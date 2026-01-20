7 sweet-smelling flowering shrubs to fill your winter garden with scent and colour when nothing else is blooming

The gloomy weather might mean that there isn’t much to tempt us outside right now, but introducing some winter colour and fragrance into the garden with sweet-smelling winter-flowering shrubs can be a great way of lifting the spirits (as well as brightening up the garden), and it’s never too early to get started.

There are plenty of varieties of sweet-smelling winter-flowering shrubs to choose from. While they may not be as vibrant and blowsy as summer-flowering blooms, the fragrance can still be as intoxicating, as it’s this that the plants rely upon to attract bees and other pollinators to the garden over the winter months.

To make the most of the fragrance over winter when you’re not in the garden as much, plant sweet-smelling winter-flowering shrubs near a door or window where the scent can gently waft its way inside. Alternatively, consider using this as a garden edging idea, planted beside a frequently used pathway, allowing you to take in the aroma as you pass by the plants on your way in and out.

1. Sarcococca

‘January may be cold and quiet, but your garden doesn’t have to be,’ says Julian Palphramand, Head of Plants at British Garden Centres. ‘Even at this time of year, there’s plenty of life waiting to burst through the frost. With a bit of planning, you can add colour and scent to a winter garden that will keep it cheerful right through winter into early spring.’

‘One of the most captivating winter-scented shrubs is the sarcococca. Its evergreen leaves provide a great backdrop for the delicate, fragrant flowers that emerge in late winter or early spring. The scent, a delightful blend of sweet and spicy, is particularly intoxicating when placed near your doors or patios. Available in various sizes, from dwarf varieties to large shrubs, sarcococca can be easily incorporated into any outdoor space.’

'Sarcococca is a winter essential,' agrees Mark Sage, Horticultural Buying Manager at B&Q. 'It produces small, creamy flowers with an incredibly powerful, honey-like scent that carries well in the cold air. They’re great for providing a glossy green backdrop throughout the year, but they really come into their own when most other plants are dormant.'

'A low-maintenance shrub, just give sarcococca a light prune after it finishes flowering in spring to keep the shape neat.'

2. Mahonia

'Another late-season evergreen gem, mahonia, offers a lovely winter fragrance,’ says Julian. ‘Known for their glossy, holly-like leaves, mahonia produces clusters of fragrant yellow flowers in winter or early spring. Their hardy nature and ability to tolerate a range of growing conditions make them a popular choice for gardens across the UK, especially in the colder and wetter months.’

Plant mahonia in moist but well-drained soil in partial or full shade. Great for shady garden borders or underneath trees, smaller varieties can be started off in large containers before being planted in the garden.

3. Viburnum

'Viburnum tinus is a tough, reliable evergreen that will bring steady winter colour to your garden,' advises Mark. 'Pink buds appear from December and open into fresh white flowers that brighten borders through to early spring. It’s frost-hardy, low-maintenance, and great for pollinators too. Plant in sun or partial shade with well-drained soil. A light trim after flowering is all it needs to stay neat and healthy.'

When choosing a spot for your sweet-smelling winter-flowering shrub, try to identify the primary, most consistent wind direction if you can and plant so it is upwind of your table or seating area. This will ensure that the prevailing wind directs the perfume towards where you are seated, rather than towards neighbouring properties.

4. Daphne

'If you want instant impact in the coldest months, Daphne Perfume Princess White is a brilliant pick,' suggests Mark. 'It produces beautifully scented white flowers in late winter, adding colour and fragrance just when the garden needs it most. Plant it in a sheltered, partially shaded spot with well-drained soil, and it’ll look after itself once established. Just avoid disturbing the roots, and it can reward you with masses of blooms year after year.'

‘Daphne is an excellent choice for those seeking a more intense fragrance,’ agrees Julian. ‘Its intoxicating scent, which can fill a garden or balcony with its sweet perfume, is a showstopper for winter.’

5. Hamamelis

‘The hamamelis, more commonly known as witch hazel, is a unique plant for autumn and winter,’ says Julian. ‘It’s unusual, twisted branches and fragrant flowers, which bloom in shades of yellow, orange, and red, add a touch of much-needed colour to the winter garden, as well as a pleasing fruity fragrance.’

Plant hamamelis (witch hazel) in a sunny, sheltered spot if you can, as it tends to become straggly in very shady sites and plant in free-draining soil with plenty of organic matter dug in. Although it grows slowly, it does spread out quite a bit, so ensure that you allow enough space in flower beds and borders for it to develop if you can.

6. Skimmia

‘Skimmia is another lovely evergreen shrub that produces clusters of fragrant flowers in winter or early spring in shades of red or pink,’ suggests Julian. ‘Relatively low-maintenance and suitable for both containers and gardens, skimmia is a versatile choice for gardeners of all levels.’

'Skimmia rubella is perfect if you want strong, rich colour through winter,' agrees Mark. 'Its deep red buds stand out in darker months before opening into fragrant white flowers in spring. This shrub thrives in partial or full shade and is ideal for tricky spots where other plants struggle. For best results, plant in acidic, well-drained soil and add some ericaceous compost at planting time. With a simple yearly mulch, it can stay looking good with very little upkeep.'

Try skimmia if you want to provide structure to a container arrangement, such as a tub or window box, or in a garden border to fill gaps or provide a cheery focal point. They can be planted at any time of year, provided the ground isn’t frozen or waterlogged.

7. Winter jasmine

‘When it comes to fragrant shrubby, climbing plants, winter jasmine, with its cheerful yellow star-shaped flowers or similarly, fragrant honeysuckle, both offer a delightful array of options for gardeners seeking to infuse their winter garden with captivating scents,’ suggests Julian.

Positioning scented climbers in a sheltered area or growing up walls in an enclosed courtyard can help to capture the fragrance, with the walls trapping and holding the scent for longer, so it can be enjoyed before naturally drifting away.

Do you plan on planting any winter-flowering shrubs in your garden? Which fragrant varieties are your favourites?