Get the look of this industrial bathroom space with natural materials and muted hues

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Refits and renovations are equally exciting and stressful so inspiration is always welcome. The owners of this home refurbished their bathroom as part of a complete house rebuild in their semi-detached cottage in East Molesley, Surrey.

Spending just over £28,000 (excluding the vanity unit and bath), they were able to create an industrial bathroom aesthetic that felt timeless and calming. Here's how they did it - and what you can do to recreate it.

Before

(Image credit: Future PLC / Fraser Marr)

'The only bathroom we had was tiny, freezing and dated,' explains the homeowner.

‘Having demolished and rebuilt most of our 1852 cottage, we created three extra bathrooms and made our former en-suite bathroom much bigger. The old bathroom with the kitchen below had been added in the 1970s.'

After

(Image credit: Future PLC / Fraser Marr)

'Once the building work began, we rented a flat nearby. The bathroom took three months from being a shell to becoming the understated haven it now is. We wanted an industrial look with subdued colours that will last us a lifetime.'

'As well as the bath and vanity unit in reclaimed marble, we also chose a resin floor, oak for the door and drawers, and concrete-effect wall tiles – all in quiet, natural colours with nothing that shouts at you or looks out of place.'

'We think our simple bathroom design is timeless, and calming. We love the continuity between the flooring, the door, and the drawers – it’s just simple and uniform.'

Get the look: Epoxy resin flooring, from £85sq m, Sika (opens in new tab). Oak drawers made using UN102 Oak Rustic Wharf Grey from V4’s Urban Nature Collection, £86sq m, v4woodflooring.co.uk (opens in new tab)

Focus on ApaiserMARBLE

The ideal choice for anyone who would love pure stone bathware but is put off by the cost and weight.

ApaiserMARBLE was developed in Australia in the Barossa Valley and launched in 2004 after years of research to replicate the sensual quality of marble or stone.

Its virtue is that it is much lighter than natural stone, less expensive and warm to the touch. Made from a blend of up to 90% reclaimed crushed marble (which would otherwise go to landfill) and high-quality resin, it feels like marble or stone and is as durable. The bathware comes in a variety of colours and textures.

ApaiserMARBLE is also naturally slip-resistant, non-porous, and resistant to stains, scratches, mould and bacteria.

A team of highly experienced craftsmen and craftswomen will spend more than 300 hours creating each piece of Apaiser bathware, from basins to vanities and baths. The designs are cast and then meticulously hand-sanded.

Due to fluctuating costs of transport at present, Apaiser says its items are priced on request.

The bath

(Image credit: Future PLC / Frances Marr)

'We would have liked a stone bath, but in the end we chose reclaimed marble, which was much more affordable.’

Get the look: Seascapes bath in Nimbus, Apaiser, price on request (opens in new tab)

Mirrors

(Image credit: Future PLC / Fraser Marr )

A wall of bathroom mirrors brings a lot of extra natural light into the bathroom.

Basins and bench

(Image credit: Future PLC / Fraser Marr)

‘We teamed the basins and bench with oak joinery of our own design and Downtown Ash tiles in Graphite at the base.’ says the homeowner.

Get the look: Catalano Canova Royal wall-mounted pan, CP Hart (opens in new tab), Pastille double vanity in Nimbus (with basin inserts), price on request, Apaiser (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Future PLC / Fraser Marr)

‘The Ghost chair dates back to the 90s – something we gathered on our journey. It’s a classic and looks as great today as it did on day one. The epoxy bathroom flooring is low-maintenance, seamless, hard-wearing, slip-resistant, and hygienic.’ explains the owner.

Shower fittings

(Image credit: Future PLC / Fraser Marr)

The controls sit on a splashback of Downtown Ash tiles.

'We wanted the valves and other shower fittings to look as simple as possible.’ explain the owners.

Get the look: Vola shower valve/diverter in stainless steel, £1664.40, CP Hart (opens in new tab).

Tiling

(Image credit: Future PLC / Fraser Marr)

Get the look: Wall tiles Downtown Ash and Graphite wall and floor tiles, £18 each, ABK Tiles (opens in new tab).

‘We chose extra large (800x800mm) concrete-effect porcelain tiles in Ash for the walls and Graphite for the shower area, for an industrial look.’