The vaseline hack to deter squirrels from your garden has been doing the rounds on social media and in the newspapers this month - however, garden experts have warned against using this method, stating it can do more harm than good.

Recently, news reports have called for gardeners to add vaseline to their bird feeder poles as a way to deter grey squirrels from climbing up and stealing the food. The Vaseline method is recommended as a cheap and easy way to protect your bird feeder from squirrels - but experts say it can risk harming the squirrels and other garden wildlife. This is what you should do instead.

Why you shouldn't use Vaseline in your garden

‘Some people use Vaseline or other types of greasy or oily products, with the idea that they provide a slippery barrier that the squirrel can't get past if they try to climb a bird feeder pole,’ explains Tatyana Dimitrova, gardens experts at Fantastic Gardeners .

(Image credit: Getty Images/John Durrant)

‘However, this only happens initially. The squirrels slide down the pole while trying to climb, but it’s actually a very bad practice. Vaseline is a petroleum-based product, and it gets on their fur. When they try to clean it off and inevitably ingest it, it’s very bad for them. It works only temporarily, and while it does prevent them from climbing, it’s not a good solution because it can cause physical harm to the animals, making it an environmental concern.’

Slipping on the pole could also physically injure the squirrel as well as other wildlife, including birds. Overall, it’s largely considered an inhumane method due to the harm it can cause to your garden wildlife.

How to deter squirrels from your bird feeder

Birds are a vital part of your garden’s ecosystem, so having a consistent food source for them is an important measure to attract birds to your garden , this is why it's important to keep squirrels away from the bird feed. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to deter squirrels that are not harmful to your garden wildlife.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

‘Using a PVC pipe sleeve around the pole is a successful method since squirrels find it difficult to hold onto the smooth surface, making climbing practically impossible. By using this technique, mess, possible injury, and the need to often reapply slippery materials are avoided,’ says Andrew Porwol, garden and landscape expert and Founder of Sapcote Garden Centre .

‘Consider installing a baffle, a dome-shaped guard, or a cone guard above or below the feeder to successfully keep squirrels away. Attaching a freely rotating metal cylinder, like a stovepipe, around the pole is a method that causes squirrels to lose their grip as they try to climb because the pipe spins.

'A further underestimated but very effective deterrent is the use of safflower seeds in bird feeders; many birds still prefer them, but squirrels loathe the harsh taste. It is also more difficult for squirrels to jump into feeders when feeders are placed strategically, ideally at least 10 feet away from fences or trees.’

Woodside Plastic Universal Squirrel Baffle Dome £17.99 at Amazon Putting a baffle over your feeder can stop squirrels scaling the pole and accessing the bird feed. Quailitas Radiator Pipe Covers Sleeves £3.95 at Amazon The smooth surface of PVC pipes are incredibly difficult for squirrels to climb, acting as a cheap, harmless deterrent. Squirrel Proof Bird Seed Feeder £24.99 at Amazon You should also consider investing in a squirrel-proof bird feeder which prevents any access to the bird feed.

While a little bothersome, squirrels are still garden wildlife worthy of your respect. Therefore, when looking for methods to keep them away from your feeder, you should always opt for humane methods.