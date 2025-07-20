Alfresco dining season is in full swing and with that comes a whole host of outdoor inspiration to amp up your cooking and dining experience. Budgets can be tight in busy summer months when social plans are frequent, so finding affordable but ever-so-stylish upgrades, like this tiled outdoor splashback, are welcome.

An outdoor kitchen sounds like a luxurious addition to your garden, but it doesn't have to break the bank or require tonnes of planning and designing. With a few potting benches, a BBQ and a DIY-friendly tile idea, you can create your very own outdoor kitchen - and a tiled splashback takes it to the next level.

Here's how you can recreate it yourself and the three tile trends to take inspiration from.

1. Experiment with a statement colour

(Image credit: Bert & May)

Adding tiles to an outdoor kitchen is a simple way of adding colour to your outdoor living set-up without needing to overhaul an entire look. It can be tricky to commit to a colour scheme but experimenting with a more playful palette will do wonders for adding joy to your garden.

'Tiles are hardwearing, water resistant and easy to maintain, perfect for your outdoor kitchen,' say Lee Thornley, founder of tile company Bert & May.

'Reclaimed tiles are a great choice outdoors as they’re already weathered and blend seamlessly with exterior spaces, and porcelain tiles offer a fresh, long-lasting finish with colours that stay vibrant over time.'

Making use of excess kitchen tiles is a great way of achieving this on a budget and adding a spark of joy to your garden.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Go for an on-trend stripe

A post shared by Bath Georgian House Renovation 🏡 (@no7renovate) A photo posted by on

Stripes have been a huge interior trend in the past year and are being seen as the 'new neutral', so it's a safe option for adding pattern to an outdoor kitchen without needing to be too brave.

You can make use of simple subway tiles to achieve this look which lowers the cost; keeping one colour in the combination neutral will also be a lot more accessible style-wise.

'Stripes are a timeless layout choice, and when used in outdoor spaces they strike a beautiful balance between structure and design,' says Jamie Robb, owner of Marlborough Tiles.

'In a garden kitchen, a tiled backsplash offers not only a striking focal point but also defines the area and provides a practical and durable surface for outdoor living.'

Ca'Pietra Petite Porcelain Gloss White £99/m2 Although this is a white gloss metro tile, it's imperfections add character to a simple design. Malborough Tiles Aged Crackle Small Brick £225.23/m2 Crackle-effect is back and better than ever. If you're styling a rustic country outdoor kitchen, these will be well placed. My Stone Floor Pottery Moss Metro Tiles From £56.02 m2 The matt effect of this moss green metro tile looks super contemporary - it will add so much texture to a design.

3. Opt for a patterned tiled

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jemma Watts)

In the UK, it sometimes can feel like a special occurrence when we get to enjoy our gardens and outdoor living areas, so why not have a bit of fun design-wise?

'We’re seeing a growing demand for bold and joyful patterns, especially in alfresco areas where people are looking to bring personality and charm to spaces beyond the back door,' says Jamie.

A patterned tile splashback will reinvigorate an outdoor kitchen and because it's a small area, you can be brave with a more daring pattern or colour combination.

These star tiles from Tiles Direct will suit a trend-led outdoor space whereas a traditional motif design like these tiles from Marlborough Tiles will match a farmhouse look.

4. Revamp a potting bench

(Image credit: Marlborough Tiles)

If you don't have the space or budget for a full-on outdoor kitchen, a simple potting bench will give you some essential surface space near your outdoor seating will be a gamechanger in summer months. Plus, it's easy to revamp with tiles.

You can easily DIY a potting bench by tiling it yourself and the beauty is that it doesn't need to be perfect. An outdoor space is supposed to be a little bit rustic, so lean into this. Tiles will make the surface much more durable, while adding a touch of character to your makeshift outdoor kitchen.

This potting bench is £65 on Amazon and is a great shape and size to use as a pop-up outdoor kitchen.

Which tile design would you choose for your outdoor kitchen?