First impressions count for a lot, so choosing the right hallway colour scheme is more important than you might think

Looking for hallway colour schemes that will create an inviting entrance? A beautifully decorated hallway sets the tone for the rest of the house and introduces your own interior style for guests and loved ones as soon as they step through the door. From a palette of bright colours to dark navy hallways with an edge of grown-up glamour, check out these decorating ideas and be inspired.

With literally every variation in the spectrum to choose from, deciding between potential hallway colour schemes has got to be fairly nerve-racking even for the most daring decorator.

When it comes to paint colour, you can either go for bold statement hues or choose a welcoming and soothing palette. Neutrals will obviously ensure that your hallway feels light and airy, but also consider light and mid-tone shades of yellow, green, pink and blue – pastel colours will feel cheery and uplifting. And, of course, there’s always the perfect grey paint for a timeless shade.

Be inspired by our pick of the best hallway colour schemes.

1. Paint it purple

Create a comforting cosy vibe with beautiful rich tones, such as the berry colour on this panelled wall. This look is super snug and wintery, with a draft-excluding curtain that will keep your home wonderfully warm – but the blue and white leaf-print curtain makes it more than suitable for the sunniest of seasons, too.

2. Go for shades of grey

Make a great first impression in your hallway with a calming dove grey shade. Get a restful feel in your hall with a dove-grey scheme, using two shades on the wall for contrast. This soft mid-tone grey makes a great neutral base. Create a subtle contrast by using a darker tone for under the dado rail and a paler shade above. Lighten the look with white or cream furniture and glass accessories. It’s incredibly versatile, too. Look for shades that have subtle hints of blue or pink, and dress them using luxe metallics or natural textures.

3. Be on the right side of shabby

Turn the unfinished look into the embodiment of chic. This hallway quite possibly required more planning than one that looks ‘complete’. It’s a fine decorative line, but unvarnished wood, wallpaper that mimics bare plaster (complete with cracks) and unframed pictures all combine to create a well-planned entrance hall that is absolutely stunning. Another way of instantly brightening up a hallway is by creating an interesting arrangement of your favourite photos, prints and postcards, or putting brightly coloured pot plants on a console table to transform the hallway into a vibrant space.

4. Take pleasure in plants

Get back to nature with beautiful botanical motifs in your hallway. Having two similar plant prints on the walls and sofa adds to the impact, showing a deliberate move away from exact matches. Elsewhere the look is more low-key with the grey woodwork and stone floor. If you have period features, put them centre stage with a pared-back colour scheme, or you could use a different paint colour to highlight features such as dado-height panelling or skirting boards. Try using a richly patterned wallpaper or paint in recesses, nooks, just above the dado rail or even on stair risers.

5. Make it fun and friendly

Create a hallway that can change with you, using a versatile mix of colour, pattern and hard-working furniture that’s easy to live with, and reflects your personality. This vibrant look is all about mixing up colour. Use fabrics featuring multicoloured prints as a starting point and you’ll have more flexibility when you want to update the accent tones in the future. If you want to up the glamour, add more jewel tones, such as turquoise blue, hot fuchsia pink and deep emerald green, to your palette for a more luxurious feel.

6. Decorate with duck egg

This new modern rustic style takes elements of traditional country looks, but gives them a smarter edge that suits any home. Think chic without the shabby! Swap the floral-patterned wallpapers of classic country style for crisp, painted walls and matching woodwork for a simple streamlined backdrop. Duck egg is a great colour choice for a feature wall. Perfect for clutter-lovers, duck egg’s calming effect will offset busyness if you like to have a lot of stuff on show.

7. Opt for sun-bleached simplicity

Bring the beach home by mixing weathered coastal colours, unfussy reclaimed-wood furniture and characterful seaside motifs for a look that will relax you as soon as you walk through the front door. Lighten the look by mixing in painted furniture in a classic country style. Avoid bold blues in favour of soft stone, sand, pebble-grey and shell pink.

8. Walk on the wild side

Pack a punch with a well-chosen stair runner that reflects your personality. Everything else in this hallway scheme has been left neutral so that the carpet is the focus as you walk into the house. This is a look that’s effective, but simple to achieve, as it doesn’t involve elaborate decorating everywhere else. It’s worth noting that the stairs have been painted white, compared with the dark-wood floors, to let the pattern stand out.

9. Hang a large artwork

Choose a large-scale artwork and hang it in your hallway for an easy way to add character to your scheme. Pick something you love, as you will inevitably see it a lot while moving throughout your home. Black and white designs are good choices, but you could also go for something super colourful if you prefer a lively look. Consider your wall paint and how it will best show off your picture – the brilliant white walls here look fantastic, and really show off the blue details.

10. Mix your colours

Use your hallway as a place to experiment with your decorating ideas. This pastel-hued hallway scheme has quite a few exciting elements, from marble-effect papers to the adventurous use of several colours. If having more than one colour is too much for you, why not try just one marble-effect paper in your hallway for a more neutral scheme. Striped wallpaper designs are also perfect for visual trickery.

11. Live au naturel

Let nature take centre stage, the way it definitely does in this hallway, which is packed with natural elements, from the colour palette to the natural materials in the wooden floor and stone wall. The large window is a big bonus for nature lovers, too, offering views far beyond the confines of the hallway and letting the light flood in. We love the sea-life-inspired artwork, too.

12. Make a hallway happy

Let the sunshine in with corn-field yellows and rustic woods – all inspired by nature’s best. Light up a gloomy understairs space with a butter-yellow wall covering featuring super-sized foliage.

Do you feel inspired by these hallway colour schemes? Happy decorating!