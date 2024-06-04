This bathroom has been given an elegant transformation inspired by a local National Trust house

After a leaky roof in this 1920s semi-detached family house had damaged the ceiling and the old panelling in the bathroom had split homeowner, Amanda Malone, took the opportunity to embark on an ambitious bathroom renovation project. The result? A lavishly decadent bathroom with an undeniable spa-like atmosphere.

‘When we moved here in 2012, we revamped the bathroom but later on our loft conversion caused a leaky roof, making the paintwork go yellow and splitting the tongue-and-groove panels,' Amanda explains. 'It was time for a change.'

Amanda's inspiration began with chequered floor tiles she saw at a spa, and she'd always wanted a traditional high-level cistern loo. 'The existing layout worked well and our local showroom Inspira Bathrooms created a 3D mock-up. They fitted everything in two weeks, and my partner installed the electrics and underfloor heating.'

‘I’m obsessed with wallpaper and have loved William Morris designs since visiting Cragside House in Northumberland as a child,' Amanda tells us. 'This bold and beautiful pattern was a natural choice for me.’

Keen to avoid any potential bathroom design mistakes, the couple opted for a wet room-style shower with a seamless floor drain and a simple screen. 'It’s much easier to keep clean than the previous shower enclosure,’ Amanda says.

In regards to the beautiful bathtub, the couple were initially happy to keep their old claw-foot bath, but they spotted this new design at the Inspira Bathrooms showroom and loved it. 'It fills the space a lot better.’

Finer details

'Classic details, such as the chrome tapware and the matching bath rack, add to the timeless feel of the bathroom,' says Amanda.

She tells us that Inspira’s fitter did a great job with the new panelling, which helps to make the room feel less elongated than it did before. She chose soft sage green for the panelling to pick out the colours in the wallpaper and updated the existing console basin with new taps. 'Initially I was worried that the wallpaper would make the room feel dark,' she explains. 'But matching the paint colour to the lighter green in the design pulled the look together.'

Reflecting on the project now, Amanda says, 'there were some challenges, like having to find new wall tiles two days before the shower was installed when my original choice was delayed – but it was all worth it. I post about my home décor projects on Instagram - @the_decor_addict.’

Focus on: bathroom wallpaper

Bathroom wallpaper ideas can add a warm, homely touch to your bathroom and make it flow with the rest of your home. Small-scale designs or simple stripes often work well if you’re papering all four walls. For a single feature wall, why not try a mural with a tranquil forest scene? Many people add wallpaper above panelling or half-tiling, as higher areas are less prone to splashing.

Although a humid environment isn’t ideal, if your bathroom is well ventilated with a powerful extractor fan, you can minimise the chances of your wallpaper peeling. Use a waterproof wallpaper in conjunction with extra-strong adhesive; avoid grasscloth wall coverings as they tend to absorb stains. Finish with a coat of clear matt decorators’ varnish (try Polyvine) for an extra layer of protection.

Still nervous about using wallpaper in a bathroom? Why not frame favourite wallpaper samples in a set of three and display them on a painted wall, to add interest and pattern? Alternatively, try stencilling the wall with paint to mimic the look of wallpaper.