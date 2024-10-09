When to plant wallflowers - the perfect time to add these easy to grow stunning blooms to your garden

When to plant wallflowers? It's likely the question on the lips of anyone who's fallen for one of the best wallflowers available, as these pretty cottage garden plants pack a serious punch come springtime.

Perfect for bringing garden border ideas to life, wallflowers are, as a rule, easy to grow. They can thrive in a variety of conditions, too, making them an ideal addition to even a shady north-facing garden.

That being said, it's not so much the how as it is the when with growing wallflowers, as you have to time things exactly right.

'Wallflowers typically bloom in spring, so planting them in autumn gives them the time they need to properly establish,' explains Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Still, while you can buy bare-root wallflower plants for autumn planting, you're much better off starting them from seed. And, if you want to sow seeds successfully, you'll need to roll back the calendar a few pages to late spring.

'You should sow biennial wallflower seeds between May-July and then plant them out in September-October,' explains Morris.

'Doing so will give the roots time to establish before the first frost arrives, helping your wallflowers to survive over the cold winter months.'

The same rule applies if you're trying to determine when to plant wallflowers in containers, explains Christopher O'Donoghue, co-director at Gardens Revived, who promises that they're among the easiest spring bulbs to grow in pots .

'If you really want them to pop, try potting up your young wallflower plants with tulip bulbs in late October or early November,' he suggests.

Picking up something like the Parisian Chic Tulip and Wallflower Collection from Sarah Raven seen above, then, is the ideal way to create a vibrant spring display.

FAQs

What month do you plant wallflowers?

While you should always check the variety you're working with, it's best to plant wallflower seeds undercover in February-March (or sow outside in April-May when there's no chance of frost).

Young plants can be moved to their final position in autumn to flower the following year, whether you've started them from seeds or have purchased bare root wallflowers/plug plants.

What if you're late planting wallflowers?

Ideally, you want to get your young wallflower plants in the ground by the autumn.

'Planting later than this could mean you don't get as many flowers blooming in your first year so your garden won't look as colourful,' says Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Now that you know when to plant wallflowers, we suggest you set to work quickly and get your favourite erysimum varieties in the ground, stat! You'll be glad you've put the work in come springtime next year...