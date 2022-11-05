This navy bathroom has been given the ultimate upgrade with plenty of curves
This en-suite bathroom has been transformed with deep blue shades and shapely touches
Together with her husband, one Essex-based interior and fashion designer decided to transform the en-suite bathroom in their four-bed 1930s house in the coastal town of Leigh-on-Sea.
With a budget of £5,000, inspiration from Pinterest, and a little plumbing assistance from an in-law, she was able to turn a drab white washroom into a moody masterpiece, with expensive-looking marble touches.
Before
‘The existing en-suite bathroom was completely white and looked dated. I kept seeing dark bathrooms on Pinterest with blue walls and amazing marble vanity units. There was no way I could afford one of those, so I tried to find other ways to achieve a similar look,' explains the homeowner.
After
'We did much of the work ourselves to save money and learned a lot of new skills. It’s pretty much the same layout as before, but we had to move the shower to a different wall and put the taps into the wall for the sink – my brother-in-law is a plumber so he moved all the pipework.'
'We laid underfloor heating and installed coving, which we’d never done before. As an interior designer and previously having worked in fashion, I love shapes and colour. I knew the dark blue and curves would make the room feel inviting and dramatic.’
‘I saw lots of nice images with curves and arches on Pinterest so chose a curved shower screen,’ the owner says, explaining their thought process behind the design.
Get the look: Arezzo Arched Matt Black framed wetroom screen, £249.95, Victorian Plumbing. Luxe freestanding stone bath, £1,795, Lusso Stone.
Picking the paint colours
Ever the perfectionist, the initial paint purchase didn't meet the owner's expectations. But rather than settling for the shade for her en-suite bathroom colour scheme, she tweaked the tone by adding a lighter emulsion until she was satisfied.
‘I mixed the wall colour myself. I wanted it to tie in with the lighter blue of the bedroom. I bought a shade that turned out a bit dark - so just added white until I got the colour I wanted. I like adding different accent colours – mustard is a go-to,' she said.
Storage
‘The existing wall-hung vanities in our en-suite bathroom had really good storage inside,’ says the owner.
Wall details
‘I was worried the en-suite bathroom walls would look a bit plain and boring, so I used ribbed wall cladding for an extra bit of texture,’ says the owner.
Get the look: Oska matt porcelain wall tiles in Indigo, £56.10sq m, Mandarin Stone. Ribbed wall cladding, similar from CNC Creations. RAK Resort wall-hung rimless pan toilet, £219.95, Victorian Plumbing. Toilet roll holder, £25, Ferm Living.
Have you been inspired by this curvaceous navy blue bathroom?
Millie Hurst is Senior Content Editor at Ideal Home. She first joined the team at the start of 2021. Previously, she worked in women’s lifestyle and homes news, writing about everything from budget kitchen makeovers and gardening tips to homeware dupes and cleaning hacks. Millie can often be found looking up trending terms, spotting news stories our readers need to know about and finding ways to decorate her rented flat.
