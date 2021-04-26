Boot room ideas – storage solutions for utility boot rooms of all sizes

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A beautifully well-organised boot room is not just about clearing clutter; it’s also about creating a practical space to make life easier for the whole family. We’ve got storage and layout ideas to inspire, but before you start planning, make sure you’ve invested in hard-wearing paint and robust flooring to cope with high foot traffic on a daily basis – in all weathers! Because while this room is highly practical, it shouldn’t be a space that is neglected when it comes to style.

Boot room ideas

Whether it’s a dedicated space leading off the kitchen or beside an entrance to your home, a boot room with a washable floor, a bench to perch upon, plenty of coat hooks, shoe storage and, ideally, heating makes life more comfortable. Make use of vertical space with high shelves for rarely used items and deep drawers or box storage under seating.

Be inspired and get organised with these stylish boot room ideas for sorting your home.

1. Incorporate seating

Boot rooms provide an easy and comfortable transition from indoors to outdoors, and vice versa. For ease when removing muddy boots it’s a great idea to incorporate an element of seating. The dream is built-in bench seating, preferably topped with comfy cushions in washable, durable fabrics. Not only will you enjoy a handy spot to remove your own shoes, and help children with their laces, but the space underneath can also be used for extra storage.

Surround the seating with concealed cupboards to make the seating the focal point. Painted in a lush shade of forest green to make the area a vision in green.

2. Keep things simple

Don’t overcrowd a small space, just have the essentials and some thoughtful houseplants. Pack away anything you don’t use on a day-to-day basis and keep shoes, boots and coats that you wear most days out and easily accessible. As a room that is commonly connected to the outdoors, with a door leading to the garden or the font porch, this is the ideal space to welcome house plants.

The key to keeping hallways neat and welcoming is to confine the messy business of muddy wellies and running shoes, soggy coats, umbrellas and dog leads to a separate boot room area. Strong wall shelves and coat pegs are your best friend when it comes to your boot room, so make the most of any wall space you have to play with.

3. Choose budget-friendly solutions

If bespoke built-in seating and storage is not within the budget, fear not there’s a solution. A storage bench is just as effective in doing the job. A design with a wide wicker drawer provides lots of storage space as well as somewhere to sit and pull boots on and off. A flip-up seat hides muddy boots, while Shaker-style pegs and a shelf above can hold everything from hats and coats to dog leads. Ideal for storing outdoor paraphernalia and concealing untidy equipment or scruffy kit, this bench box has ventilation to prevent things getting mouldy.

4. Opt for efficient open shelving

Open shelves are great for accessibility and, with the addition of smart wicker baskets, will help provide natural texture and interest. Woven baskets are ideal for all your utility and boot room storage, concealing items in an attractive box. Hide wellies and everyday shoes out of the way in baskets or on racks.

5. Hang coats up to dry

Invest in handsome, functional furniture to keep outdoor gear together. A tall unit provides neat hooks to hang jackets, hats and umbrellas with an integral lidded box at the base for jumpers, throws and scarves. Offer extra hanging space with a Shaker peg rail on the wall.

6. Build bespoke storage

If your boot room is blessed with high ceilings, maximise the full storage potential by taking a vertical approach to cabinetry. Fitting overhead cupboards above a seating area is a really efficient storage solution for items that aren’t used on a daily basis. It also an efficient way to use vertical space for storage.

Before you pick out your storage buys, make sure the room is decorated with a hard-wearing paint and robust flooring that’ll cope with all the foot traffic!

7. Conceal coats and boots behind closed doors

Large cloakroom cupboards offer the perfect stashing place for bulky winter coats and seasonal essentials – just close the doors and calmness will prevail. If space allows, why not dedicate one cupboard for winter wear and one for summer, so that the right coats and boots are always on hand as you dash out the door. Open hanging shelves are also great for storing outdoor garments, aiding drying and helping to keep mildew at bay.

8. Create a shoe-shining station

A handy step-up-stool in a well-lit room is the perfect place to buff up footwear. Leave just-cleaned shoes to air on a sturdy trolley before wearing out. Store polish, brushes and laces in a rustic box for safekeeping.

9. Make it a versatile space

Short on space? A boot room-cum-utility room is the perfect solution, complete with large butlers sink for rinsing off muddy pets, sports kit and shoes – an industrial-style wall lamp ensures you don’t miss a bit!

10. Welcome pets

Today’s open-plan homes mean the humble boot room is now so much more than a place to park mops and muddy boots. ‘With the help of bespoke fitted furniture, a modern boot room can be used to provide all sorts of essential ‘behind-the-scenes’ storage for everything from out-sized vases to a luxurious pet bed lined with comfy cushions,’ says Richard Moore, design director, Martin Moore. For those with bijoux boot rooms, built-in storage is your best friend.

Keep carpets paw-print free by creating a large pet bed that also doubles up as a useful cubbyhole unit, perfect for displaying shoes and wellies or wooden crates filled with dog treats, leads and toys.

11. Stack shelves neatly

Dedicate shelves to gardening tools, sports equipment and cleaning products – locker-room style cupboards are tough and durable, a few knocks won’t hurt them! As well as a mat inside the front door, put another one under your boot rack to catch mud that drops off your boots.

12. Layer with rugs

As one of the first and last rooms you enter, boot rooms shouldn’t be neglected on the style front. Open painted units and a colourful rug are perfect for enjoying an uplifting colour-hit and creating a feeling of warmth. A brightly coloured rug adds texture and interest to any space. For a busy boot room or utility area choose rugs with a heavy thread to ensure it can withstand the footfall. As for colour choices, go with strong earthy shades such as reds and greens that will provide the ideal foil for natural stone floors and won’t show the dirt.

13. Find a place for bits and bobs

Keep all those grab-at-the-last-minute essentials in one place so you don’t leave the house without them. A neat pigeonhole unit is ideal for family life – especially when wall-hung and out of the way – with room for change pots, car keys, bus passes and combs.

14. Save space with multipurpose hooks

Rethink your storage solutions, a great small utility room idea where you might need to make more of your limited space. Coat hooks can be used an alternative boot and shoe storage if need be. Stack one rack above the other to increase the hanging potential even further.

15. Make a style statement

The secret is making a statement with the space you have, of any size, is to choose interesting fittings. Such as these industrial-style wall lights, that make the space feel like a purposeful, important room, rather than just a place to hang coats.

16. Think big for ideas in a small space

Create boot room facilities in the smallest of spaces by being clever with the details. A patterned floor will also add interest and help make the room feel larger so don’t be afraid to embrace busy or large-scale pattern.

17. Keep a clear walkway

Stop your boot room becoming a dumping ground for all sorts of sporting attire, footwear and seasonal clothing by meticulously plotting storage provisions. Think carefully about what you are storing and ensure every item has a home. Don’t forget smaller items like gloves and welly socks, which are easier to locate in dedicated drawers. For fast finding within multiple drawers, consider labelling contents on the outside.

18. Protect walls with panelling

Synonymous with classic New England styling, tongue-and-groove panelling will create a relaxed welcome and works especially well in coastal locations. The look also has practical benefits as walls are protected from scuffs and, when painted in a durable finish like eggshell, the panelling can be easily wiped clean.

In a large room like this, there’s no need to go overboard with storage. A simple high-level shelf, with boots lined-up below a row of coat pegs is all you’ll need for a fresh, uncluttered space with rustic charm.