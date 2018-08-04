A spot for serving drinks completes a sizzling summer look

When the owner bought this three-bed Thirties house in Surrey back in 2013, it was a total mess. ‘It took time to get it looking how I wanted,’ she admits. ‘I rented out the spare bedroom to a housemate, but it wasn’t until a year ago that I decided it was time to do something with the garden.’

‘It was scruffy, ugly to look at and was really in need of a makeover if I was going to be able to use the space. The garden is about 80ft long and was going to be a lot of work, but luckily the owner had a few family members who said they’d help, which was a godsend.’

‘The first step was to landscape the grass area, to get it nice and flat,’ the owner continues. ‘There was an old pond and a rockery, which we removed, and I thought about laying a new lawn as the grass was really patchy, but I realised that I didn’t want to spend time mowing it. Instead, I opted for artificial grass and it’s a much easier option.’

‘I also picked a smaller bistro set in bright pink and orange from eBay to give us a bit more seating – it’s a brand new set from George Home and it works perfectly with the vibrant colour scheme.’

Get the look

Buy now: Similar Windemere artificial grass, £17.99 per sq m, Carpetright

Buy now: Similar 3 Piece Bistro Set, Pink, £99.99, Sue Ryder

‘Next, I had decking built at the back and front of the garden so that we could have an area for seating. It made a huge difference and we stained it with oil rather than painting it as I quite like the colour of wood,’ she goes on. ‘Then I spotted a picture of a small tiki bar in a magazine, and I just knew I had to have one.’

Get the look

Buy now: Similar Wicker Rattan Tiki Bar With 2 Stools and 2 Chairs, £575, John Lewis

‘I was at a family barbecue and happened to show it to my uncle, who said he would be able to make me one,’ says the owner. ‘ It only took him a weekend to build, and then I had electrics put in so we can plug in a blender for cocktails, along with some cheerful neon LED lights and optics. It’s always good fun at parties as everyone wants to play bartender!’

Get the look

Buy now: Fluoro pineapple honeycombs, £8.50 for three, Talking Tables

‘I knew we needed an outdoor dining set but I wanted a big sofa, too. I found this corner sofa set on Amazon, which is great as it comes with a dining table and stools.’

Get the look

Buy now: Similar Rural Corner Sofa Dining Set, £899, 1-2-1 Home Furniture

‘One thing that didn’t look part of the new garden scheme was the big brick garage, but I couldn’t think how best to disguise it. Then someone suggested getting a bespoke artwork painted on it by Dave Nash of Gnasher Murals. I asked for a secret garden image, so that it looks like another outdoor space.’

‘I didn’t go mad with plants but I had some borders made out of sleepers and planted some palms and ferns and hardy bushes. I went to Dobbies and chose a selection to suit the tropical theme – everything from cacti to ferns which really give a lush look. We’ve had lots of fun decorating it with flamingo and pineapple accessories – it’s a totally tropical haven!’