This compact room has been transformed into a luxurious guest bedroom that proves size doesn't matter

Spare bedrooms often aren't as roomy as the master and it can be a challenge to get everything you want in there, but there are some clever ways of making sure even the smallest of spaces has everything you need. Whether you're looking to revamp a junk room or spruce up your guest bedroom ideas, we've got a makeover that might just give you some inspiration.

Pink guest bedroom makeover

Having extended her two-bedroom chalet-style house in Surrey, Michelle Skerman was keen to turn one of the new rooms into a guest bedroom. 'We didn't have a spare room before,' she says, 'and I really wanted to make it feel luxurious and homely for family and friends when they stayed over.'

Large enough to comfortably fit a double bed, the room didn't allow for much extra furniture. 'I knew I wouldn't be able to get wardrobes in there without making it really cramped, so I had to put my thinking cap on as to how I could make best use of the space,' says Michelle.

Before

(Image credit: David Giles)

Freshly plastered, the room was a blank canvas. 'It needed everything, from curtains to furniture and carpet,' Michelle recalls. 'I didn't have lots to spend on the room, though, so I had to pick and choose what we went for carefully. I knew I wanted it to feel light and bright and soothing.'

After

(Image credit: David Giles)

The new-look room is beautifully decorated, with light walls (painted in Fenwick & Tilbrook's Dry Earth) and lots of soft furnishings that make it feel tactile and cosy. The star of the show, however, is the Teddy Ottoman bed from Dunelm which Michelle chose for its storage and snuggly material.

'I love the boucle-style material of the bed and it just feels really luxurious – plus I thought the high headboard would be comfortable to sit up against with a cuppa in the mornings. We got the mattress from Dunelm too and everyone has said it's really comfortable.'

Keen to stick to their budget, Michelle and her partner laid the carpet themselves, having watched how-to videos on YouTube and buying a carpet-laying kit. 'Because the room wasn't a tricky shape, it was easy enough to do,' says Michelle.

(Image credit: David Giles)

With no space for wardrobes or a chest of drawers, Michelle knew the ottoman bed would be a key bedroom storage idea. It allows her to store bedding and towels for the spare room. 'You could pick this bed to open up in different ways, such as at the side, but I went for this version as it's easy to access from the end,' she says.

(Image credit: David Giles)

Having a place for guests to hang clothes was essential and a full-length mirror doubles as a hanging rail on the back. 'I've put some hangers so guests can hang up an outfit if they need,' says Michelle. 'There's also some wall hooks and I've added in a tiny footstool for them to sit on to take shoes off, or place clothes or a bag on at night.'

(Image credit: David Giles)

The finishing touch was some luxurious curtains and blinds from Hillarys in an Abigail Ahern fabric. 'We went for remote-control blinds, so that guests can open and close them while laying in bed,' says Michelle. 'They're in a boucle fabric to match that of the bed. And the curtains have a black-out lining to make sure they get a good night's sleep. I made the tie-backs from lengths of ribbon and beads as I couldn't find any that I liked.'

Thrilled with the new room, Michelle has already had good feedback from guests. 'Everyone who's stayed has said how cosy it is,' she says, 'which is exactly what we wanted. I'm really pleased with how it's turned out.'