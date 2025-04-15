Small garden shed ideas – 5 ways to make the most of this garden building without compromising on space

A shed isn't just for gardens on the larger side – there are plenty of small garden shed ideas that you can try to welcome the building into a tiny outdoor space, too.

In fact, many of the best garden shed ideas can be applied to small gardens with the right know-how. It's all about optimising the space available to you and thinking about which designs will work best with its size and shape.

We've checked in with garden building experts to round up a list of the best small garden shed ideas to help you get started.

1. Go for wide double doors

You’ll need to maximise all of the space you have in a small garden – and according to Sam Jenkinson, garden shed expert at garden building retailer Tiger, it starts with the doors.

‘If you’re working with a smaller space, my top tip is to go for a shed with wide double doors,’ he says. ‘This makes it far easier to move larger items in and out, something that’s often overlooked in tight spaces.

‘Bike sheds are a brilliant option here because they’re typically more compact than a standard shed but still offer generous storage for bikes, tools, and garden essentials.’

Where to buy bike sheds:

Tiger: This wooden bike shed is a brilliant choice.

This wooden bike shed is a brilliant choice. Amazon: Try this wooden BillyOh bike shed.

2. Try an open-plan corner shed

The best small garden shed ideas make the most of every inch of the space you have – including the corners.

‘A corner shed may be the perfect solution if you’re looking to add one to a smaller garden,’ says Aaron Priestman, founder of Brighton Bike Sheds. ‘Because it’s tucked into a corner and often designed with no solid outer walls, it avoids that boxed-in feeling you can get with traditional sheds.’

It’s undoubtedly a more spacious small garden storage idea. ‘It still does the job, sheltering tools, bikes, and even outdoor furniture from the unpredictable weather, but it keeps the garden feeling open,’ explains Aaron. ‘It’s all about making the shed work for the space you’ve got, not the other way around.’

3. Keep it tall

Slimline sheds are a brilliant option if you're tight on space, and they're usually available from all of the best places to buy a shed.

'If the garden itself is too tight, but you’ve got a strip of space along the side of your house, you’re not out of luck,' says Sam. 'Long, narrow sheds are perfect for those awkward spaces in your garden.

'Their slim profile makes them ideal for storage without blocking walkways or taking up too much room.'

Where to buy a slimline shed:

The Range: Go for this affordable Slim Garden Shed.

Go for this affordable Slim Garden Shed. B&Q: The Klikstrom Senner Apex Grey Shed is another beautiful choice.

4. Incorporate a foldable workspace

For a workspace that can be pulled out as and when you need it, consider fitting a foldable table to the inside or outside of your shed. A pallet can be transformed into a nifty garden bar, for example.

‘Incorporating a fold-out table onto the outer wall of your shed gives you flexibility,’ says Aaron. ‘You can use it for entertaining guests with a few drinks, working on a DIY project, or potting some plants.'

5. Plant up the walls

Why not create a living wall on the side of your shed to make room for as many plants as possible? You can try window boxes with some trailing plants or even fix a panel planter to cover the entire wall.

'Maximise your vertical space and turn the outer panel of your shed into a planter wall,' says Aaron. 'It’s a great way to keep your ground space clear while still being able to enjoy lots of greenery.'

FAQs

Does a small shed need a foundation?

Yes! Even a small shed needs a foundation if you want it to last.

'It’s essential that any garden building is assembled on a firm, level base made from a suitable and durable material, such as concrete, paving slabs, or a purpose-built shed base,' says Sam from Tiger Sheds.

Without one, you're likely to encounter a number of shed problems.

'Not only can it make the shed difficult to assemble properly, but over time you may notice issues like misaligned doors, water ingress, or even structural damage,' Sam explains. 'A weak or uneven base can cause the shed to shift or settle, which puts stress on the frame and joints.'

Which small garden shed ideas will you be trying this year?