It’s too early to cut your grass, warn lawn experts — here’s why mowing this week could damage your grass
Don't let the sunshine fool you...
We've been loving the sunshine this week, and it's had us wondering whether we should dust off our lawnmowers and give our grass its first cut of the year.
Don’t jump the gun, though. In fact, lawn experts are warning that it’s too early to start mowing your grass again, because hard frosts are still sweeping many parts of the UK — and cutting your grass during icy weather can leave it vulnerable to extensive damage.
To find out why we shouldn’t be mowing our lawns this week, we've spoken to a few trusted lawn experts.
This week's sunny weather has been lovely, but don't let it fool you — especially when it comes to lawn care.
'Despite the brighter days, overnight frosts are still making an appearance — and mowing now could cause more harm than good,' warns Cheryl Harper, managing director of Greensleeves Lawncare.
'When temperatures drop overnight, the moisture on grass blades freezes — turning them rigid and brittle. Running a mower over frost-covered grass crushes and tears the frozen blades rather than giving them a clean cut.'
Cheryl Harper is the managing director of Greensleeves Lawn Care.
Established in 1998, Greensleeves Lawn Care is a UK-wide lawn care business with over 100 locations.
Freshly cut grass is far more vulnerable to frost damage — and with those icy mornings hanging around, it's safer to hold off mowing for the time being.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
'Frost can be particularly damaging to freshly cut grass,' says Chris McIlroy, lawn expert at The Grass People. 'The cold penetrates the exposed cells within the blades, causing trauma which can be difficult to recover from.'
Even after the frost thaws, your lawn is still at risk.
'Lawns tend to be damp afterwards, which means the soil can become compacted and mowers tear at the wet grass blades rather than getting a clean cut,' explains Chris.
That's why you should never cut wet grass. 'This can make your lawn look patchy and make it easier for diseases to set in,' Chris warns.
Chris is the technical product lead and in-house lawn seed expert for The Grass People, a grass seed company that champion their expert lead advice and high-quality seed. His advice is focused on sowing, mowing, and maintaining a perfect lawn, and how to overcome any lawn issues homeowners face.
Don't be fooled by grass that looks as though it's been thawed and dried by the sun, either.
'Even if the morning frost melts under the midday sun, the soil beneath your lawn remains cold and sluggish,' Cheryl warns.
'Cutting grass when the soil is still cold forces the plant to divert energy towards healing rather than growing, resulting in thin, weak patches. If you mow too soon, you might find that your lawn struggles to 'wake up' properly — leaving you with a sparse, tired-looking garden just when you want it to be coming back to life.'
So, if you've been looking for ways to revive your lawn after winter, mowing isn't necessarily the answer. Not yet, anyway.
Just as you'd wait for the weather to warm up a little before you sow grass seed, it's safer to save the first mow of the year for when temperatures rise.
'It’s best to wait until temperatures are consistently 8-10°C before mowing your lawn for the first time this year,' advises Chris. 'Keep checking your local forecast and avoid periods of heavy rainfall, too.'
You can brush up on plenty of other March lawn care tips, though — and as soon as the weather warms up and remains a consistent temperature, you can stock up on a few lawn care essentials like these:
If you're looking for a new mower, the Husqvarna Aspire LC34-P4A 18V tops our list of the best lawn mowers on the market.
If you're planning on overseeding your lawn this year, this fast-acting lawn seed is top-rated.
Sophie joined the Ideal Home team as Gardens Editor in June 2024. After studying English at Royal Holloway, University of London, she began writing for Grow Your Own, which spurred on her love of gardening. She's tried growing almost every vegetable under the sun, and has a soft spot for roses and dinnerplate dahlias.
As Gardens Editor, Sophie's always on the lookout for the latest garden trend. She loves sharing growing hacks for every space, from herbaceous borders to balconies.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
The 3 ways De'Longhi's new coffee machine is set to rival the sellout Ninja Luxe Café
Watch out, Ninja
By Molly Cleary
-
7 places in your home you’re probably forgetting to paint – but design experts say you really shouldn’t
These are the spots pros recommend highlighting with colour
By Sara Hesikova
-
Experts are urging you to avoid this TikTok air fryer cleaning hack after firefighters were called to a blaze in Bournemouth
The hack has been blamed for starting a fire in a Bournemouth residence
By Kezia Reynolds