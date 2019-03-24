Garden storage gives you the ideal hideaway to stow away all those tools, the lawnmower, bikes and unused garden furniture.

You may want a storage box if you have a small garden and no space for a shed, or perhaps you need something in addition to your shed for extra storage, or closer to your house on the patio. There may be a few garden tools that you want to keep handy without having to search in the depths of the shed, such as a kneeling mat or a trowel and fork set.

Consider a larger, more secure unit if you’re a keen gardener who needs to house tools and a lawnmower or a cycling enthusiast with an expensive bike that needs a safe home.

If you have a young family with lots of outdoor fun and games, a more slimline shed might best suit your needs. Perhaps you’re simply looking to store the cushions from the garden furniture set, in which case a stylish rattan-effect storage box would be perfect.

However you choose to use your outdoor space, our shopping editor Tamara has used her 15 years of experience to pick out a clever garden storage solution for you.

Best garden storage

Best garden storage box – Garden Trading

We love how sleek this new design looks. It’s highly functional with a stylish element, mixing rustic wood with on-trend industrial metal. The Moreton is an urban update on the best-selling Aldsworth design. This weatherproof version is a great compact storage box, made from spruce wood with a robust galvanised metal hinged lid.

Use this stylish box for everything from keeping wellies and shoes dry by the front door, to storing games and gardening tools.

Dimensions: H50 x W80 x D45cm

Buy now: Moreton Outdoor Storage Box, £180, Garden Trading

Best garden storage bench – Wayfair

This classic hardwood bench doubles up as great garden storage, too. The clever multi-functional design is an ideal space-saving buy – use the chest element below to store cushions, or the garden tools you always like to hand.

Dimensions: H93 x W121 x D64cm



Buy now: Arianna Outdoor Hardwood Garden Bench, £149, George Oliver at Wayfair

Best small garden storage – Dobbies

If all you’re looking for is a clever storage solution to hide the unsightly length of twisted hose from being on show, this clever planter is the one.

This ingenuous multi-purpose pot has a lid to fill with beautiful blooms, while the base conceals whatever you hide inside. It’s designed with a garden hose in mind, but that’s not to say all manner of garden tools can’t be stowed away neatly inside.

Dimensions: H33.7 x W38.3cm

Buy now: Hose Hiding Planter, £49.99, Fallen Fruits at Dobbies

Best storage bench with wheels – IKEA

More than just a storage bench, this clever design from IKEA has wheels. Along with a sturdy metal handle these wheels make this design highly practical for moving around the garden or patio. It’s not water tight so it would need to be stowed somewhere sheltered, especially given the unpredictable English weather.

The compact size and mobility make this bench the ideal storage solution for outdoor cushions. Alternatively, it’s great to keep beside the BBQ area, filled with cooking utensils, tableware and table textiles.

Dimensions: H55 x W128 x D57cm

Buy now: Applaro Storage Bench, £95, IKEA

Best garden store – Homebase

A great feature of this storage unit is that it includes double doors for easy access and plinths to attach handy hooks. Choose this storage for a small unused space outdoors and keep everything from step ladders to garden tools neat and tidy.

Dimensions: H132 x W108 x D55cm



Buy now: Forest Garden Wooden Pent Garden Store, £139, Homebase

Best plastic garden storage – B&Q

If you’re looking for a simple, sturdy plastic storage solution you can’t go far wrong with this design from B&Q. The smart wood grain-effect finish helps to give it character without it standing out like a sore thumb.

The easy-open piston-operated lid and double doors make it the ideal solution for housing wheelie bins. The store comes complete with a padlock-ready door bolt. Reviews indicate it’s easy to assemble and with generous space allowance, and that it’s perfect to accommodate all manner of garden accessories.

Dimensions: H132 x W108 x D55cm



Buy now: Store it Out Arc Plastic Garden Storage Box, £116, B&Q

Best metal garden storage – Argos

This durable storage unit is constructed using superior grade hot dipped galvanished steel, with a silver resin finish for a stylish look that will last. With a high-grade ‘anti-rot protection’ finish no maintenance should ever be required – it’s rust, rot and rodent proof.

Double sliding doors make it easy to access. Buy lockable handles with anti-temper bolts make it totally secure when you don’t want anyone to access it. It’s worth noting no flooring is supplied, so you’d need to have a concrete base ready.

Dimensions: H134 x W198 x D119cm

Buy now: Yardmaster Pent Metal garden Storage Unit, £120, Argos

Best garden storage with shelves – Robert Dyas

While open storage units are great for bigger items, what about all the small things you need for your outdoor space? Recreate the order of the kitchen cabinets in any outdoor space with a storage unit that provides shelves to house all your garden products and tools. From plant food to garden trowels, fill these handy shelves to your heart’s content.

Dimensions: H91.5 x W75 x D50cm

Buy now: Rowlinson Plastic Utility Cabinet, £89.99, Robert Dyas

With garden storage this smart and affordable, it’s never been easier to keep gardens looking tidy.