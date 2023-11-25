This living room is the ultimate inspiration for decorating a small space for Christmas

Faced with a boring scheme, this first-time buyer went all out with bright colours when it came to decorating her living room - and Christmas provides the perfect opportunity to indulge in some extra sparkle too with the perfect Christmas decorating ideas for a small living room.

‘When it comes to Christmas, it’s colour and kitsch all the way for me!’ she says. ‘Less is more might be great, but more is more is even better!’

‘Nothing says Christmas to me like colour and it’s the one time you can be as over the top as you like. The living room is a colourful canvas that I can continually change and add to. I’d describe this room as bright and magical, and my friends always say that if my personality was an interior, this would be it!

Colourful backdrop

‘After years of renting, I just couldn’t wait to decorate exactly how I wanted when I bought his flat. Because I’d always been on the move, I hadn’t invested in furniture, so it was wonderful to be able to make this place a home that reflects my personal style and taste.’

‘It’s a 1960’s building and my flat is on the top floor, so it not only gets all the daylight, but feels private and safe, too. Although it had been well kept by the previous owner, the décor felt quite plain, especially in the living room, which was painted white throughout, with a timber floor. On the plus side, it had window shutters, which is a bonus as these can be expensive to install.’

Comfy chair

‘I knew I wanted to make the décor more colourful, and I researched a lot of Istanbul/Turkish interiors, which is where I had the idea for light walls with a black timber floor. For the living room paint colours, I chose a pink shade for the walls, which contrasts with the lime green I’ve used on the door and skirting, and a terracotta to paint my storage units – it’s quite a mix.’

‘The architrave and skirting took four coats, and the door took six, which was quite a lot more than I expected but it kept me busy and was actually a good reminder of how doing something mindful can feel so good. The muted tones, mixed with the dark floor and pops of colour in the prints and décor is eclectic, but it doesn’t feel disorganised or cluttered – it’s just the opposite and has a cosy, inviting feel.’

Display shelf

‘To allow more floor space, I’ve kept the storage to a minimum, deciding early on that the three Ivar units from Ikea would be the only storage in this room, which so far I’ve stuck to.’

‘I did, however, go for super-long living room shelving that runs the length of the room, which I had built by a very talented local carpenter. It took three days, as the wall isn’t level in both directions, so it was tricky and time-consuming, but totally worth it. The result is amazing and it’s definitely my pride and joy in here – I use it to show off all my plants, ornaments and finds.’

Picture corner

‘I really like bold pieces when it comes to furniture, which you can see with my green velvet sofa – definitely my best buy – and silver hammered coffee table, along with eclectic accessories like the nude pink lamp from Made and my printed throw from Studio Arhoi.’

‘Most things I’ve picked up from travels but I do have a penchant for HM Home, Conscience Crystals, West Elm and Habitat. I work as a project director in interior design so I get to see lots of trends, new brands and collections before everyone else, which is very inspiring but also means it’s hard to not constantly want to redecorate!’

‘Gallery walls don’t always have to have space in-between frames – mine are placed close together.’

Cheery soft furnishings

‘I have made some mistakes though… once I painted all the walls halfway down in lilac and when I finished I realised I didn’t actually like it and had to spend the night painting it back to the original colour! Sometimes it just doesn’t work out how you’ve visualised it in your mind.’

‘My advice when choosing a paint colour would always be to view a paint swatch during the day but also at night, as the colour can change depending on the light.’

‘My boucle swivel armchair from West Elm is one of my favourite pieces – it’s oversized and makes a cosy spot to read. I’ve stepped a few colourful round shelves for the plants by the window. They add a playfulness to the room.’

Fun tree decorations

For Christmas shopping I always go to Liberty’s Christmas shop and buy at least one new festive decoration each year. I’ve also got lots of beautifully colourful baubles, felted animals, plants and random items like a gin bottle decoration too.’

‘Never be afraid to have too many knick-knacks – this is your personality coming through and they’re easy to change at a later point.’

Pom poms and tassels

‘The pompom and felted Christmas tree decorations are from Fy! I love how quirky and eclectic they are. Pompoms are a great way to add a pop of colour and another texture that isn’t the usual shiny bauble. You can also play with scale and group them together to fill out spaces in the tree.’

Cocktail time

‘There’s a hatch which opens into the kitchen – I’ve kept it because it’s a kitsch character detail I adore and is super-convenient at Christmas when I'm serving drinks and festive cocktails. The pompom light garland is from Fy!’

Luxe floor lamp

‘My floor lamp is from Made.com and it’s nice to have it on for some extra living room lighting in the evening. The long shelf means that I haven’t had to clutter the room with too much furniture, as I can display everything on here. I’ve started making crystal terrariums, which are glass terrariums that I fill with a selection of crystals. I pick them based on theme, belief or colour, and it adds to my interest in all things esoteric. The cushions are from Fy!’

Bold giftwrap

‘I like to mix up my gift wrap and make it just as colourful as my tree decorations.’

‘If I could change anything it would probably be the main living room paint colour on the wall, as I’ve fallen in love with pastel and chalky blue colours. Pale Wedgewood by Little Greene is in my sights! But apart from that, I wouldn’t change a thing. The living room really is my haven and decorated for Christmas it really is magical.’

