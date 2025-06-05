'Obsessed... the quality and style is amazing' – the luxe-look waffle bedding shoppers are raving about, and it's only £30

Waffle bedding is having a moment. As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've seen all of this season's latest bedding launches, and this is one trend I'm noticing everywhere.

It's easy to see why. Thanks to its textured surface, waffle bedding is no-iron (joy!) and, in most cases, it's a super-affordable way to make your bedding look more expensive than it is.

For example, the DUSK Portofino Waffle Duvet Cover currently costs just £30 for a double.

DUSK Portofino 200 Thread Count Waffle Duvet Cover £30 at Dusk.com This bestselling waffle duvet cover currently has 40% off in the DUSK sale.

I invested in this DUSK bedding set last year, and it hasn't been off my guest bed since. It's super easy to wash and dry, as I mentioned, it doesn't need ironing – perfect for last-minute visitor preparations – and it makes it look like I've put way more effort into my guest bedroom ideas than I actually have (sorry, overnight visitors).

And it seems I'm not alone in appreciating this budget-friendly bedding collection. The DUSK Portofino Duvet Cover alone has already amassed well over 2000 5-star reviews.

'It washes well, it's soft and comfortable, and it also looks great on the bed,' explains one 5-star reviewer. 'My absolute favourite [bedding] set,' shares another. 'Believe it or not, it’s a repeat purchase... I have two.'

'Bought one for myself and got one for the spare room,' shares another. 'Really comfortable and feels quality.'

In fact, multiple purchases are a common theme of reviews. 'I’ve ordered a few sets of the Portofino duvet cover set as it’s really good quality and looks really nice on the beds,' says one reviewer.

'Our third time purchasing this bedding, but in a different colour,' raves another happy shopper. 'Bought one for myself and got one for the spare room,' shares a third reviewer.

As may be clear, if you're considering investing in the waffle bedding trend, DUSK's Portofino waffle duvet cover and pillow cases definitely get my vote, but when it comes to where to buy bedding, there are plenty more options to consider. I've rounded up my top three suggestions below.

Shop alternatives

DUSK Portofino 200 Thread Count Waffle Duvet Cover £30 at Dusk.com When I bought DUSK's Portofino bedding set it was only available in white, but there are now the option of six other colourways. I definitely have my eye on the new neutral tone. John Lewis Chunky Waffle Duvet Cover Set £80 at John Lewis This John Lewis waffle duvet set comes in three colourways but is a *lot* more expensive than my other two picks. That said, you do get two pillowcases included in the price. Habitat Chunky Waffle Cream Bedding Set £30 at Argos Habitat's waffle bedding set gives DUSK's collection a run for its money – plus, unlike DUSK's option, you get two pillowcases included in the £30 price. However, it's only available in one colour.

Thanks to its great mix of comfort, affordability, and a choice of six colour options, the DUSK Portofino collection is still the winner for me. And, as one reviewer points out, it's also perfect for mixing with other plain bedding.

'Obsessed with DUSK bedding, the quality and style is amazing for the price. Bought the Portofino Waffle Pillowcases... to go with other neutral bedding from DUSK. Loved the texture and quality of the material so much I immediately ordered the duvet cover to match.'

This reviewer also sums up one last key factor I immediately appreciated when I slept under this bedding. 'Soft material on the reverse, so no waffle pillow marks!'

After all, waffles may be the bedding choice of the moment, but they should still stay where they belong: on the bed and not imprinted onto your face in the morning!