This light and bright Scandi-style family kitchen is packed with smart storage and neat design features

When this family moved into their new house two years ago, the entire property was in need of renovation. The existing kitchen wasn't big enough so they embarked on a project to extend the rear of the house to incorporate a large, open-plan kitchen-dining area.

When it came to kitchen ideas, they had a clear idea of their likes and dislikes. ‘We really knew what we wanted,’ says the homeowner. ‘I love Scandinavian-style interiors, with neutral colours and lots of wood. And steel-framed windows were a must-have – it all needed to work around those.'

They worked with architect Maria Steimberg from Ohma Studio to design a sociable kitchen extension space big enough for the family of five. ‘We spend so much time in the kitchen, it was important to get it right,’ explains the owner.

‘I wanted to be able to do things while the children were in the same space, doing their homework. Or if I’m hosting a dinner party or cooking for my family and they’re at the dining table I want to be part of the conversation – that’s why we decided to have a large, central island with me facing the dining table while preparing food. Food is a big part of our family, we want to be all together in the same place, and the big open-plan kitchen idea allows us to do that.’

Building work went smoothly, with the family moving out for the messiest parts. ‘We didn’t have any issues and I think that’s because we were 100% sure on what we wanted before we started, with very detailed designs that we were involved in from start to finish,’ she says. ‘The studio did an amazing job translating my ideas into reality.’

Mixing wood, exposed brick, and industrial steel-framed glazing with a white kitchen has resulted in a pared-back, but considered scheme that’s full of texture. ‘In every house I’ve lived in we’ve added white kitchen ideas – they're a great starting point to decorate around,’ she says.

Although all the major renovations on the house have now been completed, they are now considering adding doors to the snug, which is next to the kitchen. ‘We always wanted something that was connected, but after two years of being able to hear my kids shouting while playing the PlayStation, I’m ready to close it off!’ she laughs. ‘But it would have to be steel-framed or glass doors – I love the light that flows from the front to the back of the house.’

As Scandi kitchen ideas go, the owner has always been a fan. 'I love everything being neutral,' says the owner, 'because I don't want to get bored in a few years with the handles or the colour of the kitchen. I can add interest with accessories and decorations.’

'The floating wooden kitchen shelving gives us the option to decorate with books and plants or keep useful things to hand,' she says. 'I think the kitchen would feel a bit too neutral and plain without them.'

The kitchen island features a sleek Silence induction hob from Miele. 'I was concerned that the built-in extractor fan on the hob wouldn’t be as powerful as a traditional one,' explains the owner, 'but it works well and looks much nicer than having one in the middle of the ceiling.’

'I’m so glad after that lots of discussions with the architect we chose an exposed brick wall behind the dining table' says the owner. 'Mixed with the steel-framed windows and wood it makes the kitchen feel warm and well put together.'

When choosing her kitchen flooring, the owner eventually had to compromise. ‘I wanted solid wood flooring to contrast with the white kitchen,' says the owner, 'but was worried it wouldn’t be hardwearing and practical enough with our three boys. We went for porcelain tiles which look almost identical to wood and they're super-easy to clean.’

The main focus in the room is the kitchen island which is highlighted overhead by three Noko wicker dome pendant shades by Nkuku and flanked by a row of GoodHome Maloux black bar stools from B&Q.

‘We use the kitchen island and bar stools a lot – for breakfast time and homework as well.' says the owner. 'There are two sockets in the kitchen island, hidden away under the worktop, which meant the fitters didn’t need to cut the stone.’

