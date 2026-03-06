Don't forget to prune your roses before the window closes – experts are warning it could make all the difference to this year's flowers

If you grow roses in your garden and want them to flower well, pruning is a no-brainer. You’ll need to get started soon, though, because we’ve almost reached the end of the ideal pruning window – and given the milder weather of recent weeks, that window might creep up on us even sooner.

Above all else, you’ll need to know when it’s too late to stop pruning roses – and even though trimming the plants is one of the most important things you can do for roses in March, you’ve only got a couple of weeks left to get the task done.

I checked in with a few plant experts to make sure we don’t miss our chance – and find out exactly why it's wise to schedule the job for this weekend.

What you'll need

Roses are best trimmed in late winter – it’s when most gardeners first learn how to prune roses – but it’s becoming increasingly difficult to tell exactly when the dormant phase ends.

‘Full winter dormancy' seems to be a thing of the past, so as gardeners, we are having to adapt to wetter, milder climates during winter,’ says the National Trust's Christopher Lane, garden and outdoors manager (Chartwell Group).'

Astronomically, we’re still in late winter (albeit at the very end of it) – but because the weather is set to stay mild over the next few weeks, there’s a good chance spring growth might be kicking into action sooner than it normally does.

It's safe to prune roses as the very first new buds begin to form, but beyond that, you might do the plants more harm than good. For that reason, it's wise to prune your roses as soon as you can – ideally, this weekend.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sophie King)

‘Pruning before leafy shoots emerge preserves the plant's invested energy, ensuring stronger flowering,’ explains Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres.

'It also lets you clearly see and shape the plant’s framework for better air flow, light, and sturdy new stems, while cutting risks of disease and wind rock.’

All of the benefits are there – it’s just a matter of taking them before it’s too late.

‘Aim to prune your roses in late winter to early spring, when the plant is still mostly dormant, but the buds are beginning to show,’ advises Julian.

It's best to use bypass secateurs like the WOLF-Garten Bypass Secateurs from Amazon to prune green rose stems. For dead or woody growth, anvil or ratchet secateurs are far more convenient (and you'll avoid blunting your bypass secateur blades). These Spear & Jackson Razorsharp Geared Anvil Secateurs from Amazon are a brilliant budget buy.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

Of course, all rose plants are slightly different, and there are so many types and varieties with varying needs. As the National Trust explains, ‘It’s important to mention that nature doesn’t work to calendars, and pruning is purely judged on a plant-by-plant basis dependent upon conditions and growth.'

If in doubt, check the requirements of your rose variety and get the secateurs out this weekend. Just make sure you’ve cleaned your garden tools before you get started, so that you don’t accidentally infect your plants before they’ve had a chance to flower.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

Make sure you prune your roses before it's too late – it'll do wonders for the plants' overall health, and lead to a far better flowering period, too.