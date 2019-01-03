White kitchen ideas – 13 sensational schemes that are clean, bright and won’t ever date

Because pale IS interesting!

We’re dreaming of a white kitchen. But why? Because – quite simply – white kitchens will always be best sellers thanks to their timeless hue. The choice of white cabinetry provides a crisp, smart look for your new modern kitchen or a classic backdrop for a country kitchen.

New year, new kitchen – let’s get you started with our kitchen ideas

Choosing a white kitchen could be the best decision you’ll ever make. Although white is sometimes considered to be a safe option where wall colour (or lack of it) is concerned, white cabinetry is a stylish and fashion-forward option.

The usual design rules apply though, particularly where white is concerned. It’s generally acknowledged that a totally white colour scheme can look clinical, reminding us of an operating theatre rather than a warm, welcoming room that is the ‘heart of the home’.

To make sure yours is pure class in every sense, check out our white kitchen ideas.

1. Choose white for a classic country look

For a timeless look in the kitchen, go white country. Here, the owners have chosen white for almost everything from accessories such as ceramics to fittings. It goes to show that a white room can still feel warm and welcoming as long as you include delicate details like fresh foliage, whitewashed floorboards and stainless-steel handles.

2. Warm up white with wood

Make a feature of an engineered oak floor in an expansive room. In the kitchen area, different hardwearing flooring has been used. This is an effective trick for creating separate zones in an open-plan space. Meanwhile, wooden accents appear throughout, as the perfect complement to the flooring, and pastel-coloured pendants add a sense of fun to a grown-up scheme.

3. Not sure if white will be too stark? Try off white

You might be daunted about going white, particularly if you want a cosy kitchen. If that’s the case, go for an ever-so-slightly-off white for your furniture. In this scheme, the cook’s table has made a welcome return. It perfectly suits this light room, as it’s less heavy than a traditional island, and has an unfitted feel, which keeps the look informal and current.

4. Add a splashback of marvellous white marble

Marble is a beautiful option. Use it subtly to create an organic look and it will benefit from being at the centre of an all-white scheme. It’s an elegant and stunning choice for a kitchen. Look for distinct patterns and variations in tone for an entirely unique splashback or worktop. Marble isn’t cheap but, with its tactile charm, it’s a luxury investment that will stand the test of time.

5. Make your appliances match

White appliances have had a bit of a bad rep of late, so much so that we’re increasing likely to hide them behind closed doors. But the kitchen above demonstrated just how sophisticated they can look. Simple wooden worktops, unusual worn brass handles and a copper rail bring a rustic charm, and hexagonal tiles a hint of modernity.

6. Take a two tone approach

Here’s another technique for anyone concerned that all white might be too clinical – choose it either for wall OR floor units and then use a contrasting colour or material for the rest of the cabinetry. It’s smart but not too stark.

7. Jazz up white with sunshine yellow

Inject some personality into a white kitchen with just a couple of accent pieces in a bright colour. The yellow works really well here and warms up the look, but white is so versatile that any bold shade would, whether it’s a bright blue or a vibrant red. Stick to key items, so the look isn’t over the top.

8. Use white as a base for an eclectic look

It’s easy for an eclectic look to start out stylish and end up plain messy. Avoid this by building up your look on a white canvas – we’re talking white walls, white flooring and white units. You can then add your flea market finds and pops of colour with confidence.

9. Don’t detract from the view

White is a great option if you want a particular feature of the room to stand out – in this case, floor-to-ceiling windows framing a view of the garden. A strategically positioned table lets the owners take in the scene over breakfast, while handleless units make for as few distractions as possible, and an easy path down the galley.

10. Make orange a retro accent

11. Fill a large space with white

Make the most of a big room with a huge island that’s packed with helpful storage, and floor-to-ceiling cupboards. As well as spotlights, this kitchen has industrial-style pendants suspended on long cables to create a cosy glow at the breakfast bar.

In a space as big as this, an all-white scheme could feel empty and stark. But the low-hung pendants break up the wide gap between the island unit and ceiling, while citrus coloured accessories and an engineered wood floor add warmth and charm.

12. Find space for a breakfast bar

A breakfast bar is the perfect way to transform a kitchen into a family and entertainment space. this room might not be the widest, but by slimming down the island the owner has managed to fit one in, in a prime position near the bi-fold doors. In summer, when the space has opened up to the garden, it doubles up as a serving counter.

13. Keep it practical

Consider handleless cabinetry so surfaces are absolutely free of adornment, creating a bold and minimalist look. This elegantly simple design is enhanced with wooden trims that create an elegant grid effect. Plan the wall and floor units in regimented banks for super-organised storage.

Make the most of recessed LED lights for cupboards and shelving. Install them on the wall beneath the cabinetry, under the units themselves or even inside so finding ingredients is easy.