Flying ant day is coming to the UK – pest experts reveal what it is, and how to get ready for it

Are you ready for flying ant day? Do you even know what it is? Don’t worry if not, I’ve asked pest experts to break down this annual natural phenomenon for us.

Every summer, it seems we look for ways to get rid of flying ants , but first, it is best to understand what they are and where they come from, before looking for methods to deter ants .

Spoiler alert! Flying ant day is a real thing, and it happens every year, when ants release their queen from the colony to mate. This is everything you need to know about this garden pest , according to experts.

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What is flying ant day?

Okay, so there isn’t a literally flying ant day in the sense that all ants gain wings and fly off on the same day. What we are instead referring to is a season of sexually mature male and female ants who have taken to the air in search of a mate.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Matthew J Thomas)

‘Flying ant day is very much a real phenomenon. It refers to the period when black garden ant colonies simultaneously release their winged queens and males to mate in the air. It feels like a single day because multiple colonies in the same area respond to the same weather trigger at the same time, creating that sudden swarm effect that seems to appear from nowhere,’ explains Mosh Latifi, co-owner of EcoCare Pest Management

This event typically occurs in July or August and coincides with a period of hot and humid weather, however flying ants can appear anytime between June and September. It also varies per location, so the local weather forecast is also very important.

‘It is not a fixed date and varies by location and weather conditions each year. It typically occurs between late June and early September, with peak activity most commonly in July and August across the UK. The trigger is a specific combination of warm, humid air following a wet spell, which is why it tends to happen on muggy, overcast days after rain. For 2026, based on typical patterns, peak flying ant activity is most likely in late July or early August, though a prolonged warm spell could bring it earlier,’ adds Mosh.

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How to deter flying ants

‘As annoying as they may be, swarming through the sky, flying ants are harmless to humans, and their annual swarming is actually great for the environment. Their increased numbers give birds in the area a brilliant source of food,’ says James Ewens, wildlife expert for Green Feathers .

‘As the females dig into the soil upon landing to try and start a new colony, flying ants aerate the soil, and they also recycle nutrients, and are natural pest controllers.’

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But while flying ants won't harm you, they can be irritating, especially when you’re hosting in your garden. Because of this, it can be helpful to enlist some natural methods to deter them from your garden seating areas .

‘Ditch the chemical-based products and opt for essential oils and natural ingredients instead. A good repellent for flying ants is to create a homemade spray made from one part dish soap and two parts water, plus one or two drops of peppermint oil, all mixed together in a spray bottle. Spritz wherever you find ants,’ says James.

Mosh also recommends using either peppermint (£4.99, Amazon) or cinnamon oil (£4.99, Amazon) spray with water and spray the diluted solution in entryways and windows of your home, or areas of your patio you want ants to avoid.

‘The menthol compounds are deeply repellent to ants and disrupt their scent trails completely. White vinegar sprayed on surfaces where ants have been travelling destroys their pheromone trails and discourages them from returning. Cinnamon sprinkled along windowsills and door thresholds creates a barrier ants will not cross,’ he says.