Aldi's £39.99 dehumidifier is a must-have for damp homes – it will tackle condensation and help dry laundry faster indoors this winter
Don't miss this bargain winter essential
If you're battling damp patches, condensation or drying your clothes indoors in the colder weather, Aldi might just have the answer, in the form of a 2-litre dehumidifier.
With the cost of living and energy bills still on everyone's minds, dehumidifiers have become a smart and affordable way to make homes feel drier without having to turn up the thermostat.
And if you haven't invested in one of the best dehumidifiers yet, you'll save a bomb with this absolute bargain, priced at £39.99, which promises to quietly pull moisture from the air to keep your space dry, comfortable and mould-free.
Although like all of Aldi's Specialbuys, when it's gone, it's gone, and with the chilly weather already settling in, I can predict this steal won't stay on shelves for long.
With an official launch date of 23rd October, along with lots of other winter must-haves to follow, this dehumidifier will be a lifesaver as the colder, wetter months creep in, with its compact and portable design, two-litre water tank and ability to work in rooms up to 15 square metres.
Add to that, it's the perfect device to help speed up drying your laundry indoors, which can take an age in the wintertime. And I swear by a dehumidifier for doing just this. Although you'd usually have to fork out a lot more for the privilege.
Its small stature is ideal for smaller homes and flats, and perfect for anyone looking for an affordable way to cut down on indoor humidity without spending hundreds on a premium model.
And if a dehumidifier isn't quite what you're looking for, Aldi will also be stocking a winged heated airer, £34.99 and an upright heated airer, £79.99, from 26th October, to help dry your washing in record time indoors.
This bargain of a dehumidifier is guaranteed to sell out fast, though, so I recommend getting down to the middle aisle as soon as you possibly can!
However, if you're late to the party and didn't get your hands on one, there are plenty of other great dehumidifiers that get my seal of approval.
Shop these alternative dehumidifiers
Meaco Arete Two is the best dehumidifier we've tested, because it's quiet, easy to use and is very energy-efficient. Its Smart Laundry Mode is also brilliant at drying wet washing indoors.
Pro Breeze's 30L High Capacity Dehumidifier with Special Laundry Mode is one of the highest extraction rates on the market.
EcoAir's DD1 Simple MK3 dessicant dehumidifier is a great option for unheated rooms during the winter months. It still performs brilliantly in normal conditions too, making quick work of drying wet washing.
Remember, Aldi's SpecialBuys are known for vanishing fast, and with the weather about to turn chilly, this particular budget buy won't hang around for long!
Jenny is Senior Digital Editor and joined the team in 2021, working across Ideal Home, Real Homes, Homes & Gardens, Livingetc and Gardeningetc. Since getting on the property ladder, her passion for interior design and gardening has taken on a new lease of life. She loves collecting and salvaging unique items (much to her other half's despair) but sniffing out stylish home bargains is her one true love.
