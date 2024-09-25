5 of the easiest spring bulbs to grow in pots – plant these for beautiful spring displays

It's finally autumn, and that means it's time to start planting your spring bulbs for next year's displays. But bulbs aren't just for the ground – and some of the easiest spring bulbs to grow in pots make the best arrangements.

Learning how to plant bulbs is surprisingly easy, and growing them in pots offers a lot more flexibility when it comes to planting. You could even get creative and try a bulb lasagne.

'Growing bulbs in pots has many advantages,' says Andy Tudbury, head gardener at Belvoir Castle. 'You can decide if you like a particular flower without purchasing a large quantity, and it also means you can move them around your garden until you find the ideal spot for them.'

But what are the easiest spring bulbs to grow in pots? We've rounded up a few of our favourites to get you started.

1. Daffodils

Daffodils are one of the easiest spring bulbs to grow in pots, and it's actually quite simple to learn how to plant daffodil bulbs. Miniature types are especially suited to potted arrangements, and they look great mixed in with other spring bulbs like tulips.

'All the miniature daffodils look wonderful as underplanting in pots around larger shrubs,' says garden designer Harriet Worsley. 'In February and March, the yellow always looks bright, surprising and uplifting – like little tufts of much-needed sunshine.'

Just make sure you go for a pot that's deep enough to accommodate the roots. 'Choose a pot with a depth of at least 8 inches,' advises Josh Novell, gardening expert at Polhill Garden Centre. 'Daffodils prefer well-draining soil, and a standard potting mix can be combined with sand and perlite to improve drainage.'

Try these Narcissus bulbs in pots:

2. Tulips

Tulips work wonders as garden border ideas, but they're also one of the easiest spring bulbs to grow in pots thanks to their compact root system. Once you know how to plant tulip bulbs in pots, you'll be rewarded with beautiful flowers come spring.

'I’ve always found that tulips in pots are the best crowd pleasers,' says Harriet. 'I like to focus on really over-the-top tulips, either bright or frothing with layered petals like the tulle skirts of 'Ballerina'.

'Two excellent tulip options are always the small doubles, the white ‘Mount Tacoma’ and the moody dark purple ‘Black Hero’.

Tulips don't just look great in pots outdoors – they're among the best spring bulbs for cut flowers, too.

Try these tulip bulbs in pots:

3. Hyacinths

Besides their beautiful flowers and fragrance, what makes hyacinths really special is their ability to thrive in pots indoors.

'A favourite of many for indoor pots, the hyacinth will look great if you plant five or seven in a 10-inch pot, about four inches deep,' says Andy from Belvoir Castle. 'A single bulb in a smaller pot will also provide a splash of colour on an indoor window sill – they can be moved outdoors after flowering and planted in a permanent place in your borders.'

Whether you're learning how to plant hyacinth bulbs in pots indoors or outdoors, you'll be blown away by the flowers when they're in bloom.

Try these hyacinth bulbs in pots:

4. Crocuses

Crocuses are a great option if you're looking to fill a smaller space in your garden. As one of the easiest spring bulbs to grow in pots, they only require a shallow pot as little as four inches deep, depending on the variety.

'If you plan to plant crocuses in pots, use a well-draining mix to avoid waterlogging,' says Josh from Polhill Garden Centre. 'Crocuses prefer soil that dries out slightly between waterings. Plant bulbs three to four inches deep and two to three inches apart, and water thoroughly after planting.'

Just make you know when to plant crocus bulbs to give them the best chance of thriving.

Try these crocus bulbs in pots:

5. Irises

Irises are surprisingly easy to grow, and they're well-suited to growing in pots. For best results, you'll want to choose a suitably sized container.

'Aim for a pot with a depth of at least 12 inches,' advises Josh. 'This is important for accommodating the rhizomes, which grow horizontally.'

Make sure you fill the pot with well-draining, loamy soil. 'Heavy, clay-based soils are unsuitable, as they can trap water and lead to root rot,' Josh adds.

As long as you know when to plant iris bulbs, you can't go far wrong. You could even try Monty Don's 'Pixie' iris tips for a miniature iris display.

Try these iris bulbs in pots:

FAQs

When should I plant spring bulbs in pots?

Learning when to plant bulbs for spring can mean the difference between no-show blooms and flourishing spring displays. Plant them too early, or too late, and stunted growth becomes more likely.

Like those in the ground, spring bulbs are planted in pots in the autumn so that they can establish themselves before the winter cold sets in, but exact timings will depend on the type of spring bulb you want to grow. Guidance around when to plant tulip bulbs will differ slightly from advice for when to plant hyacinth bulbs, for example.

Do bulbs in pots come back every year?

The great thing about spring bulbs is that most are perennials, meaning the list of spring bulbs that come back every year is long. Some types, like tulips, require a little frost protection if you're growing them in pots, and a simple frost jacket or wrap can see your bulbs through the winter and into the following spring.

Daffodils, tulips, crocuses, hyacinths and irises are just some of the easiest spring bulbs to grow in pots – mix and match them to create your best potted displays yet.