This year's biggest flower trend includes the fashion favourite peony – with a peachy twist

Much like home decor and fashion, the art of floristry loves a trend. And the biggest flower trend for 2024? Well, it's set to revolve around the colour of the moment – Peach Fuzz.

Announced at the end of last year as the Pantone colour of the year 2024, Peach Fuzz is a pastel, peachy shade with both pink and orange undertones that’s soft and sweet at the same time. Lauded for its mood-boosting and soothing properties, the shade reigning the colour palette for 2024 is also about to have an effect on our cut flower and bouquet choices.

But it doesn’t stop there for predicted flower trends...the bold and beautiful peony has been named the flower of the year. This may have something to do with the fact that apart from the traditional pinks, these curvaceous blooms also come in peachy hues. Bottom line is that come April (the start of the peony season), our homes will be full of peachy keen coral peonies.

(Image credit: Pantone)

The Peach Fuzz flower trend of 2024

‘We believe one of the standout floral trends of 2024 centres on the captivating shade known as 'Peach Fuzz', recently crowned as the colour of the year,’ says Maryam Ghani, brand manager at Haute Florist. ‘Expect to find an array of stunning peach-hued flowers gracing our fresh and trendy bouquets.

As well as adding a welcome decorative touch to a space, cut flowers are great for mental health, and the flower trend for 2024 is leaning into this. 'According to Pantone, this soft and heartfelt colour symbolises a desire for nurturing kindness, compassion and connection, all while creating a deep sense of cosiness for a peaceful future,' explains Maryam.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

‘Florists forecast a surge in the popularity of peachy hues, especially in classically themed weddings when paired with soft neutrals and organic textures,' agrees Jo Reason, director of brand and range at Bloom & Wild. 'Representing sincerity and genuineness, peachy tones add a poetic undertone to wedding celebrations and home decor alike.’

And the ultimate buy is set to be a peachy peony thanks to the bloom’s crowning as flower of the year 2024.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

‘According to trend forecasts, the peony has been designated as the 2024 flower of the year,’ says Millie Durbak, brand manager at Prestige Flowers. ‘This choice is likely due to the timeless and luxurious appeal of the peony.'

'Expect to see this classic flower taking centre stage in various floral arrangements, bringing an element of elegance and sophistication to bouquets and displays throughout the year. The peony's availability in a range of captivating colours, from soft pastels to rich, vibrant hues, allows for diverse and stunning compositions.’

And while peony season is not for another couple of months, there are other peachy blooms you can invest in in the meantime including roses and ranunculus. So get to it and get ahead of the trend!