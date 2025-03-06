It’s too early to cut your grass, warn lawn experts — here’s why mowing this week could damage your grass

We've been loving the sunshine this week, and it's had us wondering whether we should dust off our lawnmowers and give our grass its first cut of the year.

Don’t jump the gun, though. In fact, lawn experts are warning that it’s too early to start mowing your grass again, because hard frosts are still sweeping many parts of the UK — and cutting your grass during icy weather can leave it vulnerable to extensive damage.

To find out why we shouldn’t be mowing our lawns this week, we've spoken to a few trusted lawn experts.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

This week's sunny weather has been lovely, but don't let it fool you — especially when it comes to lawn care.

'Despite the brighter days, overnight frosts are still making an appearance — and mowing now could cause more harm than good,' warns Cheryl Harper, managing director of Greensleeves Lawncare.

'When temperatures drop overnight, the moisture on grass blades freezes — turning them rigid and brittle. Running a mower over frost-covered grass crushes and tears the frozen blades rather than giving them a clean cut.'

Cheryl Harper Social Links Navigation Managing director Cheryl Harper is the managing director of Greensleeves Lawn Care. Established in 1998, Greensleeves Lawn Care is a UK-wide lawn care business with over 100 locations.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Richard Gadsby)

Freshly cut grass is far more vulnerable to frost damage — and with those icy mornings hanging around, it's safer to hold off mowing for the time being.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Frost can be particularly damaging to freshly cut grass,' says Chris McIlroy, lawn expert at The Grass People. 'The cold penetrates the exposed cells within the blades, causing trauma which can be difficult to recover from.'

Even after the frost thaws, your lawn is still at risk.

'Lawns tend to be damp afterwards, which means the soil can become compacted and mowers tear at the wet grass blades rather than getting a clean cut,' explains Chris.

That's why you should never cut wet grass. 'This can make your lawn look patchy and make it easier for diseases to set in,' Chris warns.

Chris McIlroy Social Links Navigation Technical product lead and in-house lawn seed expert Chris is the technical product lead and in-house lawn seed expert for The Grass People, a grass seed company that champion their expert lead advice and high-quality seed. His advice is focused on sowing, mowing, and maintaining a perfect lawn, and how to overcome any lawn issues homeowners face.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

Don't be fooled by grass that looks as though it's been thawed and dried by the sun, either.

'Even if the morning frost melts under the midday sun, the soil beneath your lawn remains cold and sluggish,' Cheryl warns.

'Cutting grass when the soil is still cold forces the plant to divert energy towards healing rather than growing, resulting in thin, weak patches. If you mow too soon, you might find that your lawn struggles to 'wake up' properly — leaving you with a sparse, tired-looking garden just when you want it to be coming back to life.'

So, if you've been looking for ways to revive your lawn after winter, mowing isn't necessarily the answer. Not yet, anyway.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Adam Carter)

Just as you'd wait for the weather to warm up a little before you sow grass seed, it's safer to save the first mow of the year for when temperatures rise.

'It’s best to wait until temperatures are consistently 8-10°C before mowing your lawn for the first time this year,' advises Chris. 'Keep checking your local forecast and avoid periods of heavy rainfall, too.'

You can brush up on plenty of other March lawn care tips, though — and as soon as the weather warms up and remains a consistent temperature, you can stock up on a few lawn care essentials like these: