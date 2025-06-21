It’s my job to spot the best deals around – and one of the best outdoor sofas I've seen this year is on sale at John Lewis with 20% off
Don't miss this discount on one of the most on-trend garden sofas of the year
John Lewis just launched a big garden furniture sale and has included my favourite John Lewis outdoor sofa of this season, the Lozenge garden sofa, which is currently 20% off.
It's my job to spot the best garden furniture deals, and the John Lewis sale starts this week and ends on 1st July, is not to be missed. If you’ve got your eye on something, I recommend snapping it up asap. You know how it is with sales – things go fast and once it’s gone, it’s gone.
The Lozenge garden sofa is my stand out star of the sale as it only launched this year. There are three different sizes and configurations of the garden sofa available in the sale, with prices starting at £799.20 (down from £999) for a four-seater up to £1199.20 (down from £1499) for a five-seater with a coordinating coffee table.
There are so many things to love about this outdoor sofa, which is exactly why I’ve included it in our guide to the best garden furniture.
Based on the John Lewis Lozenge sofa for the living room, the outdoor version of the Lozenge is new to the retailer’s offering this year. And I was instantly a fan as soon as I saw it at the John Lewis spring/summer 2025 press preview.
Why I recommend the Lozenge outdoor sofa
For starters, the John Lewis Lozenge garden sofa is a modular design which means it can be separated into multiple sections to fit your needs and your outdoor space. It comes in either two or three parts, depending on the size you go for.
I’m a big advocate for modular sofas, including the outdoor kind. I think they're the best future-proof piece of furniture you can buy to grow and contract with your family and home size.
The curved design is also right on trend as curves and organic shapes have been one of the biggest home decor trends over the last couple of years, now it's made its way to the garden. It’s a very modern garden furniture idea to incorporate into your outdoor space, which will both soften its look and make it more interesting.
Last but not least, the frame is made from powder-coated aluminium, one of the most durable types of garden furniture due to the material's natural resistance to rusting, making it the superior choice over stainless steel.
More favourite deals from the sale
But, of course, there are many other garden furniture deals in the John Lewis sale you can take advantage of. These are a few of my other favourites that I highly recommend.
The two-seater sofa version of this garden armchair made it onto our best wooden garden furniture list for a reason. Made with FSC-certified acacia wood, the chic diagonal design looks worthy of a five-star resort, not to mention how comfy it is.
But like I’ve already mentioned, better be quick before your favourites are sold out – as they say, run, don’t walk!
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
