Small wildlife garden ideas — 7 ways to turn a tiny space into a haven for birds, bees, frogs and more

Whether you have a tiny garden or you’re looking to carve out a small space for nature, there are plenty of small wildlife garden ideas you can get your teeth stuck into this year.

That’s because even the smallest changes can transform a small garden into a haven for wildlife. Think pot ponds, clever planting and small bird feeding stations — there’s no end to wildlife garden ideas for a compact space.

We’ve rounded up our favourite small wildlife garden ideas to help you give a compact space an eco-friendly boost this year.

1. Plant vertically for pollinators

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

If you’re working with a small garden, space on the ground is probably limited. With a few trellises or hanging baskets, though, you can maximise your garden’s wildlife appeal.

'If you have a balcony or small front garden, you can still absolutely provide a paradise for pollinators — it just requires a little creativity,’ says Dr Emily Attlee, conservation scientist and co-founder of the original seed ball company, Seedball . ‘Go vertical! Add a trellis with honeysuckle and hanging baskets with trailing birds-foot trefoil, which will provide insects with some much-needed sustenance.’

In fact, there are plenty of fast-growing climbing plants that will quickly cover a trellis or similar vertical structure. Lonicera periclymenum 'Rhubarb and Custard' from Crocus is an excellent choice.

2. Create a pot pond

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mark Scott)

Garden pond ideas don’t just apply to larger gardens — there are plenty of ways to introduce water to a small space to help cater to wildlife, and you can start with a simple pot.

‘It’s surprisingly easy to make your own mini pond, which will be enjoyed by all sorts of wonderful wildlife,’ says Sean McMenemy, wildlife expert and founder of Ark Wildlife . ‘To do this, you can use an old plant pot or a shallow dish. Place large pebbles and stones within the pot to create a sturdy ground for wildlife to perch on and access the water.

‘Fill the pot with water, making sure the tops of the pebbles and stones are exposed so birds and visiting insects can safely get to the water.’

3. Plant a small tree for wildlife

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

A tree might seem like a bizarre idea for a small space, but there are plenty of dwarf and smaller-sized varieties — whether you’re looking for the best fruit tree for a small garden or the best trees to grow in pots.

‘My small-space favourite trees are crab apples, which give a slightly wilder look in a garden, and hazel, which has the benefit of nuts,’ says award-winning garden designer Zoe Claymore. ‘They also grow quickly, but only to about 6 metres in height.

‘Trees provide shelter for birds, blossom and fruit for pollinators, and habitats and ecosystems for so many different types of wildlife.’

4. Create a rest stop

(Image credit: Future PLC/Nicola Stocken)

One of Dr Emily Attlee’s favourite small wildlife garden ideas is creating a rest stop for wildlife within a plant pot or window box.

‘By scattering seed balls in a plant pot or window box, you will be encouraging a wide variety of wildflowers to bloom — which will give any visiting pollinators a good, varied diet!’ she says.

‘Seedball’s Bumblebee Collection , is a set of three tins specifically designed to encourage a range of species and also raise awareness about three declining British bee species — it includes poppies, cornflowers, marigolds and forget-me-nots which look beautiful, and colourful, too.’

5. Replace fences with a natural boundary

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

Instead of searching for garden fence ideas in their traditional wooden form, consider swapping them out for a hedge (that's one of our favourite garden screening ideas, too).

‘Have porous boundaries,’ advises Zoe. ‘If you can, do away with fences in exchange for hedges.

‘If your space is too small for a hedge, consider putting in a trellis which wildlife can move through, and for privacy, train climbers such as ivy and honeysuckle up them. I’ve done this at home and it creates an ivy screen, taking up little space, but allows for plenty of wildlife.’

6. Plant a small wildflower patch

(Image credit: Seedball)

If you have space on the ground — perhaps a small lawn or compact garden border — you can plant wildflower seeds to cater to bees and butterflies.

‘Perennial flowers are the best ways to support bees as they come back year after year, meaning they are a consistent source of nectar,’ says YouTube sensation and grow-your-own expert Huw Richards, in collaboration with GARDENA.

You don’t have to stick to flowers, either. ‘Planting a mix of flowers and herbs that provide nectar and pollen throughout the growing season will help to ensure bees thrive,’ says Huw. ‘The purple flowers of chives are a fantastic source of rich nectar.’

7. Hang bird feeders from brackets

(Image credit: Future PLC)

You don’t need a dedicated feeding station to feed the birds who visit your garden — with so many shapes, styles and sizes available, there’s a bird feeder to suit every space, making them perfect small wildlife garden ideas.

‘For smaller spaces, try attaching a few hanging basket brackets nearby,’ says Sean. ‘These are perfect for hanging a small bird feeder or even a small hanging bird bath!’

A wall, fence or even the side of a shed will do (it’s a brilliant way to make a shed bird-friendly) — all of which can be found in even the tiniest gardens.

Which small wildlife garden ideas will you be trying out this year?