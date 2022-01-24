We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These bathroom mirror ideas show how this multifunctional accessory can brighten up the room, making small bathrooms feel bigger and make a style statement all at once.

A mirror is an integral part of any bathroom idea. Not only will it be your best friend when it comes to brushing your teeth and applying your make-up, it also works wonders when it comes to brightening the room. Mirrors bounce light around to help make the space feel larger than it actually is.

And on top of all that, choosing a stylish bathroom mirror will enhance your bathroom decor and make a style statement of its very own.

Bathroom mirror ideas

‘Mirrors within any room can not only give the illusion of space but it can also add a sense of drama’ explains Becky Dix, Head of Design at The Luxury Bath Company. ‘From drawing on the natural lighting within a bathroom and adding style to hiding storage space, a mirror is a great addition to your bathroom beyond utility.’

Here are 10 of our favourite bathroom mirror ideas, which are sure to inspire you to upgrade your bathroom mirror.

1. Go glamorous with gold

Matching the frame of your bathroom mirror to the metal used for your taps and cabinet handles will create a sense of coherence in your bathroom. Especially when your mirror is hung symmetrically above your vanity unit. And what better colour metal to choose than gold when planning your bathroom?

In this bathroom, the classic grey and gold colour scheme is complemented with houseplants and flowers for the prettiest of finishes.

2. Double up with twin mirrors

Jack and Jill sinks are ideal in a busy bathroom, and it’s only fair that each has their own mirror too. Opt for large mirrors that fill the entire space between your sink and the ceiling for maximum lightness and brightness in your bathroom.

In this stylish blue bathroom idea, glass pendant lights are hung in front of each mirror, and the reflections create an eye-catching effect (and you effectively get two for the price of one!).

3. Light up the room with an illuminated mirror

Make getting ready for the day a breeze with an illuminated mirror. The whole family will benefit from its effects, whether they’re putting on makeup, styling their hair or shaving their beard. Backlit mirrors also create mood lighting and a lovely glow in your bathroom – perfect for that well-deserved soak in the bath or for a spa-like showering experience.

4. Go back to black

Black bathroom accessories are all the rage right now and create dramatic contrast in this otherwise white bathroom. The black-framed mirror works harmoniously with the black heated towel rail and the black metal of the vanity unit and tap.

Monochrome is at its best when a touch of contrast is added to it, so take inspiration from this bathroom where an orange towel and green leafy plant add a pop of colour to the otherwise black and white bathroom space.

5. Create the illusion of a window

Window pane mirrors create a trick of the eye… Of course we know there’s no window there, but they give the impression of one and create an interesting architectural feature. This is the ideal bathroom mirror idea for small spaces as it adds depth to the room and makes the bathroom seem bigger than it really is.

6. Frame a mirror with enclosed cabinets

If you sink and vanity unit is surrounded by cabinetry opt for a mirror that entirely fills the wall space in between to create a cohesive look. The centralised mirror helps to create a focal point and also helps to reflect the surrounds, preventing the framing bathroom cabinets from feeling too closed in.

7. Add a nod to nature

When it comes to bathroom materials, we often think of ceramics and plastics, but adding wooden accessories, like this bathroom mirror, softens the aesthetic and introduces a natural element into the space.

The lower part of this particular mirror forms a shelf, which eliminates the need for a separate shelf or unt underneath, as you can use it to balance your make-up on while you get ready for the day ahead.

8. Add a vintage touch

Head down to your local antique shop or browse your favourite homeware stores for vintage-style mirrors, keeping a particular eye out for interesting shapes, like this bevelled-edge mirror.

In this bathroom, old and new are perfectly balanced, with a countertop sink and brass fittings contrasted beautifully with sleek marble tiling and chic grey walls.

9. Opt for a pedestal mirror when you’re short on wall space

If your walls are slanted as part of a loft conversion and there’s no space for a larger mirror, then opt for a pedestal mirror instead. There are plenty of advantages of choosing a pedestal mirror for your bathroom: for one, if the light changes throughout the day in your bathroom, you can move the mirror around to capture the best lighting at different times of day.

Another advantage is that many pedestal mirrors feature a magnifying mirror on one side, which is particularly useful for doing your makeup, plucking your eyebrows or shaving.

10. Make a mirror feel seamless

For a contemporary take on the decor opt for a frameless mirror that seamlessly fills one wall. In this sleek monochrome bathroom scheme the mirror is perfect to add functionality without overwhelming the simplistic decor.

Choose a wall panel that is adhered directly to the wall, to fill the exact size dimensions you require.

11. Mix and match

Create an eclectic look by mixing and matching bathroom mirror ideas, choosing different style to add a touch of personality. An ornate gold wall mirror adds a wow touch of decoration to the decor, as well as serving as a functional piece above a mirror.

Welcome a standalone beauty mirror in a more industrial style material, one that matches the other accessories and fixtures and fittings. Choosing matching secondary accent materials helps to keep the looks eclectic not erratic.

12. Mimic the shape of the tiles for a coherent look

In this bathroom, space might be limited, but style certainly isn’t! This bathroom mirror idea features a hexagonal mirror that mimics the hexagonal tiling on the wall behind it, creating cohesion and making a style statement.

This small bathroom features other clever bathroom storage ideas too. Including a floating vanity unit to create a sense of space and depth, and recesses in the shower for storing toiletries and displaying trinkets.

13. Choose a long mirror for varied-height households

In a shared bathroom – whether that’s a family bathroom or an ensuite you share with your partner – chances are you won’t all be the same height. A long mirror is the perfect solution, meaning that those tall and small can all benefit and see their reflection.

The extra bonus is that the larger the mirror, the more light is bounced around the room, which is particularly ideal in bathrooms such as this one where there are no windows.

What is popular in bathroom mirrors?

Video Of The Week

Rectangular mirrors are the classic choice and never go out of style. But round mirrors, bevelled edges and other alternative shapes are proving hugely popular too. In terms of frames, black is a popular choice at the moment, as are other coloured metals and wood.

How big should a mirror be over a bathroom vanity?

This is entirely down to personal preference. You might choose one that is exactly the same width as your vanity unit, or perhaps a few centimetres narrower. Alternatively, you might opt for a bathroom mirror that stretches the entire width of your bathroom wall. In short, there’s no one-size-fits-all rule.