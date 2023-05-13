Clever storage solutions turned this retro hallway into a maximalist’s delight

If you’re someone who loves showing off their finds and collections, then you’ll want to check out this surprising retro hallway, which features clever storage to make it a maximalist’s delight.

Hallways aren’t always known for being the place to display your favourite trinkets and are often more of a practical, walk-through area, however, if you’re looking for landing ideas or easy hallway transformations then you might want to take a leaf out of this owner’s book.

Landing makeover

When Raymond Marshall, who lives in Ealing, London, took on a loft conversion and reconfiguration of his flat, it left him with a landing that was pretty much a blank canvas. ‘I spent around £60k on the conversion,’ he says, ‘and was keen to create my own sanctuary upstairs.’

With lots of artwork, books, figurines and memorabilia, Raymond turned to the upstairs hallway and landing as an area to show them off.

Before

The walls were bare of any storage, and needed decorating after the work on Raymond’s home was carried out.

The red wall in an adjoining room was the perfect spot to add in some shelving – and display a rather large collection of books.

After

Bringing on Bespoke Carpentry London (opens in new tab) to help maximise every inch of the space, meant Raymond’s blank walls were suddenly home to shelving for books of all sizes – including above the top of the window frame.

‘This area is somewhere I can take solace and inspiration from all the things I’ve collected over the years,’ says Raymond. ‘I think it’s important to be bold and unique with your choices.’

On the landing, wood cubbyholes, also by Bespoke Carpentry London, have been run along the length of the space, keeping items on display and utilising the top of the walls.

‘I love that this is a unique space,’ says Raymond. ‘It’s an expression of everything that I am and I trusted my instincts and didn’t slavishly commit to trends or fashion.’

Below the cubbyhole shelving, a gallery of artworks makes a great stairway wall idea.

So what is Raymond’s advice for anyone looking to create an equally eclectic hallway design? ‘Collect items over time,’ he says. ‘My flat is constantly evolving from day to day with new finds and I like rearranging existing pieces.’