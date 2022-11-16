TV's Vogue Williams has given her spare bedroom a Hamptons-style makeover

If you're looking for some guest bedroom ideas to give your space some extra va va voom, then why not take some inspiration from boutique hotels, where every room is considered and luxurious? After all, you want your guest bedroom to not only look stylish but be a comfortable home-away-from-home for any friends and family that stay in it.

That's exactly what TV personality Vogue Williams did when she invited Wayfair (opens in new tab) into her Irish home to transform her guest bedroom into a warm and welcoming space. But what made her choose to go with a Hamptons theme?

Vogue Williams' guest bedroom makeover

With a plain bedroom to decorate, Vogue was keen to give the space a Hamptons look, making it feel spacious and airy, with a natural but elegant aesthetic.

'We love hosting guests and having friends and family come over to visit, and I just wanted to create something that was really relaxing, super comfy and welcoming,' she says. 'It was pretty much a blank canvas before and I wanted it to echo the rest of the house, which has a beach house/Hamptons vibe. Being by the sea, it’s got a coastal look, with a mix of calming blues, grey and coral.'

Before

(Image credit: Wayfair)

Although there was nothing wrong with the bedroom before, it lacked any of the stylish touches that take a bedroom scheme to the next level, with the grey bed and cushions looking a little on the bland side. So what was on Vogue's wish list?

'One of my favourite things about hotel stays has to be the bundle of gorgeous fluffy bath towels you arrive to, so they were an absolute must,' she says. 'Plus I wanted plenty of cushions and throws to help make the space super cosy, with crisp white cotton sheets – because getting a good night’s sleep when you’re away from home is so important!'

With Wayfair having just launched in Ireland, the brand set about transforming Vogue's bedroom, taking note of the brief when it came to choosing product to fit the space.

After

(Image credit: Wayfair)

Pretty pastels, cosy textiles, soft pastels and coastal hues reflective of the serene seaside surroundings combine to create a beautifully feminine bedroom scheme. 'It’s just got a really calm, peaceful feel,' says Vogue. 'I feel like you walk in, knowing you’re going to have the best night’s sleep – it’s got such a relaxed, chilled-out vibe.'

The grey bed has been swapped for a pale blue bed (opens in new tab), while a large rug underfoot and touchy-feely cushions and throws make it tactile and full of interest.

(Image credit: Wayfair)

'I love the textured cushions – they’re amazing,' says Vogue, 'and the lamps are really cool, too – they’re quite modern and having bedside lamps helps to keep the space feeling cosy in the evening.'

'I love the sky-blue headboard,' she continues. 'It really helps to pull the overall look together. It’s so soft and the colour ties into the coastal theme perfectly.'

(Image credit: Wayfair)

In one of the corners of the bedroom, a chic gold-coloured console table is used for display, with a curvy vase and a pile of books laid out, next to a door that leads through into an en-suite bathroom. Above hangs an agate clock in the same soft blue shade that's been used elsewhere in the room.

(Image credit: Wayfair)

The small touches make a big difference, too, and Vogue's bedroom features a beautiful tray with treats for guests to enjoy. 'A cute little tray of goodies for your guests to arrive to is a fun touch,' she says. 'I like to include some local sweet treats, delicious smelling hand creams or bubble bath and some nice hand soaps.'

So, will Vogue be making the most of this bedroom by inviting guests over to stay regularly? 'My Howth home is my relaxing place – it’s where our family like to go and chill out and somewhere I hope we’ll have forever, because going home is super important to me,' she says. 'The kids love it as well, as they have a group of friends over there.

'I love being by the sea and feel very lucky to have it. The cliff walk is my favourite, it’s the best thing for your mind and body, I go with my friends, we catch up, have good chats and I just love everything about it.'