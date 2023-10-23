Experts say you should plant a fruit tree this autumn, and here's why

If you're wondering when to plant a fruit tree, you're in luck; now is the perfect time to make good on all your orchard-inspired garden ideas.

Before you panic about the size of your garden, rest assured that there are plenty of options for smaller spaces (in fact, some of the best trees for small gardens are fruit trees).

And, better still, planting a fruit tree in your garden this autumn comes with a whole host of benefits, too...

Why it's time to plant a fruit tree

If you like to hop on those garden trends that help the planet, it's worth noting that people are being encouraged to plant fruit trees by the Coronation Gardens for Food and Nature partnership.

Organised by The Wildlife Trust, the aim of the programme is to get millions of people growing their own food in wildlife-friendly gardens – and fruit trees are one of the best ways to achieve this.

(Image credit: Future PLC )

Apple trees and fruit trees that are free of pesticides are brilliant for insects and lichen, as well as birds and mammals that enjoy the fallen fruit. They also provide homes for birds, bats and pollinators such as bees and butterflies – as well as producing food for people.

'As modern-day farming in the UK is experiencing something of a national crisis, it is vital that we grab every opportunity to shout about the merits of growing fresh fruit in our communities, whilst also improving our biodiversity,' says Matt Hancock, master of the Worshipful Company of Fruiterers.

'The wonders of the British apple and its rich diverse history should be celebrated, as we start a new British Apple season.'

Buy an apple tree:

Bramley's Seedling From £26.99 at Crocus Often described as the best of the cooking apple trees, Bramley's Seeding won't just keep you supplied with plenty of delicious fruits: it will also add some natural beauty to your garden with pale pink blossoms over the spring months.

Late autumn (October and November) are by far the best months to plant bare root fruit trees, because the new roots will grow and establish quickly in the warm soil, and the winter rains mean they wont need watering until at least early spring.

'Autumn's chill might be settling in, but it's the ideal time to order bare-root apple, pear, and plum trees,' adds Autumn Barlow, Coronation Gardens project manager at The Wildlife Trusts.

'These resilient fruit trees survive cold winters, and sourcing bare-root plants means you avoid trees packaged in plastic pots. To ensure they thrive through the cold, water thoroughly when planting and mulch their base to retain moisture and warmth. With a little care, they'll stand strong, ready to blossom in spring.'

(Image credit: Future PLC / Polly Eltes)

If you're ready to plant a fruit tree, there are plenty more reasons to opt for a bare root option – not least of all because it's one of the cheapest ways to fill your garden with delicious edimentals.

Just be sure to get yours planted before that all-important autumn date for gardeners, as doing so will give them the best start in life.

And on that note, we're off to plant a fruit tree. Join us, why don't you?