I just spotted a huge £85 saving on the Meaco Arete Two dehumidifier and air purifier – the best dehumidifier Ideal Home experts have tested

If you've been waiting for the right time to buy a dehumidifier, this is it, people. Right now, Appliances Direct has knocked £85 off the Meaco Arete Two, and I can tell you that it's the best dehumidifier we have tested here at Ideal Home.

As someone who battles condensation on our single-glazed windows every day and has the never-ending job of drying laundry indoors, I and the rest of the Ideal Home team of experts have tried countless models. But the Arete Two is the one that has impressed us most.

Here's why we think this is a deal not to miss.

Meaco Arete Two 20L Low Energy Laundry Smart Dehumidifier £279 at Appliances Direct

Meaco's Arete Two is powerful yet energy efficient, quiet enough to run in the background and comes with handy features like an impressive laundry mode and smart app control.

What really sets it apart is how efficient it is to run, costing as little as 5.9p per hour, which makes it far cheaper to use than a tumble dryer. Another big win is its dedicated laundry mode, which worked brilliantly for our reviewer, as her wet washing dried within hours rather than the days it usually takes in her terraced home.

It's surprisingly quiet, too so it can keep running in the background without disturbing anyone. And on top of all that, it doubles as an air purifier, effectively filtering out dust and allergens as it works to remove moisture.

All of this is the reason this sleek unit sits at the top of our buying guide, and with this deal, it's better value than ever, as it's a model that usually holds its price.

This discount won't stick around for long, though, so snap one of these up while stocks last.

Dehumidifier deal alternatives

If £276 is still on the steep end of your dehumidifier budget, there are plenty of budget dehumidifiers on the market. Here are our top picks to snap up.

Will you be getting your hands on this Meaco Arete Two deal? Let me know in the comments.