John Lewis just launched a big garden furniture sale and has included my favourite John Lewis outdoor sofa of this season, the Lozenge garden sofa, which is currently 20% off.

It's my job to spot the best garden furniture deals, and the John Lewis sale starts this week and ends on 1st July, is not to be missed. If you’ve got your eye on something, I recommend snapping it up asap. You know how it is with sales – things go fast and once it’s gone, it’s gone.

The Lozenge garden sofa is my stand out star of the sale as it only launched this year. There are three different sizes and configurations of the garden sofa available in the sale, with prices starting at £799.20 (down from £999) for a four-seater up to £1199.20 (down from £1499) for a five-seater with a coordinating coffee table.

There are so many things to love about this outdoor sofa, which is exactly why I’ve included it in our guide to the best garden furniture.

John Lewis Lozenge 5-Seater Modular Curved Garden Sofa & Coffee Table Set Was £1499 Now £1199.20 at John Lewis This modular design can be separated into three sections to best fit your garden. It's also equipped with an integrated side table and comes with six scatter cushions matching the seat and back cushions.

Based on the John Lewis Lozenge sofa for the living room, the outdoor version of the Lozenge is new to the retailer’s offering this year. And I was instantly a fan as soon as I saw it at the John Lewis spring/summer 2025 press preview.

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

Why I recommend the Lozenge outdoor sofa

For starters, the John Lewis Lozenge garden sofa is a modular design which means it can be separated into multiple sections to fit your needs and your outdoor space. It comes in either two or three parts, depending on the size you go for.

I’m a big advocate for modular sofas, including the outdoor kind. I think they're the best future-proof piece of furniture you can buy to grow and contract with your family and home size.

The curved design is also right on trend as curves and organic shapes have been one of the biggest home decor trends over the last couple of years, now it's made its way to the garden. It’s a very modern garden furniture idea to incorporate into your outdoor space, which will both soften its look and make it more interesting.

Last but not least, the frame is made from powder-coated aluminium, one of the most durable types of garden furniture due to the material's natural resistance to rusting, making it the superior choice over stainless steel.

More favourite deals from the sale

But, of course, there are many other garden furniture deals in the John Lewis sale you can take advantage of. These are a few of my other favourites that I highly recommend.

But like I’ve already mentioned, better be quick before your favourites are sold out – as they say, run, don’t walk!