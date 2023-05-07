'I loved renovating our period flat so much that I've started a new career as an interior designer'

The brave, new, post-pandemic world has brought about career changes for many people. When jobs were on hold and there were hours to be filled while staying safe at home, it was a chance to discover new skills, and take that leap into following a new passion.

The owner of this flat left behind her job in advertising and emerged as an interior designer, after she and her photographer partner used the life-pause of the lockdowns to go to work on renovating their newly bought two-bedroom apartment in a Victorian terraced house.

Before

‘We always wanted a period property. We’d been renting around the Muswell Hill, Crouch End area, but it was very expensive to buy,’ she says. ‘So we moved over the north circular to Winchmore Hill, which is like this village at the bottom of Enfield, with a real Hampstead vibe. I wanted a home with character and history, and I loved the big bay window.’

After

Though the elegant period bones of the house were good, the interior was quite dated and lacked personality. The bedroom and living room were both large, but other areas felt cramped. The couple had to find clever ways to create a feeling of space, including knocking a wall out under the stairs to widen their small hallway.

Kitchen

Before

They contemplated kitchen extension ideas, but the owner was reluctant to sacrifice the character features that she loved. ‘I know it would have given us more room, but I didn’t necessarily want to put in a glass bi-fold door, lose my beautiful living room doors and knock out the fireplace,’ she says. ‘Instead we just worked within it, and saved money by not extending.’

After

Living room

Doing the renovation while working from home gave her the chance to indulge her love for interiors, as she was able to focus more time on planning the transformation of the flat. ‘My partner, who’s a photographer, was furloughed, so he was doing all the work while I made the spare room my office. He is naturally very creative, but I don’t think he knew he could do what he’s achieved. I have a vision and want it done immediately. He did the wall panelling in our living room in a day!’

Nursery

They worked to a tight budget, so tackled much of the project themselves, though they were able to call on his brother – who has a bespoke polished concrete company – to help them with the new kitchen worktops. ‘We also got a brilliant carpenter, who made floor-to-ceiling kitchen cabinets for us, which we spent hours and hours painting. And my partner did all the tongue and groove cladding on the wall,’ she says . ‘We did get someone in to help us with the bathroom, as we were running out of time before our daughter was born. But we sourced everything and they fitted it for us.’

Before

The owner proved adept at discovering antique and preloved bargains online, knowing all best tips for buying second hand furniture, which helped to stretch their finances. ‘A lot of the house is salvaged. I’ve spent hours on Facebook Marketplace! I almost love clutter – I’m constantly layering and adding pops of colour.'

After

'I wanted each room to feel different, and I love warmth and cosiness rather than a home being quite sparse,' says the owner.

Bathroom

Before

One bespoke piece they did include in their bathroom makeover was the striking scallop sink – which is from the couple's new business. ‘We are joining forces with his very talented brother to launch a new concrete sink company,’ she reveals.

After

She has also used the experience and skills gained on this renovation to establish herself as an interior designer.’ If Covid hadn’t happened, I don’t think we’d have done this much to the flat, and I wouldn’t have changed my career,’ she says. ‘In the long term, the aim is that we sell a few concrete sinks and we’d like to build our own house. We've got all the tools now, so we’re never buying a new build with nothing for us to do!’