Best indoor plants: where to shop online for instant plant lady gratification

Looking to treat yourself to a new plant baby? Here's where to shop online

Displaying houseplants on a wooden bench
Kayleigh Dray
By Kayleigh Dray
published

If you're on the hunt for the best indoor plants online, you've come to the right place. 

You'll no doubt be aware that indoor plants feature heavily in so many of our favourite design ideas for all rooms in a home, so, yes, you better believe we know the best places to shop for the green stuff.

Here's what you need to know, then, ahead of making good on all of those creative ways to display indoor plants and leaping aboard one of the fastest-growing (literally!) home decor trends around.

Best indoor plants to buy online

Potted houseplants

When it comes to filling your home with the very best indoor plants, you're far better starting off with a thriving and healthy plant: not only will it look nicer, but it's also likely to be far easier to tend to, too.

So, if you're obsessed with succulents, trying to track down a Christmas cactus, or simply looking for houseplants that can be delivered as gifts (either to yourself or someone you love), flit your eyes downwards: we've covered all bases...

Crocus

Crocus is one of our favourite spots to shop for the best indoor plants, as they have well over 4,000 varieties available to buy on their website.

Aloe vera houseplant
Aloe vera

An oldie but a goodie, this classic houseplant is very easy to keep alive – and, if you're really lucky, it might just bless you with a cluster of flowers, too.

African violet houseplants
African violet collection

For a bright pop of colour, this collection of African violets is perfect for smaller spaces, and relatively easy to keep alive, too. 

Chamaedorea elegans houseplant
Chamaedorea elegans

This compact palm was a VBD in the Victorian era, and it's still enormously popular today thanks to its air-filtering qualities.

2) Moonpig x Patch

If you are looking to send someone a houseplant in the post for a birthday or special occasion, you'll be pleased to learn that Moonpig has joined forces with Patch to help you do just that!

Patch

Patch 'Aggie' in Ceramic Blue Pot

This gorgeous red Chinese evergreen positively thrives in sunlight: the more she gets, the brighter her leaves will be!

Patch ‘Bali the Schefflera’ on Stone
Patch ‘Bali the Schefflera’ on Stone

You can't go wrong with a schefflera that grows on a lava rock, as it needs very little care and looks incredible. Just don't be tempted to nibble on the leaves – they're toxic.

Patch ‘Susie the Snake Plant’ With Pot
Patch ‘Susie the Snake Plant’ With Pot

Fancy a houseplant that always looks fresh but is incredibly low maintenance? You need a snake plant, pronto! 

Beards & Daisies

Beloved by editor Holly Reaney, Beards & Daisies has been named one of the best indoor plants destinations by the Royal Horticultural Society. So you better believe that they know their stuff...

calathea orbifolia houseplant & seagrass basket
Calathea orbifolia & seagrass basket

Native to Bolivia, this orbifolia has abundant and very attractive broad silvery striped green leaves. Just be sure to mist yours regularly!

peace lily houseplant
Peace lily

One of the best plants for improving air quality, everyone needs at least one peace lily in their home. At least.

swiss cheese obliqua houseplant & pot
Swiss cheese obliqua & pot

There are nearly 50 varieties of Monstera, but we love the unique-looking Swiss Cheese Plant and its holey leaves especially.

Amazon

If you want them, like, yesterday, then Amazon is one of the best places to buy indoor plants online – especially as you can often take advantage of its ultra-speedy delivery service, as well as some incredible Amazon Prime Day bargains.

BloomPost Nephrolepis Green Lady Houseplant
Nephrolepis Green Lady

This full, bushy houseplant with feather-like leaves is a sight to behold – and it purifies the air wonderfully, too!

BloomPost Hedera Helix Houseplant Wonder
Hedera Helix Wonder

Another effective air-purifying plant, this beauty can be used as a hanging plant or as a climber – and it is easy to maintain, too.

Anthurium Pink Houseplant with Pot,
Anthurium Pink with Pot

Get pretty in pink with this air-purifying wonder, which promises to be an ideal starter plant for any less than green-fingered beginners out there...

Clouds Hill Succulents

When it comes to finding the best indoor plants online, Clouds Hill Succulents sell cuttings and rooted cuttings, making them a very cost-effective destination to have in your repertoire of go-to plant destinations.

Hanging succulent houseplant in a ceramic pot
String of hearts

Its unique heart-shaped leaves may make it look extra luxe, but this succulent is an easy to grow and low maintenance indoor plant, perfect even for beginners.

Hanging succulent houseplant in a ceramic pot
String of pearls

A must-have trailing succulent plant, this little beauty isn't always going to stay so little. In fact, with some TLC, it can grow up to 1 metre long!

Hanging succulent houseplant in a ceramic pot
String of turtles

Originating from tropical forests of Brazil, we love the delicate dark green leaves (and their funky purple pattern) on this exquisite succulent.

Bloom & Wild

They may be famous for their fabulous floral arrangements, but Bloom & Wild is also a genius place to buy some of the best indoor plants online.

One of the gorgeous houseplants available to buy at Bloom & Wild
The orange tree

This plant grows small white flowers before fruiting, so it feels a bit like getting two plants in one... AND it can live outdoors as well as indoors.

One of the gorgeous houseplants available to buy at Bloom & Wild
The purple shamrock

We love this one for its eye-catching, deep purple colour, especially as it produces dainty white flowers every spring, too.

One of the gorgeous houseplants available to buy at Bloom & Wild
The pachira money tree

You can transform your home into an indoor jungle with this beautiful houseplant. Fair warning, though: it can grow up to 2 metres tall! 

A few more places to add to your list:

Want even more brilliant places to buy houseplants online? It's worth considering shopping at the following for some gorgeous indoor houseplants, too:

Happy shopping...

Is it cheaper to buy plants online?

Buying your indoor plants in garden centres is generally more expensive than sourcing them online – although it's definitely worth visiting the likes of IKEA and Aldi for your indoor plants, too. If they can find a way to flourish in a warehouse, they'll likely be pretty good beginner plants!

What is the easiest indoor plant to keep alive?

Succulents, cacti, snake plants, and peace lilies top our list of the easiest and best indoor plants to keep alive: all are low maintenance, and all can survive more than a little neglect, making them ideal indoor plants for beginners.

Is buying plants from Amazon good?

Amazon is a surprisingly good spot to shop for indoor plants, particularly if you look for those sellers with the highest ratings. Plus, as well as Amazon's houseplant selection, you can buy all of the accessories (the pots, the compost, the misters) in the same space, too, which will help you save on shipping costs.

