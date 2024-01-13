A light-starved space has been swapped for a daring green kitchen extension that oozes sophistication

This ambitious renovation project involved a kitchen refit and extension in a four-bedroom detached 1930s house in Shenfield, Essex. Before, there was a light-starved, dated kitchen, awkwardly located in the middle of the house.

However, a kitchen refit and extension that cost the homeowners £65,000 have transformed the space into a beautifully bright kitchen.

‘I wanted a sociable kitchen that was light and airy with a good sense of flow: a space that reflected the 1930s aesthetic of the house but was not too modern or too country in style,' explains the homeowner.

Kitchen extension transformation

Before the kitchen was a light-starved space, with an awkward L-shaped layout and dated design. 'An intensive search brought John Lewis of Hungerford to my attention. Designer Rebecca Nokes thoroughly explored what I wanted and we devised a scheme located in the large, new extension,' she explains.

Before

(Image credit: Ryan Wicks)

After

'The kitchen now opens onto the patio, and light floods in through large aluminium-framed doors and windows as well as the new skylight, which meant that I could choose a dramatic dark green shade for the cabinetry.'

(Image credit: Ryan Wicks)

When it came to picking the kitchen colour scheme, Manissa didn't rush into any decisions, but went with what felt right to her. ‘I dithered over the colour. Lots of people tried to put me off, saying it would date, was dark, would attract dust. But it looks amazing because the room is so light.’

She also turned practical kitchen storage ideas in to part of the aesthetic. 'The bespoke dresser looks integrated, but has a slightly more freestanding style which softens the space. The glass-fronted doors allow me to display pretty things and the big drawers offer useful extra storage.’

She adds, 'a separate utility room was a must for the laundry and ironing paraphernalia. Now the kitchen provides the perfect balance of function and style, whether we’re entertaining, home-schooling or working from home.’

(Image credit: Ryan Wicks)

‘I chose porcelain floor tiles with tones of blue and grey that pick up the green of the units. The tiles have a light waves design that gives the space a sense.'

When it came to the patio doors, Manissa wanted them to have a minimal frame with attractive central bars. 'In the summer with the windows open, it’s wonderful to have the flow from kitchen to the outside.’

(Image credit: Ryan Wicks)

Every detail was carefully considered right down to the bar stools. 'So many bar stools are badly designed and uncomfortable,' Manissa says. 'I wanted the right height with a supported back and good looks. These padded faux leather, stainresistant seats tick the boxes.’

(Image credit: Ryan Wicks)

Looking back on the project, Manissa is happy she didn't go for a uniform look. 'You can go too far with hiding things away, leaving a space devoid of character. It’s nice to have a few colourful books and personality on show,' she says.

Focus on: automated roof windows

These practical windows offer many benefits beyond flooding the space with light.

(Image credit: Ryan Wicks)