The humble garden shed has the power to provide a storage solution for any garden need. From a purely practical tool shed to a functional potting shed or garden room. Looking for storage ideas for sheds to determine how you use yours? Firstly you need to plan the primary purpose of what you need your shed to be. Is it for storing tools, garden equipment or bikes? Or do you need something bigger, with windows to act as a workshop?

Whatever you need, you can tailor your shed to suit your storage needs.

Sheds are prone to becoming cluttered with gardening tools and equipment, paints and household items that you can’t quite fit indoors. To help turn your shed into an organised haven, start by having a clear out. Firstly pull everything out and sort through what you do and don’t need. Check all machinery and tools are in working order, and if you have any old or empty paint cans, dispose of those correctly.

Storage ideas for sheds

1. Gain extra storage space on the underside of shelves

Make the most of every inch of space with this savvy storage idea. In this garden shed storage jars are stuck on the underside of a shelf. The otherwise wasted underneath surface of the shelf is now utilised to provide a handy space to keep jars of garden or DIY essentials.

Simply glue the lids of the pots securely to the underside of the shelf and screw the base of the jar in place to create a suspended storage solution. Best to use small jars to keep the weight at a manageable level. Use the shelf as normal, to store tools, books and more.

2. Utilise a pegboard in a potting shed

Create a picturesque potting shed with storage that is practical and pretty in equal measure. An on-trend peg board can provide a stylish solution to use the wall behind a potting table or bench to store tools handy while you work.

The simple design allows you to use every inch of the wall to peg up the items you need to have within reach. Add further storage above with simple kitchen solutions, such as metal rails with S hooks – to hang twines, watering cans and larger tools.

3. Make your own garden twine dispensers

Seek storage solutions that makes working in the garden a little easier. This smart storage idea for the shed is just the thing to keep garden twine handy and easy to use! These DIY gardening twine dispensers are simply stainless steel funnels wall mounted to keep garden twine handy and easy to work with.

4. Be smart with wall storage

If your shed is on the smaller side, investing in wall storage hooks and shelves will prove invaluable.

‘Hooks in particular offer a great space-saving way of organising power cables, paintbrushes and gardening tools, without taking up any floor space’ says Vlatka Lake, Marketing Manager at Space Station. ‘If you’re looking to hang any heavy equipment, make sure the hooks are sturdy. Galvanised hooks are perfect for heavy equipment such as drills and spades. Fixing hooks high up ensures little ones can’t get their hands on any sharp or dangerous objects.’

5. Store on all surfaces to save space

As well as utilising any wall space, make sure you make use of other areas of your shed.

‘The back of the door is the ideal space for hanging small tools or wires’ explains Vlatka Lake. ‘Try adding some hooks into the back of the door for a space-saving storage solution. You can also make use of the ceiling space too. If your shed ceiling is triangular, secure a wooden beam across and attach hooks. This is a great solution for wires and low-hanging tools.’

6. Pack it all in on a potting bench

A potting bench is a great multipurpose piece for storing everything you need when growing your own. The compact table can provide storage on all levels, from pots and tools on the top to seedling trays, hessian sacks and produce buckets on the lower shelving.

Mount a pin board behind the bench to store a planting schedule and pin seed packet info to make the most use of the space.

7. Fashion a branch coat rack

Cheap, charming and completely practical – a twig coat rack is an ideal storage solution for sheds. Source a hearty branch, keep a look out while out on a woodland walk for fallen branches. Buy two handles to attached the branch securely to the wall, IKEA offer affordable leather handles similar to the ones above.

Line the new coat rack branch with metal S hooks that act as hanging pegs for clothing layers, gardening aprons, accessories and even garden tools. Hang near the door to make it more efficient.

8. Rack up gardening tools

Use a simple rack with hooks to keep all your garden tools mounted together. Use the hooks to grasp the handles of the tools, to keep them elevated and safely stored on the wall. Not only will they be grouped together and therefore easier to find when required, storing all tools upright will keep them safely out of the way to prevent any accidents.

