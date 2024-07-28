An English village home with an American colonial vibe
Resourceful decoration and furnishing of this cottage captured memories of the owner's childhood in the States
Necessity is the mother of invention – or reinvention in Sarah Kirk’s case. For the past two years, she has transformed her home, adding patterned wallcoverings and fabrics, and bringing in antiques and vintage pieces to turn the previously uninspiring interiors into her vision of an ideal home.
While it wouldn't have been her first choice of house, the family had just moved from the US to the UK and 'we needed a family home and this is what was available,’ says Sarah – which is where the necessity comes in.
'It had builder-grade fittings and everything was painted what we’d call “builder beige” in America – you’d call it magnolia, here. It wasn't not our dream home, but set in a lovely village and suited our growing family,’ she adds.
To make it truly her own and somewhere she now loves to live, Sarah's resourceful and charming decoration shows what can be achieved with a little imagination and creativity.
Adding pattern with wallpaper
Structurally the cottage was sound, but the interiors were a blank canvas. Sarah set about transforming the impersonal property into an appealing and characterful cottage.
The boot room is one of her favourite spaces, with the handpainted wallpaper brings the room to life. Hanging from the pegs are traditional brushes and feather dusters. 'I have them on display but they have a real purpose. I try to have only quality objects that have practical use and are well made,.'
American country house style
Before the family moved in, Sarah whitewashed the walls and did a few cosmetic quick fixes. ‘I also added window treatments in the main rooms to soften the look, along with lamps so we didn’t have to use the spotlights,’ she explains.
Sarah transformed the neutral country living room with a jute rug from and auction-buy sofas and chairs from America. Both of the wooden cupboards were secondhand.
Furnishing with second hand finds
Being inventive in repurposing secondhand finds comes naturally to this mother of four. ‘I like thrifty interiors, secondhand furnishings and antiques.
Growing up in America, there were yard sales every weekend in summer,’ recalls Sarah. ‘I’d rummage through glassware, old toys and interesting things to treasure. I enjoyed it so much and it’s something I continue in our home here.’
The children's country bedroom styles demonstrate this perfectly, with auction buy vintage furniture and accessories adding nostalgic charm.
Making a new kitchen look vintage
‘The kitchen, with its fitted wall cabinets, had little appeal, so I changed all the hardware to brass, and added freestanding storage like the old pine cupboard, to make it feel a little warmer and more timeworn,' says Sarah.
She introduced vintage pieces and accessories to give the room more character as vintage kitchen ideas.
Curtains and canopies to soften the look
Throughout the home, pretty curtain ideas are used to great effect. 'I added window treatments in the main rooms to soften the look,' explains Sarah.
In the living room, curtains with a flop over are hung on bespoke wrought-iron poles with curling finials as a living room curtain idea.
In one of the children's bedrooms, she has added a fun bed canopy which turns it into a statement piece.
Family dining space
The rustic dining room, however, has a more English country house style. ‘We rarely used the dining room before, but since I decorated it we have meals in here all the time. I love it,’ Sarah says. ‘Who’d have thought it would change how we use the house and interact as a family.’
Keeping cherished pieces
‘Growing up in Maryland, I was always influenced by colonial style,’ says Sarah. ‘It was more pared back, with whitewashing, beautiful woodwork and handmade, functional furniture.’
One piece that won’t be replaced is the true American icon at one end of the garden room. ‘That rocking chair is such an evocative piece of furniture for me,’ says Sarah. ‘Every porch in America has one. We’ve always had rocking chairs, and there’s something wistful about them.’
‘Real homes take time to evolve,’ says Sarah. ‘A home that’s been lived in for a long time slowly collects objects and I only bring something in if it’s better than what I already have.’
There are more updates to come, as Sarah plans to bring patterns to the main bedroom with wallpaper and as the children grow, so will their rooms.
‘New’ thrifty and vintage finds will appear around the house to take their turn and add their stories to those of this family.
Follow Sarah's home-making and decorating journey on Instagram.
Get the look
- Rachel CrowSenior Content Editor
-
