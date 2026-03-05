Pied wagtails will flock to your garden if you add these simple wildlife-friendly features – experts say these cheery little birds don't use hanging feeders so here's what to do instead

Ever wondered how to attract pied wagtails to your garden? You're not alone; with their jaunty tail-bobs and cheery energy, they're counted among the country's most beloved birds – but, while they may look confident strutting along pavements or lawns, they're actually quite particular about where they choose to settle.

For anyone hoping to attract these birds into their wildlife garden, the key is understanding what makes them feel safe and happy. Because, like most of their feathered friends, pied wagtails are looking for a combination of shelter, food, and suitable nesting spots.

It’s not about adding every feeder imaginable, though. Instead, it's about creating the kind of environment that supports the insects, seeds, and cover they naturally seek. Let's dive on in.

How to attract Pied Wagtails

Spring is the perfect time to figure out how to attract pied wagtails to your garden. By paying attention to planting choices, lawn management, and water provision, gardeners can create a space that pied wagtails (as well as other birds and wildlife, of course) will return to year after year.

'A great place to start from when you're thinking about how to attract any bird… is their two primary needs of habitat and food,' advise RSPB experts.

For pied wagtails specifically, that means creating insect-friendly spaces. The RSPB notes that they are mainly insectivorous, hunting for spiders, flies, beetles, and larvae even during the winter months. Maintaining a healthy insect population is key to making your garden attractive to them.

With this in mind, then, the RSPB recommends a dash of birdscaping – aka planting those species that support insects while providing additional food sources for other birds:

'One of the most useful plants you can grow is ivy, as its thick cover of leaves and stems provides screening for invertebrates, and additionally, come winter, its berries can also provide food for other bird species such as thrushes, robins and starlings,' they tell us.

'Likewise, planting a rowan will also create good insect habitat alongside a plentiful supply of berries through the colder months.'

Allowing a few dandelions or daisies to appear in lawns is another simple way to encourage insects for ground-foraging wagtails. The RSPB notes that you should take care to avoid chemical pesticides whenever possible to keep your garden a safe and thriving insect habitat.

As the seasons turn, pied wagtails may supplement their diet with seeds when insects are scarce. The RSPB suggests 'introducing things like sunflowers and millet, £2.99 at Amazon (which can be grown from seed this spring) or cardoon (£9.99 from Crocus) and echinacea (which are best planted as plug plants in order to produce seeds in their first year and can be ordered for £9.99 at Thompson & Morgan) will develop into a great long-term provision.'

Pied wagtails are ground-feeders, so they’re less likely to use hanging feeders. Mealworms (from £5.99 for a 2.5L tub at Amazon) placed on the ground can be a tempting treat, but the RSPB says you should only put out small amounts that will be eaten within a day, and remove any leftovers to avoid contamination.

If you want to attract pied wagtails to your garden, then water is just as vital as food. The RSPB advises that ponds (even a mini pond created by sinking a bucket into a border) can support a variety of wildlife, from insects to amphibians. Bird baths or shallow dishes of water should be refreshed daily, ensuring birds always have access to clean drinking and bathing water.

It's also important to note that pied wagtails are resourceful when it comes to nesting. They have been known to create nests under roofs, between stones, and nestled within ivy. 'Dense shrubs or climbers such as hawthorn, yew, or holly can provide additional cover and encourage wagtails to stay,' notes the RSPB.

The RSPB also recommends installing open-fronted nestboxes, like their Apex design, which mimics the species’ natural nesting sites. Placing a nesting box like this one from Amazon, £12.99, ahead of the nesting season gives wagtails a safe space to raise their young in your garden.

FAQs

How to attract pied wagtail? 'There are two main things to do which could attract pied wagtails to your garden, along with other garden birds,' explains Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.. 'It is always beneficial to have hedges and trees in the garden for birds and insects, so plenty of greenery,' he explains, 'and an area of neat lawn or patio is great for them to run and hunt. too.' Morris adds that 'a bird bath or a wildlife-friendly pond, especially with running water, is likely to attract them', as are 'open-fronted nest boxes in crevices on walls or under eaves so they have nesting space'.

Do wagtails feed from bird feeders? Pied wagtails rarely feed from bird feeders, says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.. 'These bold little birds, often seen hopping around car parks, are groundfeeders, so scatter mealworms, fat balls, and sunflower hearts on the ground or on low, flat surfaces such as the lawn or patio.'

Now that you know how to attract pied wagtails to your garden, you can set to work in earnest. Soon, hopefully, your little wildlife garden will be home to these boldly bobbing birds – along with countless more feathered friends.

We wish you luck...