9. Store seed packets in fabric baskets

Make your shed storage stylish with the addition of fabric baskets to store seed packets, colour coded twines and more. They not only add a cheerful touch to the decor they are easier collapsable when not needed, so they make a good solution for small sheds. Plus being fabric you can pop them in the wash if they get dirty.

10. Hang seed packet organiser

Alternatively you can hang your seed packets on lengths of decorative ribbon. Make a hanging seed organiser by tacking strips of ribbon into the walls of your shed, there’s no real weight in the packets so a simple nail will be sufficient to secure. Attach the seed packets using wooden pegs or washing line pegs. This savvy storage method allows you to plan your planting, by hanging them per month and in order of importance.

11. Store vertically to make the most of space

Even the smallest of sheds can prove invaluable for storage, when used efficiently. Make the most of all the space on offer by thinking of vertical storage. Use wall-mounted storage baskets secured high above items being stored at a lower level. Choose stacked shelving units to optimise vertical storage space. Elevated shelving allows you to keep items off the floor – avoiding any water damage or risk of attracting pests.

12. Put up plant pot shelves

Put in place slim shelves that are purely for storing terracotta pots for planting seedlings. Terracotta plant pots are a staple for any gardener, meaning there’s always an abundance on hand. Keep them all. in one place, on a slimline shelf tucked away in a corner of the shed.

13. Fill a wall with multipurpose shelving

Dedicate one wall for wall-mounted storage solution. This: garden shed shows how a wall of open shelves proves invaluable for stocking with flower pots and various garden and diy tools. Wooden crates are handy to store underneath the wall shelving to storage bulkier items that might not fair well on open shelves.

What should you not store in a shed?

The common garden shed appeals to most as extra storage for many household items. But what if those items aren’t ideal for shed storage? Could we be unknowingly ruining valuable items?

The shed and garden experts from BillyOh have revealed seven items homeowners should never store in our sheds. ‘There are two factors you should consider before storing something in your garden shed – temperature and moisture,’ advises a spokesperson for BillyOh.

‘Extreme temperature can damage a variety of items, and mould and mildew can render a lot of products useless quite quickly,’ explain the experts.

‘It’s worth noting that there are some products that can be stored if you choose to add shed insulation, humidity control, and apparatus to regulate temperature. But if your own shed is little more than a wooden box at the end of the garden, it’s best to leave out these seven items.’

1. Avoid storing canned food

Any metal food container is subject to rust, causing holes and ruining the contents. ‘Because outbuildings are prone to extreme temperatures, this will quickly spoil the food too.’

2. Paints and glues

Don’t we all do this? Turns out we shouldn’t. ‘When subject to extreme temperatures, paints and glues will break down. For example, once frozen, any paint or adhesives will become lumpy and unfit for use.’

3. Photographs

Nothing can destroy photos quite like humidity and high temperatures. The most common consequence is photos sticking together or developing mould. Keep them safe in the warm, to be treasured forever.

4. Clothing or bedding

It’s a bug life out in the garden, and try as you may they will get into the shed. ‘Insects are notoriously good at ruining clothes. While mothballs are a

thing, fabrics could wind up smelling musty after prolonged storage in your garden building.’

5. Wine

Don’t spoil a fine vintage. ‘When kept at inconsistent temperatures, wine can take on a metallic taste, so you should always store win somewhere dark and cool.’ So not the shed. Also, you won’t have to go out into the cold for a refill.

6. Electronics

It’s maybe quite obvious that electrics don’t go hand-in-hand with any damp. But likewise they can’t get too hot – making the shed far from ideal. ‘Plasma televisions, in particular, require temperature control, as the screens will go bad if under the duress of temperature mood swings. Rust can completely ruin the internal wiring too, and over time, humidity can cause a build-up of condensation akin to direct water damage.’

7. Musical instruments

To continue making sweet music, best to reconsider your storage. ‘An instrument made of wood is very much affected by heat and humidity. Brass instruments such as trumpets and trombones can also corrode when exposed to humidity.’

Will you now be rethinking your shed storage?