Is your shed in need of a serious sort out? Get it organised in readiness for summer with these handy garden tool storage solutions

As the weather gets warmer, a spot of gardening doesn’t seem like a bad idea. Risking life and limb clambering past temperamental rakes, brooms and garden furniture to track down a trowel, on the other hand, does. There’s no doubt about it, a well-organised shed with some clever garden tool storage solutions can save you a lot of time, energy and hassle.

Overhauling your shed or potting shed doesn’t have to be an expensive undertaking. There are plenty of nifty DIY tool storage solutions to try that are just as effective as the real deal. Think metal funnels as string sorters, plastic containers as hidden hideaways and old palette crates as cute cubby shelving. We’ve also tracked down some affordable buys that’ll see you through the seasons.

But where to start? The first task is to clear everything out and give it a good spring clean. Don’t worry about being too thorough, just make sure the floor is swept, the surfaces are washed down and the windows are shining. Work out what you’ve got to store and sort it all out into neat piles before throwing away anything you don’t need or want (this might result in a few trips to the tip – you’ve been warned!)

Next, decide what storage solutions are going to most benefit you. Whether you use it for potting, bikes or general storage, we’ve got tips to make your garden shed a much nicer place to be. They’ll make your life easier and add ‘shed loads’ (sorry) of character and charm, too. You’ll be looking for excuses to hang out in there by the time you’re done!

So what are you waiting for? Check out these garden tool storage ideas – they’ll transform your shed into a streamlined space that even the biggest neat freak in your life will approve of…

1. Sort out a seed store

Planning on planting? Get filing with this neat seed packet organiser. As well as a cute wooden pencil and special seed envelopes, it comes with labelled dividers so you’ll know exactly what to plant each month. The carrying handles on either side make it super easy to move around the shed, too. Available in blue or burgundy.

2. Invest in a top toolbox

Who says toolboxes can’t be pretty? This rather lovely case (above) sports all the practical necessities – a main compartment made from glavanised steel for tools and another in the lid for smaller items – without scrimping on retro flower power style.

Buy now: Orla Kiely Scribble Stem Tool Box, £40, Amara

3. Craft cute cubby shelving

Upcycle an old crate and hang it up on the wall for extra shelving. Small wooden shelf dividers offer plenty of storage space for Allen keys and other small fixings – pop them into labelled tins and plant pots to make finding them even easier.

Buy now: Colworth Shed Storage Unit, £60, Garden Trading

Read more: Summer garden ideas to help you get the best from your space

4. Strung up

If you’ve ever tripped over unwound string, you’ll know what a pain it can be. Keep it out of harms way with this easy DIY trick using metal funnels. They’re easy to get hold of – find them at your local garden centre or DIY store – and certainly don’t break the bank. Mount onto the wall and pull the ends through, then snip as and when required.

5. Build a bike rack

In need of a garden shed-cum-bike shed? Reclaim floor space and store bicycles up high, thanks to this clever bike lift (above). Two hooks raise the bike up into the air and lock it securely into place. You can use it for ladders too.

Buy now: Bike Lift, £20, Store

6. Make use of hidden space

Rather than use up valuable shelf space, super glue plastic containers to the underside. They’re perfect for keeping track of small bits and bobs, from plant markers and balls of twine to pretty seed packets.

7. Get hooked

Tools are best stored when they’re out of the way but still accessible. Hang forks, rakes and growing seedlings up off the floor with sturdy wall hooks. There’s a wide range available on the market, from the expensive to the affordable; make sure you choose ones suitable for outdoor use to avoid rusting. Hang on the inside of the door to free up the walls for extra shelving.

Buy now: Antique Galvanised Hook Rial, £18, Garden Trading

8. Pick up a bargain bucket



Multi functional items are the way forward when it comes to storage solutions in small spaces, and these 40 litre plastic tubs are just the thing. Use them to dispose of garden waste as you work, then to tidy away dustsheets, paintbrushes, tools or pretty much anything else that needs to be stored. Top tip from us – they also double up as a handy ice bucket for impromptu garden BBQs!

Buy now: Garden Trugs, £9.99, Burgon & Ball

While these are just a few of our favourite garden tool storage ideas, there’s really no limit to what you can do.