'Obsessed... the quality and style is amazing' – the luxe-look waffle bedding shoppers are raving about, and it's only £30

Waffle bedding is having a moment. As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've seen all of this season's latest bedding launches, and this is one trend I'm noticing everywhere.
It's easy to see why. Thanks to its textured surface, waffle bedding is no-iron (joy!) and, in most cases, it's a super-affordable way to make your bedding look more expensive than it is.
For example, the DUSK Portofino Waffle Duvet Cover currently costs just £30 for a double.
I invested in this DUSK bedding set last year, and it hasn't been off my guest bed since. It's super easy to wash and dry, as I mentioned, it doesn't need ironing – perfect for last-minute visitor preparations – and it makes it look like I've put way more effort into my guest bedroom ideas than I actually have (sorry, overnight visitors).
And it seems I'm not alone in appreciating this budget-friendly bedding collection. The DUSK Portofino Duvet Cover alone has already amassed well over 2000 5-star reviews.
'It washes well, it's soft and comfortable, and it also looks great on the bed,' explains one 5-star reviewer. 'My absolute favourite [bedding] set,' shares another. 'Believe it or not, it’s a repeat purchase... I have two.'
'Bought one for myself and got one for the spare room,' shares another. 'Really comfortable and feels quality.'
In fact, multiple purchases are a common theme of reviews. 'I’ve ordered a few sets of the Portofino duvet cover set as it’s really good quality and looks really nice on the beds,' says one reviewer.
'Our third time purchasing this bedding, but in a different colour,' raves another happy shopper. 'Bought one for myself and got one for the spare room,' shares a third reviewer.
As may be clear, if you're considering investing in the waffle bedding trend, DUSK's Portofino waffle duvet cover and pillow cases definitely get my vote, but when it comes to where to buy bedding, there are plenty more options to consider. I've rounded up my top three suggestions below.
Shop alternatives
Thanks to its great mix of comfort, affordability, and a choice of six colour options, the DUSK Portofino collection is still the winner for me. And, as one reviewer points out, it's also perfect for mixing with other plain bedding.
'Obsessed with DUSK bedding, the quality and style is amazing for the price. Bought the Portofino Waffle Pillowcases... to go with other neutral bedding from DUSK. Loved the texture and quality of the material so much I immediately ordered the duvet cover to match.'
This reviewer also sums up one last key factor I immediately appreciated when I slept under this bedding. 'Soft material on the reverse, so no waffle pillow marks!'
After all, waffles may be the bedding choice of the moment, but they should still stay where they belong: on the bed and not imprinted onto your face in the morning!
Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last four years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.
