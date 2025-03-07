French courtyard gardens are going to be a big trend for summer 2025 — how to give your outdoor space that je ne sais quoi

French courtyard gardens are emerging as one of the biggest garden trends this summer - and we think it’s timeless, elegant style will be in bloom for years to come.

One of the best things about the start of spring is the emergence of the year's hottest garden trends as the first buds start to blossom - it is the best time of year to seek inspiration for your garden space.

Currently, French courtyard gardens are trending on Pinterest and it’s easy to see why. Defined by their structured beauty, French courtyard gardens are characterised by lush greenery, antique-style garden furniture and aged stone - it’s a serene, classic style that’s perfect for relaxing and hosting this summer.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Tim Young)

What is a French courtyard garden?

Traditional French gardens inspire the French courtyard garden style. These types of gardens have strict symmetry, geometric shapes, neatly trimmed hedges, and they prefer gravel pathways to stone. Out of all the different garden layout ideas , it stands out as being neat, ordered and of course sophisticated.

In a courtyard, the French style feels intimate and serene. Its symmetrical design works well for small spaces, turning into a relaxing retreat, and I have to say I’m a fan of courtyard garden ideas that are designed to calm.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Colin Poole)

'The key components typically include symmetrical layouts, paved or gravel floors, lush plantings like lavender, roses, and boxwood, and charming decorative elements such as wrought iron furniture, fountains or statues,’ says Victoria Robinson, product and style expert at Hillarys .

‘These types of gardens create a sense of tranquility, making them ideal for those seeking to reconnect with nature in a space that's both functional and beautiful.

How to get the look

Thinking of French courtyard gardens, your mind drifts to Euro-summers and hot Mediterranean sun. Think potted olive trees, sweet-smelling flowers and the feeling of being completely relaxed - it’s about almost turning your garden into a holiday destination.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

‘Achieving the look doesn’t have to be costly - simple touches like repurposed terracotta pots, climbing vines, and a small water feature can transform even the quaintest courtyard into a retreat. For those looking to invest, weatherproof bistro sets, and elegant planters help bring that quintessential French charm to life,’ says Alex Bridgman, CEO at Bridgman .

We've rounded up some of our favourite garden products that have the French courtyard look. If you don't have the budget to fit gravel pathways or install soft stone, don't worry - there are plenty of small changes you can incorporate the look.

I love this garden style and think the French courtyard garden will be a trend that sticks around for a while. Will you be incorporating the style into your space?