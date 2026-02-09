6 old-fashioned plants making a big comeback in 2026 – expect bold colour and beautiful blooms

Trends cycle in and out of fashion, and your garden plants are no exception. So, in case you were wondering, I asked garden experts what ‘unfashionable’ plants would be having a big comeback in 2026.

While of course, you can always kick aside garden trends and plant what makes you happy, it is always fun to see what flowers are in favour and draw inspiration from them.

The nostalgic planting trend that embraces gardens that look like our grandparents is showing no signs of slowing down, as these are the 6 ‘grandma-style’ plants coming back into fashion in 2026.

1. Hollyhocks

Easy to grow, bursting with pretty colours, I’m so pleased to see hollyhocks on the list. This quintessential cottage garden plant can grow up to 9ft tall, adding some drama to your borders.

‘Once seen as a cottage-garden cliché, Hollyhocks are enjoying a revival in 2026 as gardeners lean into romantic, heritage planting styles. Their tall spires add instant structure and height, which works perfectly in smaller gardens where vertical interest is often considered,’ says Amber Tunney, horticultural specialist at Cherry Lane Garden Centres .

2. Delphiniums

Another classic cottage plant, and one that saw a surge in popularity last year, it’s no surprise we’re all looking to grow delphiniums this year.

‘Delphiniums are considered to be a staple in old-fashioned, traditional cottage gardens, but they have recently seen a boost in popularity due to being the favourite flower of the King. Their height can add drama and visual interest to a garden, and if cared for right, they can bloom again later in the year,’ says Richard Barker, a horticultural expert from LBS Horticulture .

3. Sweet peas

You won’t only want to learn to care for sweet peas because they’re coming back into fashion, but they are also one of the best scented patio plants and a sure way to please your sense of smell all summer long.

‘Sweet peas are enjoying renewed popularity as scent returns to the gardening spotlight, often as part of sensory gardens. For years, fragrance was overlooked in favour of low-maintenance planting, but gardeners in 2026 want a sensory experience now more than ever. Sweet peas also tap into nostalgia and the growing trend for cut-flower gardening at home,’ says Amber.

4. Irises

Did you know that irises are Mary Berry’s favourite flower , and they are the perfect low-maintenance flower to fill your garden with stunning purple blooms.

‘Irises are seeing a resurgence in popularity due to their low maintenance requirements yet flamboyant appearance. People are noticing the whimsical look of the flowers, and they are an easy plant to grow for beginner gardeners. They are also great for attracting pollinators, and can be grown in a variety of locations where they will come back every year,’ says Richard.

5. Lupins

Lupins are a welcome addition to any spring or summer garden due to their bold colour variations and floral spires. And the good news is that you can plant lupins from seed .

‘Lupins fell out of favour for being ‘old-fashioned,’ but they’re firmly back on trend thanks to their architectural shape and vibrant colour range. Modern gardeners love their bold presence in borders, and their nitrogen-fixing qualities make them popular with eco-conscious growers too!’ says Amber.

6. Foxgloves

Foxgloves were everywhere at the annual Chelsea Flower Show last year, and are expected to continue to spike in popularity this year.

‘Similar to delphinium, foxgloves are classic cottage garden flowers. They are recently regaining popularity as they are especially good at attracting bumblebees, making them the ideal addition to a wildlife-friendly garden. Foxgloves also self-seed, providing additional flowers after they have bloomed,’ says Richard.

It’s lovely to see these stunning plants regaining popularity this year. Which ones are you planting in your garden?