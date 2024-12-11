This Hampshire home blends mid-century design with Georgian elegance

The house is a detached Grade II-listed property, built in 1780, with Victorian additions, and comprises a hall, kitchen-breakfast room, sitting room, dining room, snug, cloakroom, utility room, six bedrooms (three en suite) and a family bathroom.

In 2010, Deborah Chancellor followed her heart and trained at the KLC School of Design to be an interior designer. After graduating, she began looking for a suitable property to transform. Having heard about a country house in Hampshire, Deborah was thrilled when she arrived and found the property nestling in almost five acres of mature gardens and woodland.

Georgian meets Mid-century

‘While learning about the history of style through the ages, I felt drawn to mid-century modern design,’ Deborah reveals. ‘But I also adore the Georgian era; my desert island book would be Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice!’

She couldn’t believe her luck, therefore, when she walked into the house to find, not just a raft of beautiful period features in the generously proportioned rooms, but that the previous owners shared her love of mid-century design.

‘The spacious hallway, with its mid-century armchairs placed invitingly on either side of the inglenook, was one of many wonderful surprises that captivated me from the moment I set foot inside,’ Deborah says. ‘It was such a coincidence that the last owners were on the same design wavelength as me. The house had such a lovely feel and sense of happiness,’ Deborah says. ‘We couldn’t let this opportunity pass.’

An historic new chapter

Keen to start writing the next chapter of the home’s history, a team of local builders was hired and, with Deborah project managing, a six-month renovation began.

‘Every room needed updating, so it was a major transformation,’ she says. Soon, the old kitchen was ripped out, new bathrooms were fitted, the electrics and plumbing overhauled, and traditional cast iron radiators were installed.

When it came to redecorating, Deborah selected a palette she felt would enhance the individuality of each room and allow the architectural features to sing out. The colours, ranging from subtle sage greens to more punchy peacock blues, act as a backdrop for an eclectic mix of old and new finds, as well as the striking artwork, which includes some of Deborah’s own paintings.

Hallway

The tastefully decorated hallway, with mid-century chairs, sets the tone for a relaxed and sociable festive season. At Christmas, the family gathers round the baby grand piano left by the previous owners, to sing carols and their favourite festive songs.

Sitting room

The original marble fireplace is a focal point in this inviting sitting room where Deborah has thoughtfully mixed vintage and new pieces.

When buying for the house, Deborah visited antiques shops and fairs, and also searched online to seek out beautiful treasures. ‘I relished the chance to source unusual pieces such as an Art Deco-style sideboard, eye-catching lighting and several quirky tables,’ she adds.

She also had several pieces of furniture reupholstered to give them a new lease of life. ‘Knowing that I’d recently finished my design course, the former owners kindly left some of their furniture here so that I could put my own stamp on them,’ she says.

Kitchen

At Christmastime, Deborah’s kitchen, with its reconditioned Aga, is suffused with the mellow glow of candlelight.

Having spent several memorable Christmases in this homely, rural retreat, Deborah says it lends itself perfectly to the festive season. ‘My wonderful friend Karen Watson, who runs This Floral Life, is a talented florist,’ Deborah says. ‘In the run-up to Christmas, one of my favourite traditions is stopping off with her to collect a wreath and beautiful flower arrangements.’

Breakfast room

Deborah couldn’t resist buying the pretty pale pink jug, glasses and bowl during a visit to Sunbury Antiques Market.

Dining room

Deborah wanted to inject a sense of drama into the room the couple jokingly refer to as their ‘Downton dining room’. A bargain painting, picked up for £40 at Sunbury Antiques Market, adds to the opulent feel in the dining room.

Bedroom

Handblown pendant lights add a touch of glamour to this guest bedroom, which evokes a 1930s feel.

Twin bedroom

This traditional-style bedroom is bursting with seasonal charm. The starting point for its 1940s theme was Jim’s childhood desk.

Bathroom

A brass vintage table, spotted at a car boot sale in Chiswick, is the perfect place to display a collection of pretty bottles and glassware, bought during visits to Sunbury Antiques Market.