John Lewis has combined two of summer's biggest trends into one garden bench – fans are calling it ‘stunning’

As we’re edging closer and closer to summer, weekends spent relaxing in the garden start to seem more realistic with each day. Except for the rainy ones, of course. And John Lewis is getting us and its Instagram followers excited for the warm months ahead with the release of its new squiggle garden bench.

John Lewis never disappoints when it comes to home and garden decor. And now the popular retailer is releasing a new addition to our best garden bench wish list called the Squiggle 2-Seater Garden Bench. And while we don’t want to say ‘squiggle’ is inaccurate, we’d call it more of a scallop trim that adorns the backrest of the design. And of course, the scallop trend is one of the biggest home decor trends of this year.

But John Lewis is bringing the scallops outdoors, making it the perfect garden trend too. And speaking of trends, this £349 garden bench champions another major look of this summer – deckchair stripes in white and grey which cover the accompanying seat cushion. We already know that deckchair stripes are going to be big this year as already demonstrated by the new striped Avarna garden corner lounge set from MADE.com.

John Lewis squiggle garden bench

This week, John Lewis announced the launch of the squiggle garden bench on Instagram. And fans fell in love with the design straight away, calling it ‘stunning’ and ‘gorgeous’ in the comments section. It’s easy to see why, of course.

Tthe design is already selling like hot cakes, despite its recent release. So if you like the weather-resistant FSC-certified acacia wood finish, the scalloped and slatted back and the striped seat cushion it comes with, then better be quick before they’re all gone.

‘Scalloped edges on outdoor furniture, such as chairs or tables, can mimic the gentle curves found in natural elements like flower petals or ocean waves, fostering a serene and tranquil atmosphere. Incorporating scallops into outdoor spaces is a great way to elevate the ambiance and create a sense of continuity with nature,’ says Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist.

In fact, you can create an even greater continuity within your outdoor space by adding the matching pieces from the collection as well – the John Lewis Squiggle Garden Lounge Chair and the Squiggle Square Coffee Table.

On the other hand, if you like the idea of a little scalloping on your garden bench but want to go for a slightly different look, we’re one step ahead of you. That’s why we rounded up three of our favourite scalloped garden bench ideas that make the perfect alternative to the John Lewis design.

Either way, it’s shaping up to be a fun and stylish summer in the garden!