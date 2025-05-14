French style has been dominating the interiors and gardening world this year, and Rococo-style gardens are the latest trend I can’t get enough of.

This garden trend is inspired by the intricate Rococo art and style made popular in France during the 1700s. Its beautiful style can be characterised by asymmetrical designs, elaborate decorations and a pastel colour palette.

These elaborate designs may sound a little intimidating, but trend experts have revealed how to get the look in your own garden - and it’s easier than you think.

What are Rococo gardens?

Rococo gardens are the latest of French styles to influence our decor. This year, it has been a huge home decor trend , as we’ve favoured the grand, maximalist interiors, and now it’s making its way outside.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Most recently, French courtyard gardens were set to be one of this summer’s biggest trends, defined by their structured beauty and serene, classic style. Rococo gardens are a more elaborate take on this style.

'Rococo-style gardens are back this summer because they provide a lighthearted escape from the tyranny of modern minimalism. The fanciful lines, over-the-top details, and romantic details seem to cast a spell – a power that many hanker for in a relatively cold world,’ says Sarah Fletcher, interior designer and CEO of Flower Delivery .

‘I recently overhauled a client’s dinky urban terrace with such signature elements as scalloped-edged planters and a serpentine herb garden, and turned it into a luxuriant, dreamy escape.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Rococo gardens have a fun, whimsical look, which makes them excellent for escaping. If you’re looking for an outdoor space to retreat to, a Rococo garden could be just the tonic.

How to get the look

‘You don’t need a Versailles-level budget to create Rococo flair. Try introducing affordable touches like decorative mirrors, gravel paths or painted pots. Nature can do a lot of the work too — a bit of wildness actually enhances the style,’ explains Olly Cavner, Operations Director at Essential Living .

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Try and opt for pastel colours or classic white when it comes to your garden furniture ideas and flower beds. Opt for flowers such as roses, delphiniums and peonies and their showy flowers will stand out in your garden.

If you have a larger budget, you should consider a water feature to achieve the grand chateau aesthetic. However, there are affordable water features available on the market, such as at Argos, which has a mix of rustic and more contemporary designs from £80.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young)

'Introduce curved paths and interesting little nooks to draw the eye. Plant plenty of cottage favourites in soft pinks, blues and whites, which look wonderful against the warm backdrop of Cotswold stone. It's all about creating those little visual moments - a pretty bench tucked away or a small water feature that catches you by surprise,' recommends Tracy Archer, owner director at StayCotswold.

You don’t need a grand estate to embrace the Rococo style in your garden. But opting for romantic shapes, pastel colours, and decorative details is enough to please even Marie Antoinette.