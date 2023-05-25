Bring your summer garden party ideas to life without breaking the bank with John Lewis

As the weather warms up and the days get longer, we think it’s safe to say that summer is officially on the horizon – and what better way to celebrate the coming of summertime than by making your home the hub of entertainment all summer long? Even better yet, you don’t have to break the bank to achieve the summer of your dreams either as the John Lewis brand, ANYDAY, offers style and quality for modern living at even greater prices.

Staying in is the new going out – and we’re definitely partial to a dinner party. John Lewis has made hosting this summer even easier and more accessible with their vast selection of plates, bowls, glassware, and decorative items to bring your tablescaping ideas to life.

John Lewis’ Coastal Explorer dining range is a foolproof way to ensure an elegant and cohesive dining experience inspired by summer travel and exploration, with a focus on a celebration of the sea. The Fine China Tapas Bowl Set of 4 starts at only £12, boasting seaside-inspired shades and patterns that shoppers say ‘bring a smile to their face’ every time they use them. Pair it with the Shell Stoneware Serving Dish and Starfish Stoneware Serving Dish , both priced at £12 each, to complete a gorgeous tablescape that simply screams summer.

There’s nothing quite like a cool drink on a hot summer's day, and we think the Flogan Teak Wood Garden Bar Trolley is an elegant addition to any conservatory, garden, or patio. If you’re looking for a more affordable alternative, however, the ANYDAY Jax Garden Side Table , priced at £79, is the ideal makeshift outdoor drinks trolley. To top it off, make sure you’re serving drinks in style. From ANYDAY Drink Glassware , starting from as little as £1 to the ANYDAY Paloma Glasses , starting from £15, for a slightly more refined touch, there’s something for everyone.

If you’re planning your first garden get-together, rest assured that John Lewis has got you covered with all the essentials from outdoor furniture, to BBQs, and accessories. Whether you’ve been gifted the luxury of a large garden or are rocking a smaller outdoor space, John Lewis is stocked with the best of the best to help you make the most of your outdoor space, regardless of size.

A bestseller in its own right, John Lewis’ EMU Arc En Ciel Steel Garden Bistro Set , priced at £319, has 5-star reviews across the board and is the perfect staple for entertaining in the sun in any outdoor space. In a choice of five timeless colourways, this sturdy but lightweight bistro set will help make your outdoor space feel like it’s summer all year round.

We can’t forget the food of course, and if you’re serving up a smoky outdoor grilled lineup at your garden party, John Lewis’ Grillstream 4 Burner Hybrid Gas & Charcoal BBQ at £499 is the star buy of the season – and is sure to keep your guests satisfied all evening long.

Shop your entertaining and outdoor living essentials freely from the comfort of your own home and enjoy free standard delivery on orders over £50.

