-of-its-kind Fluffycones cleaner head, which does away with the traditional one or two cylindrical brush design in favour of a whopping four conical brushes in two brush bars that will eject hair and prevent tangles on both the forward and the backward stroke, which seems to suggest that this new release may also lay its claim as one of the best vacuums for pet hair. Plus, it also means that the appliance should be able to clean every inch (and edge) of your home.

This is echoed by James Dyson, who says, ‘We have taken cleaner heads in a new direction with our four conical brush bars counter rotating, so that the head simply floats on the floor, giving excellent cleaning in any direction.’

There are so many more of the PencilVacs technical specs that I could shout about about (including the two-stage linear dust separation system and the fact that it’s Dyson’s first cordless vacuum that connects to the MyDyson app), but I know that you probably want to know about the everyday, practical specs more than anything.

So, the new Dyson PencilVac will offer up to 30 minutes of run time (although you can purchase an additional battery pack now, which combats one of the problems I’ve found as part of the Shark vs Dyson debate), will take just four hours to charge, and will weigh just 1.8kg.

It will also come with rotating combi-crevice tool for high and low gaps and more targeted cleaning, and a conical hair screw tool to remove pet (or human) hair from the likes of carpets, sofas, stairs, and upholstery. Plus, it will offer a magnetic charging floor charging dock, which differs from the wall-mounted options the brand has offered in the past.

At the time of writing, Dyson has not yet confirmed how much the PencilVac will cost, but considering Dyson vacuums land anywhere in the region of between £300 to £800, I’d hazard a guess and suggest that it would probably be towards the top of that range - especially with such impressive new technology.

And while the brand also hasn’t confirmed when exactly the Dyson PencilVac will be released, I do know for a fact that it will be sometime in 2026. So, keep your eyes peeled for a full review coming next year.

So, what do you think of the Dyson PencilVac? Will you be picking one up when it launches next year?