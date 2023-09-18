Best indoor plants: where to shop online for instant plant lady gratification

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're on the hunt for the best indoor plants online, you've come to the right place.

You'll no doubt be aware that indoor plants feature heavily in so many of our favourite design ideas for all rooms in a home, so, yes, you better believe we know the best places to shop for the green stuff.

Here's what you need to know, then, ahead of making good on all of those creative ways to display indoor plants and leaping aboard one of the fastest-growing (literally!) home decor trends around.

Best indoor plants to buy online

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

When it comes to filling your home with the very best indoor plants, you're far better starting off with a thriving and healthy plant: not only will it look nicer, but it's also likely to be far easier to tend to, too.

So, if you're obsessed with succulents, trying to track down a Christmas cactus, or simply looking for houseplants that can be delivered as gifts (either to yourself or someone you love), flit your eyes downwards: we've covered all bases...

Crocus

Crocus is one of our favourite spots to shop for the best indoor plants, as they have well over 4,000 varieties available to buy on their website.

Aloe vera £7.49 at Crocus An oldie but a goodie, this classic houseplant is very easy to keep alive – and, if you're really lucky, it might just bless you with a cluster of flowers, too. African violet collection £23.97 at Crocus For a bright pop of colour, this collection of African violets is perfect for smaller spaces, and relatively easy to keep alive, too. Chamaedorea elegans From £4.49 at Crocus This compact palm was a VBD in the Victorian era, and it's still enormously popular today thanks to its air-filtering qualities.

2) Moonpig x Patch

If you are looking to send someone a houseplant in the post for a birthday or special occasion, you'll be pleased to learn that Moonpig has joined forces with Patch to help you do just that!

Patch 'Aggie' in Ceramic Blue Pot £28 at Moonpig This gorgeous red Chinese evergreen positively thrives in sunlight: the more she gets, the brighter her leaves will be! Patch ‘Bali the Schefflera’ on Stone £38 at Moonpig You can't go wrong with a schefflera that grows on a lava rock, as it needs very little care and looks incredible. Just don't be tempted to nibble on the leaves – they're toxic. Patch ‘Susie the Snake Plant’ With Pot £22 at Moonpig Fancy a houseplant that always looks fresh but is incredibly low maintenance? You need a snake plant, pronto!

Beards & Daisies

Beloved by editor Holly Reaney, Beards & Daisies has been named one of the best indoor plants destinations by the Royal Horticultural Society. So you better believe that they know their stuff...

Amazon

If you want them, like, yesterday, then Amazon is one of the best places to buy indoor plants online – especially as you can often take advantage of its ultra-speedy delivery service, as well as some incredible Amazon Prime Day bargains.

Nephrolepis Green Lady From £34.99 at Amazon This full, bushy houseplant with feather-like leaves is a sight to behold – and it purifies the air wonderfully, too! Hedera Helix Wonder From £37.99 at Amazon Another effective air-purifying plant, this beauty can be used as a hanging plant or as a climber – and it is easy to maintain, too. Anthurium Pink with Pot From £29.99 at Amazon Get pretty in pink with this air-purifying wonder, which promises to be an ideal starter plant for any less than green-fingered beginners out there...

Clouds Hill Succulents

When it comes to finding the best indoor plants online, Clouds Hill Succulents sell cuttings and rooted cuttings, making them a very cost-effective destination to have in your repertoire of go-to plant destinations.

Bloom & Wild

They may be famous for their fabulous floral arrangements, but Bloom & Wild is also a genius place to buy some of the best indoor plants online.

The orange tree £42 at Bloom & Wild This plant grows small white flowers before fruiting, so it feels a bit like getting two plants in one... AND it can live outdoors as well as indoors. The purple shamrock £33 at Bloom & Wild We love this one for its eye-catching, deep purple colour, especially as it produces dainty white flowers every spring, too. The pachira money tree £38 at Bloom & Wild You can transform your home into an indoor jungle with this beautiful houseplant. Fair warning, though: it can grow up to 2 metres tall!

A few more places to add to your list:

Want even more brilliant places to buy houseplants online? It's worth considering shopping at the following for some gorgeous indoor houseplants, too:

Shop indoor plants at Hortology

Shop indoor plants at B&Q

Shop indoor plants at Bloombox

Shop indoor plants at Homebase

Shop indoor plants at Mint Plants

Shop indoor plants at Grow Urban

Shop indoor plants at Happy Houseplants

Happy shopping...

Is it cheaper to buy plants online? Buying your indoor plants in garden centres is generally more expensive than sourcing them online – although it's definitely worth visiting the likes of IKEA and Aldi for your indoor plants, too. If they can find a way to flourish in a warehouse, they'll likely be pretty good beginner plants!

What is the easiest indoor plant to keep alive? Succulents, cacti, snake plants, and peace lilies top our list of the easiest and best indoor plants to keep alive: all are low maintenance, and all can survive more than a little neglect, making them ideal indoor plants for beginners.