Garden experts reveal exactly when to start cutting your grass again this year

With spring on the horizon, you're probably starting to wonder when to cut your grass after winter. We all know the lawn mower gets safely locked away come the October-November period, but when is the best time to get it out again?

We've asked the lawn care experts when is the best time to cut your grass after winter, so that you can help your lawn thrive in 2023.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Colin Poole)

When to cut your grass after winter

The general advice for when to cut your grass after winter is to wait until the frost has completely gone. 'As a rule of thumb, we recommend waiting until temperatures are consistently above 8 degrees before you think about mowing your lawn,' say the experts at The Grass People (opens in new tab).

So the optimum time to trim your lawn ideas will depend on where you live. 'The south of England should hopefully start to see favourable conditions at the beginning of March, whereas those in the north of Scotland might have to wait quite a bit longer.'

The best way to tell whether or not it's a good idea to get the lawn mower out is to check the ground regularly for signs of frost. It's best to look at the grass early on in the morning, when it's most likely to show frost from the night.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

'It’s best to wait until frosts have passed as these can damage grass blades and increase disease,' explains Leigh Barnes, Jacksons Fencing (opens in new tab). 'When you cut your grass will also be dependent on weather conditions as if there has been lots of rain, the ground will be too wet, so wait until there is a dry spell to do your first cut, and without any morning dew.'

When temperatures are below 8 degrees, the grass will be in a state of dormancy and you won't see much growth. So if your grass has started looking longer than it was before, this is a sign that the temperature has increased enough for the grass to be cut again.

Is February too early to mow the lawn?

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

In most cases, February is too early to mow the lawn, because temperatures aren't consistently warm enough throughout the month. The key word to remember here is consistently; you may have a couple of warm days in February, but then experience colder weather again after. This means that if you jump in and mow the lawn at the first sign of sunshine, the cut grass won't be able to withstand the frost and will quickly start to brown.

'In parts of the UK right now, there are still days in the next two weeks that are scheduled to get below freezing, meaning that frost is likely to still be prevalent,' says Rian Habergham, Gardening Expert, Leisure Bench (opens in new tab).

'Once this has finally cleared and the frost looks like it's gone for good, you should think about starting to mow your lawn. This is looking more and more like mid to late March at the moment, however, this could still change depending on weather conditions.'

What month do you start cutting grass again?

The general consensus for when to cut your grass after winter is to wait until at least March. Some experts recommend waiting until April if you can, as by this point the frost is unlikely to return.

The best month to start cutting your grass again will depend on your location, so keep monitoring any growth as this is a good indicator of when to reach for the lawn mower.